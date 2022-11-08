Read full article on original website
Justin Liles: Lake Effect Snow along the south shore
The large low responsible for our recent round of weather has pushed farther northeast. This has created northerly winds. Colder air spilling in from Canada will interact with the warmer water of Lake Superior. Lake effect snow showers will fall along the Snow Belt. Ashland, Iron and the U.P. of Michigan will see some heavier snowfall amounts. Communities in Iron County, like Hurley and Gile could see up to a foot of snowfall. Iron County is under winter storm warning until 6am Saturday.
Justin Liles: Strong November storm continues tonight
A fall storm will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, ice, and winter precipitation tonight through Saturday. Many areas have received over 1-2” of rainfall. Heavy rainfall could cause minor flooding in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin before the changeover to snow. Thunderstorms are expected today, mainly over southern portions of the Northland. A few storms could be severe over parts of northern Wisconsin this afternoon. Damaging wind to 60 mph is the main threat. Winds will continue to be gusty through the evening.
Brandon Weatherz: Difficult travel expected in northern communities
Travel is expected to become difficult in northern Minnesota today. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Koochiching and Beltrami County until noon Friday. North Cass, Itasca, Central and North St. Louis, and South Lake County are in a Winter Weather Advisory in the same timeframe. An area of particular concern are Lake and Cook Counties where an Ice Storm Warning is now in effect until 6 am Friday. This is the area with the greatest chance for significant ice accumulation that could bring dangerous road conditions today.
Moose Lake/Willow River football falls in state quarterfinals to Barnesville
On Thursday Moose Lake/Willow River football dropped their Class AA state quarterfinal game 21-0 to Barnesville at St. Cloud Tech. The Rebels were riding their 16th section title in program history. They finish their season 9-2. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Compensation for Camp Lejeune Victims, Some May Be...
Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia on Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then a tropical storm. The remnants of the rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters)...
UMD women’s hockey snaps skid against St. Cloud
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was on the road Friday taking on St. Cloud. The last series UMD and St. Cloud women’s hockey played against each other in February, JoJo Chobak backstopped the Bulldogs to a game one shutout win. In Fridays game however...
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich
Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the city council, and was endorsed by many of the...
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system...
Arizona’s big races still uncalled as slow count continues
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county could soon begin reporting the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, providing clues about whether Republicans can overtake Democrats in critical races for U.S. Senate and governor. With half a million ballots remaining to be counted on...
Minnesota AG Ellison reelected over GOP newcomer Schultz
Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. The Associated Press called the race around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after Ellison’s challenger, Jim Schultz, conceded when the races were separated by about 21,000 votes, or roughly 1%.
Incumbents face off for MN House District 7A: Republican Spencer Igo comes out on top
After redistricting was complete, the voters will decide between two incumbents for Minnesota House District 7A, Democrat Julie Sandstede and Republican Spencer Igo. The voters have chosen Igo to move forward. Igo is from Grand Rapids, and has worked as a Field Representative for Congressman Pete Stauber. He supports legacy...
Newsom, DeSantis both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
Abortion rights boosted with defeat of Kentucky amendment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state. The outcome of the election that concluded Tuesday highlighted...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company were ordered Thursday to pay an extra $473 million to victims’ families and an FBI agent for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax, adding to a nearly $1 billion jury verdict issued last month.
