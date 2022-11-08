ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights

The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England maintain 100% record with PNG win to top group

Tries: Burke (3), Hardcastle (2), Stanley, Whitfield, Beevers Goals: Stanley (5) England swept to a 42-4 victory over Papua New Guinea as they maintained their 100% record to win Group A on their way to the World Cup semi-finals. Leah Burke scored a hat-trick of tries with Amy Hardcastle going...
BBC

Italy earthquake felt in several countries

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
BBC

Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition

A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
BBC

Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers

As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
NBC Sports

Sadio Mané, Chris Richards join 2022 World Cup injuries list

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just days away and the world’s best soccer talent is getting ready to take on the big stage. Unfortunately, for some teams the tournament is arriving at a time when players are still dealing with injuries or picking up fresh knocks, making their chances of playing the prestigious event unlikely.
BBC

Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship

Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
The Guardian

Record 7.1m people in England waiting for NHS hospital treatment

The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high. A total of 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, NHS England said. This is up from 7 million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.
BBC

M﻿an City v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Man City won home and away against Brentford in the Premier League last season, but have never won three consecutive league games against the Bees (10 meetings). Brentford have won just one of their five away league games against Manchester City, winning 2-0 on Christmas Day in 1937 in the top flight.
BBC

Keith Farmer: Northern Ireland's four-time British motorcycling champion dies aged 35

Keith Farmer, one of Northern Ireland's most successful motorcyclists, has died aged 35. The Clogher native, a four-time British champion, passed away suddenly. He retired from racing in September 2021, having originally planned to retire at the end of last year. Farmer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011...
ESPN

Unlucky Union Berlin held by Augsburg after Niederlechner brace

Florian Niederlechner scored twice as lowly Augsburg twice came from behind to hold title-chasing Union Berlin to a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga on Wednesday. Sheraldo Becker and Kevin Behrens netted for the home side, who will be disappointed to have twice given up a lead and were left further frustrated after they hit the goal frame on two occasions.
BBC

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis to step down next month

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis will step down in December after four years in the role. The South African, 58, has been with the Serie A giants since 2018 and oversaw their first title win since 2010-11 last season. Gazidis held the same position at Arsenal from 2009 until...

