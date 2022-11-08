ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mountain, NC

With new coach, new tactics and newfound humility, Owen boys soccer advances in NCHSAA

By James Crabtree-Hannigan, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tu0Gl_0j2rUzZx00

BLACK MOUNTAIN — Once Patton's second penalty kick goal of the night hit the back of the net in the 79th minute Monday, Owen boys soccer no longer had a lead, nor the victory that was seemingly in hand just moments prior.

But what the Warhorses maintained proved more important: the belief that they could win, and the humility to accept that it wouldn't be easy.

Sixty-three seconds into extra time, Owen was back on top, quickly answering a Panthers goal for the second time in the NCHSAA 2A third-round game. And just over a minute later, the Warhorses had doubled their lead, finally putting breathing room between themselves and the visitors.

Using lessons learned from last season and a playstyle honed after an early-season coaching change, No. 10 Owen kept its composure to beat No. 15 Patton 4-2 in overtime of a back-and-forth game, moving onto the fourth round for the first time since 1998.

"That could have easily been a loss on two nonsense goals," midfielder Harrison Kendall said. "But we always kept believing. Everybody stayed together … and we got two more."

Patton's tactics Monday were reminiscent of the Lincoln Charter team that ended Owen's 2021 season with a 6-4 win in the second round.

In that game, the Warhorses were caught off guard by the quality of the Eagles, expecting they could cruise past the No. 23 seed.

"We were really cocky," midfielder Daniel Garcia said. "That really humbled us."

As the No. 10 seed this year, Owen (19-2-1) knew it wouldn't be coasting deep into the playoffs, and was prepared for a fight from the Panthers (18-5-1), whose high pressure put the backline under stress the entire game.

In response, the Warhorses showed remarkable patience and mettle. They continued playing short, simple passes around the charging Panthers and building out of the back rather than booming a long pass for a quick escape valve.

Top performers:NCHSAA state championship top performers: WNC wins 4 XC titles, tennis dynasty continues

Postseason hub:NCHSAA football 2nd round: WNC matchups, schedule updates with rain in Friday forecast

"It's credit to the boys, because we have to work hard at that every day," coach Trei Morrison said. "What we do isn't easy, and it can be nerve-racking."

The playstyle is more common in club soccer than high school — particularly on teams with a striker as lethal as sophomore Davis Kendall — and shows the impact Morrison has made in a short time in Black Mountain.

A well-known club coach in WNC, Morrison took over the team in September, after David Fiest stepped down for personal reasons. He brought a decidedly club feel to Black Mountain, with intense practices and uncompromising standards for on-field play.

"I knew he was very strict. … He really has made me a disciplined player and made me work my socks off, and I can't thank him enough," Garcia said. "He has a lot of experience, so I put all my trust into him, because I know what he can do to take us further and further."

It was never more crucial than Monday.

An own goal gave Owen a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, but from that point, Patton's pressure began, and the Warhorses were consistently a pass or two short of making the visitors pay.

In the 64th minute, a Panthers penalty kick tied the game at 1. Five minutes later, Davis Kendall took advantage of his best look of the night, putting his team back ahead with a clinical finish. Patton answered again, however, with another goal from the spot in the 79th minute that gave the Panthers the momentum entering extra time.

"It was obviously very devastating," Garcia said. "But the boys did so well. So well. I cannot be more proud of them for bouncing back and getting the result we wanted."

Morrison said he never doubted his players were going to pull out the win, and hardly a minute into extra time, they put themselves in position to do so.

A shot from Garcia deflected off the post right to Elijah Caro, who cleaned up for a 3-2 lead. In the next minute, Garcia played Kendall on, and WNC's leading goalscorer tallied his second of the night.

"When they work hard the way that they do and then see a result at the end of that, that's what you want to do," Morrison said. "That's why you coach the game."

The two-goal lead turned the closing minutes of the game into a celebration that continued well past the final whistle, as the team high-fived the student section and then serenaded Garcia for his 17th birthday.

But soon enough, they would be back to business at practice in preparation for Thursday's fourth-round trip to No. 6 North Forsyth (18-5-2). After all, that's the approach that's advanced them further than any Owen team of their lifetimes, putting them one win away from a regional final.

"We've worked really hard to get to this point every single day," Harrison Kendall said. "Tomorrow, we're still going to work hard in practice. It's not a rest day. We haven't had a single rest day, and that has contributed to our success."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Stories

Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter

These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
NAGS HEAD, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
whqr.org

New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties

Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
MACON COUNTY, NC
cohaitungchi.com

20 (Awesome) Things to Do in Asheville This Fall

The sights, sounds, scents, and flavors of Asheville are enticing throughout the year, but autumn is special. As a refreshing chill takes over, Asheville comes alive with the unique spirit of the harvest season. Activities that are appealing all year long take on a newly festive feel, especially as vibrant colors take over to create stunning views. If you’re looking for new sources of excitement this fall, don’t hesitate to check out the following destinations:
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelmagazine.com

Mill Shoals Falls

Written By: Ed and Cindy Boos | Issue: September - 2022. The twin streams leading to Mill Shoals Falls give this hidden jewel its own charm, setting the stage for the seductive beauty of nearby Bird Rock Falls. About 28 miles east of Cashiers, you’ll find Mill Shoals Falls.Mill Shoals...
CASHIERS, NC
cohaitungchi.com

7 Best Romantic Things to Do in Asheville NC

Whether you’re staying in a Smoky Mountain cabin in East Tennessee or North Carolina is your destination, there are so many romantic things to do in Asheville NC for couples on a weekend getaway or longer vacation. About Asheville NC. With the arrival of railroad transportation in the late...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Pinners Cove residents blast process for proposed development

When Minneapolis-based developer KLP Pinners EAT LLC applied to rezone 73 acres for a mountaintop development near Pinners Cove Road last December, it was not prepared for the community pushback. Led by 30-year resident Scott Kuhlman, neighbors of the property formed the Say No to Pinners Cove Rezoning group and got to work. They collected hundreds of signatures on an online petition against the project, displayed yard signs and even purchased a billboard.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police looking for 17-year-old missing since Oct.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old. Jada Douglas was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the area of Biltmore Avenue in South Asheville, according to police. Douglas is described as five foot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
cpapracticeadvisor.com

N. Carolina County Elects College Student as Tax Collector

Voters in Haywood County, North Carolina, went to the polls on Tuesday, where among options for U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and various state offices, they also had options for more local and county positions. The voters have spoken, and have elected a 21 year-old senior at the University of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
theonefeather.com

Tribe’s medical cannabis business gearing up

Medical cannabis is in the works for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and will be dispensed in 2023. Qualla is the corporation set up to run the business for the Tribe, and the dispensary will be located at a building known to many on the Qualla Boundary – the old Tribal Bingo Building.
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

Incumbent Esther Manheimer defeats councilmember Kim Roney for Asheville mayor

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a term fraught with clashes over homelessness, job vacancies and police funding, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer has been reelected. Unofficial results with 40 of 40 precincts reporting have Manheimer (20,790 votes) defeating challenger city councilmember Kim Roney (17,677). Buncombe County Democrats gathered Tuesday night...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC general elections 2022 live coverage

(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A bank robbery suspect is behind bars after being taken into custody just hours after authorities say he stole thousands from PNC Bank off Battery Park Avenue on Wednesday. Asheville Police Department Captain Joe Silberman tells News 13 that Paul Gorden Day, 35, had a gun when he demanded money from the bank tellers. Day is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy