51 Veterans Day tributes and events in the Tampa Bay area

Veterans Day is held annually on the anniversary of the end of World War I (Nov. 11) to honor U.S. veterans and victims of all wars. Here are 51 ways the Tampa Bay area is celebrating.

Mike Alstott Veterans Football Game: Hall of Fame Tampa Bay Buccaneer full back Mike Alstott invites military veterans to participate in a friendly game of flag football. Space is limited. Registration required on Eventbrite. Free. 9-11:30 a.m. Monday. Pinellas Park Youth Park Soccer, 3750 66th Ave. N, Pinellas Park. 727-369-8525.

Veterans Day at Saint Leo University: The university honors U.S. veterans and 50 years of military education with a parachute jump by the U.S. A-Team into the Bowl, next to the Student Community Center on the banks of Lake Jovita. The “target” time for the team is 10:20 a.m. The jump will be followed by the presenting of the flag by the color guard and the playing of the national anthem, and a welcome by Dr. Larry Braue, director of the Office of Military Affairs and Services. Free. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Saint Leo University, 33701 State Road 52, St. Leo. 352-588-7118.

Movies for Heroes: The Sarasota Film Society invites everyone to a screening of the 1992 film “A Few Good Men.” Free. 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota. 941-955-3456.

Veterans Celebration: There will be free food and entertainment for veterans and one guest. Tickets must be picked up in advance at the Largo Community Center. Free. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. 727-518-3131.

Veterans Appreciation Luncheon: The Rotary Club of New Port Richey holds a luncheon to honor veterans. Free. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. 727-847-0311.

LGBTQ+ Veterans Coffee Connection: LGBTQ+ veterans from any service era and branch can meet for coffee and connect with other veterans and community resources. Free. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday. EPIC St. Petersburg Campus, 3050 First Ave. S. 727-643-4939.

Veterans Day Celebration: Veterans enjoy a free lunch as they hear stories, sing songs, meet and honor each other. Non-veterans are welcome to attend but must pay for lunch. Free. 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday. Safety Harbor Museum and Cultural Center, 329 S Bayshore Blvd. 727-724-1562.

VA Home Loan Boot Camp: Transitioning, active duty military and veterans can learn more about their VA Home Loan benefit. Free (registration required on Eventbrite). 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cigar City Brewing, 3924 W Spruce St., Tampa. 813-348-6363.

Veterans Day Dive: Certified scuba divers are invited to join Narcosis Scuba Center to explore The Circle of Heroes and Veterans Reef. $129.95. 6 a.m. and noon Friday. Narcosis Scuba Center, 528 E Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs. 727-934-3483.

Veterans Memorial: St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch honors veterans and presents the Honored Veteran Award to one or more outstanding local veterans. The event will be streamed live at facebook.com/StPeteFL. Free. 8 a.m. Friday. Williams Park, 350 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-893-7111.

Veterans Day Appreciation Wash: All veterans can get their vehicle washed for free with a valid VA card. Free. 8 a.m. Friday. The Detail Specialist, 8596 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. 727-350-3639.

Veterans Day Freedom Golf Tournament: Enjoy lunch and a round of golf as you connect with local veterans. Benefits the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund. $125. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday. Heritage Isles Golf and Country Club, 10630 Plantation Bay Drive, Tampa. 813-907-7447.

Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony: Join Moffitt Cancer Center at the Red Valet flagpole on the Magnolia campus to honor veterans, active duty military members and all cancer patients. Includes a patriotic performance. The event will be streamed live on Moffitt’s Facebook page. Free. 8:30-9 a.m. Friday. Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa. 888-663-3488.

Veterans Day at AFA: Retired Gen. William Lennox kicks off the ceremony, followed by a formal pass and review parade and guest speaker Adm. Eric Olson of the U.S. Navy. Free. 9 a.m. Friday. Admiral Farragut Academy, 501 Park St. N, St. Petersburg. 727-384-5500.

Veterans Day Ceremony: Join the Curlew Creek PTA to say thanks to veterans. Free. 9 a.m. Friday. Curlew Creek Elementary School, 3030 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. 727-724-1423.

Veterans Day Beach Yoga: Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free session of yoga on the beach overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Registration required at mindbodyonline.com. Veterans indicate on the registration form for the free session. Free (veterans), $15 (others). 9-10 a.m. Friday. Archibald Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 727-401-7380.

Flags for Hillsborough’s Heroes: The field will be filled with flags honoring community heroes. Ceremony includes an honor guard, guest speakers, musical entertainment, honored veterans and local officials. Free. 9-11 a.m. Friday. Hillsborough Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-223-3394.

Free Admission for Military: Veterans and active duty military members, plus one guest, get free admission to the museum with valid ID. Includes free poppies for vets, a lecture on Dalí and the Faces of War and art cards to send to veterans and active military. Free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Dalí Museum, 1 Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. 727-823-3767.

Women Veterans Coffee Connection: A casual coffee social to meet and connect with other women veterans and to learn about resources, services and opportunities for veterans. Free. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday. Garden House, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater. 727-643-4939.

Veteran’s Day Adaptive Yoga: Marine veteran Nicholas Caris from the Exalted Warrior Foundation leads this adaptive yoga class for those in past injury recovery. Free. 10:30 a.m.-noon Friday. The Hive, 559 49th St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-290-6515.

Veterans Day Picnic: Join in a service on the history of Veterans Day before a lunch with games for kids. Free. 11 a.m. Friday. VFW Post 4321, 2010 W Morrison Ave., Tampa. 813-374-2490.

Gulfport Veterans Park Memorial Paver Ribbon Dedication: Community gathering to honor veterans and dedicate the new ribbon of engraved pavers at the Gulfport Veterans Memorial Park. City officials and community leaders will participate, including Mayor Sam Henderson and the Rev. Kimberley Harrell, USMC Veteran, Spiritual Leader Unity of Gulfport. Lindy Romez (Jaya Devi), former 82nd Airborne Division soldier, will play taps. Free. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday. Gulfport Veterans Memorial Park, 5350 31st Ave. S. 727-893-1244.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Silver Star recipient Alan Elfman displays the decoration while attending a Veterans Day ceremony at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Veterans Day Cook Out: Bring a camp chair for a cookout with music, hot dogs, chips, soft drinks, water and cake. 2-5 p.m. Friday. Hillsborough Fire Museum, 15961 N Florida Ave., Tampa. 813-269-3459.

Veterans Day Golf Cart Parade: Decorate your golf cart in red, white and blue, or stars and stripes, and join residents for a parade that salutes veterans. $5, veterans free. 4-5 p.m. Friday. River Vista RV Village, 2206 Chaney Drive, Ruskin. 813-645-6037.

America Is Awesome: Veterans Day Salute: Marvelous Marvin from Hits 106 serves as master of ceremonies for this event with an honor guard and drum line presenting the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem, live wrestling, music, flag giveaways, a burnout and drift pit, DJ, fireworks and a car and bike show. Free. 4-9 p.m. Friday. Lead Foot City, 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville. 844-532-3366.

Veterans Day: Pay $15 for a three-hour happy hour and $5 of each cover benefits post 9/11 veterans. $15. 6-9 p.m. Friday. MacDinton’s Irish Pub, 405 S Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-251-8999.

“Thank You for Your Service” Sip and Paint: Veterans can enjoy one free glass of wine as they paint a pre-stenciled canvas. Registration required. $30. 7-10 p.m. Friday. Joe’s Palette, 900 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

Veterans Day Concert: The public is invited to join as classic rock duo April Rocks presents a musical salute to all who have served and are serving the country. Free. 7-11 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 4283, 12735 VFW Road, Dade City. 352-567-0508.

Veterans Day Dance: Wear red, white and blue and join the Tampa Bay Dance Club to dance to music by Albie. $12. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Tampa Bay Dance Club, 5601 Hanley Road, Tampa. 813-390-7160.

Veterans Day Bike Ride: The Long Walk Home holds the fifth annual bike ride with distances of 55 miles, 32 miles and 10 miles. A cookout follows. $50-$70. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Fort De Soto Park, 3500 Pinellas Bayway S, Tierra Verde. 727-552-1862.

Free Dental Day for Veterans: Veterans can get free dentistry on a first-come, first-served basis, but appointments are required by calling 813-737-7370. Free. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Watts Dental, 137 Harbor Village Lane, Apollo Beach. 813-737-7370.

West Coast National Veterans Salute Car and Truck Show: Join the Marine Corps League Detachment 57 for a judged show open to all makes and models with 104 total awards. Benefits veterans in need from all branches of service. Free, $20-$25 to show a vehicle. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 10525 49th St. N, Clearwater. 727-527-9672.

Veterans Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament: The fourth annual tournament benefits Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County’s Veterans Initiative to build and repair homes for veterans in need. To register, go to VetSlamTampa.com. $400 team of four. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Hula Bay Club, 5210 W Tyson Ave., Tampa. 813-837-4852.

Sweat for a Vet: Join Concerned Veterans for America Foundation and special guest Florida Department of Veteran Affairs executive director Retired Maj. General James S. “Hammer” Hartsell for a workout. A reception with food and refreshments follows. Open to the public, even if you’re not working out. Free, workout additional. 8:30 a.m. Saturday. CrossFit Jaguar, 9509 N Trask St., Tampa. 813-908-6464.

Dunedin Veterans Day 5K: Run for veterans and those who currently serve in the military. The course runs north along the Pinellas Trail from the Hale Activity Center to San Salvador Drive. Benefits Finish Lines for Scholarships and brings awareness to the Dunedin VFW and American Legion. $40. 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Dr. William E. Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. 727-226-7223.

Ruskin Veterans Day Parade: Jeeps and walkers carrying American flags parade down a 1.5-mile stretch of U.S. 41. Free. 9 a.m. Saturday. Ruskin Memorial VFW Post 6287, 5120 N U.S. 41, Apollo Beach. 813-645-2935.

Members of the Morris F. Dixon, Jr. Detachment Marine Corps League fire rifles while attending a Veterans Day ceremony in 2021. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Veterans Day Program: Retired Secretary of the Navy B.J. Penn serves as guest speaker for the program honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Breakfast follows in the Fellowship Hall. Free (registration required at bbictampa.com). 9 a.m. Saturday. Beulah Baptist Instutional Church, 1006 W Cypress St., Tampa. 813-251-3382.

Veterans Day Boat Parade: The post is open to the public for a ceremony followed by a boat parade in adjacent waters. Free. 10 a.m. Saturday. American Legion Post 273, 600 American Legion Drive, Madeira Beach. 727-398-5680.

Tampa Bay Veterans Appreciation: A day of activities designed to empower veterans. Free. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Gardenville Recreation Center, 6219 Symmes Road, Gibsonton. 813-672-1117.

Veterans Day Fundraiser and Open Vet Tab: Veterans drink free beer at this party with raffles, tattoos, live music and a barbecue. Benefits Signatures for Soldiers. Donations appreciated. Noon-11 p.m. Saturday. Bayboro Brewing, 2390 Fifth Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 727-767-9666.

Saluting Our Veterans: All active, retired military and veterans get a $25 gift card at this celebration with roaming entertainment, live music and photo ops. Free. 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Brandon Westfield Town Center Mall, 459 Brandon Town Center. 813-661-5100.

Red, White and Blue Veterans Day Ball: This black-tie charity event supports veterans in need and includes entertainment by Bobby Palermo, a silent auction, dinner, dancing and drinks. $250. 7-10 p.m. Saturday. The Grand Oasis, 5400 School Road, New Port Richey. 727-261-1211.

The Fighting Baileys: Florida’s Black Military Experience: Hear the story of seven brothers from a Black Punta Gorda family who served overseas during World War II and the Korean War. Free. 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center, 1101 E River Cove St., Tampa. 813-935-9402.

Veterans Ball: This event honors and acknowledges the dedication of veterans, law enforcement, health professionals, first responders and essential community workers. $65. 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.