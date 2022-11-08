ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1 billion in taxes? Oklahoma County property owners owe that much for the first time ever

By Richard Mize, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Oklahoma County property tax collections hit $1 billion for the first time ever — based on a tax roll that surpassed $9 billion for the first time ever — an exclamation mark for a once-booming housing market that is now stumbling and beset by uncertainties that have question marks hanging over home prices.

Dark clouds over property values notwithstanding, County Assessor Larry Stein was excited by the news, judging from an email announcing the milestone.

"Calculating and Reporting the TAX ROLL is the Culmination of the entire year’s work (by) Assessors Statewide," he wrote. "Attached is a digital copy of the 2022 Tax Roll which reveals the FIRST EVER VALUE OF MORE THAN $9 BILLION and property taxes of MORE THAN $1 BILLION reflecting the strong real estate market in Oklahoma County and central Oklahoma."

That $9 billion is the assessed value, which is a valuation used to determine how much in taxes are levied on property, said Mike Morrison, comptroller of the assessor's office. The state constitution dictates that property not be assessed at a value less than 11%, or more than 13.5%, of its fair market value.

The fair market value was $80.6 billion, Morrison said.

Oklahoma County's 720 square miles contains more than 359,000 parcels with tax accounts, Stein said.

"Values of property in Oklahoma County have increased dramatically over the past few years because of the market driven demand for residential and commercial real estate," he said.

It's good for public schools, technology centers, state colleges, the county jail, law enforcement, cities and towns, fire protection districts, and other essential services, Stein said.

The record could stand awhile. The residential boom is over.

Looking ahead at property values and taxes? Will they keep rising or fall?

Homes prices are slipping nationally on reduced demand in response to higher mortgage interest rates, but have remained firm so far locally, although price increases have slowed significantly.

In the Oklahoma City area, the median sales price in September was $273,000, just more than 1% higher than in August and 5% higher than a year ago, according to the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors.

Nationally, month to month, home prices slipped 0.7% in August, the most recent data available from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, but were still up 11.9% from the year before.

Commercial real estate is a different thing, especially for buildings with space for lease with market value based on income from rent. And commercial property values don't respond the same way to changes in interest rates, said Jim Parrack, senior vice president for Oklahoma City commercial brokerage Price Edwards & Co.

"While there is a correlation between interest rates and value, it isn’t as direct or as immediate on commercial assets as it is with single-family homes. We’ve only seen a handful of deals re-traded and/or re-priced," Parrack said. "And there remains activity, albeit at a somewhat slower pace.

"We anticipate this recalibration continuing into next year. Whether it accelerates depends largely on the number and size of additional rate increases by the Fed and the severity of the coming recession. Keep in mind that property incomes are typically still strong, any value adjustment is solely based on what return investors are requiring in the current economic environment given interest rates and perceived risk."

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999. Contact him at rmize@oklahoman.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter, Real Estate with Richard Mize.

Save America From The Evil Rightwing
3d ago

Keep voting to raise Seniors Property taxes & they will be living on the STREETS! NO MORE RAISING PROPERTY TAXES ON SENIORS ON FIXED INCOMES!!! OKLAHOMA needs to think of Seniors also,🤷‍♀️

Reply(3)
13
Guest816
3d ago

Its all the confusion between American tax payers and tribal law. The tribes don't think they should pay federal tax so why should anyone else have to pay? Make it the same for everyone or not at all!!

Reply(3)
2
