BBC
European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights
The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England maintain 100% record with PNG win to top group
Tries: Burke (3), Hardcastle (2), Stanley, Whitfield, Beevers Goals: Stanley (5) England swept to a 42-4 victory over Papua New Guinea as they maintained their 100% record to win Group A on their way to the World Cup semi-finals. Leah Burke scored a hat-trick of tries with Amy Hardcastle going...
Eddie Jones rings the changes as England try to cast off fear of failure
Manu Tuilagi and Billy Vunipola will be rested against Japan on Saturday as coach keeps one eye on the future
BBC
Italy earthquake felt in several countries
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
BBC
Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers
As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Southampton have confirmed Nathan Jones as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract
NBC Sports
Sadio Mané, Chris Richards join 2022 World Cup injuries list
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just days away and the world’s best soccer talent is getting ready to take on the big stage. Unfortunately, for some teams the tournament is arriving at a time when players are still dealing with injuries or picking up fresh knocks, making their chances of playing the prestigious event unlikely.
BBC
Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship
Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
Record 7.1m people in England waiting for NHS hospital treatment
The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high. A total of 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, NHS England said. This is up from 7 million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest. The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran. England boss Gareth Southgate...
Swindon council apologises for error-strewn Covid key worker tribute
Wiltshire council criticised for unveiling plaque littered with mistakes
BBC
Man City v Brentford: Pick of the stats
Man City won home and away against Brentford in the Premier League last season, but have never won three consecutive league games against the Bees (10 meetings). Brentford have won just one of their five away league games against Manchester City, winning 2-0 on Christmas Day in 1937 in the top flight.
BBC
Stoke City: West Ham academy boss Ricky Martin appointed Stoke technical director
Stoke City have appointed Ricky Martin as their new technical director. Martin, who previously worked with Stoke boss Alex Neil at Norwich City, helping him to win promotion in 2015, has left his job as West Ham United academy boss to move to the Potteries. Martin and Neil will both...
BBC
Leicester City defender James Justin set to miss rest of season with ruptured Achilles tendon
Leicester City defender James Justin is set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon. The 24-year-old scored against Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but was later taken off on a stretcher during the game with the injury. "He will have his operation...
BBC
Keith Farmer: Northern Ireland's four-time British motorcycling champion dies aged 35
Keith Farmer, one of Northern Ireland's most successful motorcyclists, has died aged 35. The Clogher native, a four-time British champion, passed away suddenly. He retired from racing in September 2021, having originally planned to retire at the end of last year. Farmer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011...
What to know about USMNT World Cup roster: Surprises, heartbreak and the countdown to Qatar
The 26 players who will represent the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this month were revealed Wednesday evening.
Liverpool Hero Caoimhin Kelleher Breaks Another Penalty Shootout Record
The 23-year-old has now made more saves - six - in penalty shootouts than any other keeper in Liverpool history.
ESPN
Unlucky Union Berlin held by Augsburg after Niederlechner brace
Florian Niederlechner scored twice as lowly Augsburg twice came from behind to hold title-chasing Union Berlin to a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga on Wednesday. Sheraldo Becker and Kevin Behrens netted for the home side, who will be disappointed to have twice given up a lead and were left further frustrated after they hit the goal frame on two occasions.
BBC
AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis to step down next month
AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis will step down in December after four years in the role. The South African, 58, has been with the Serie A giants since 2018 and oversaw their first title win since 2010-11 last season. Gazidis held the same position at Arsenal from 2009 until...
