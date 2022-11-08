Which SEC football, Big Ten teams are in 2022 Music City Bowl projections?

Projections for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl are starting to come into focus heading into Week 11 of the college football season .

According to the predictions from some of the nation's top college football analysts , the Dec. 31 game is down to six possible teams from the SEC and six from the Big Ten.

The likely SEC teams that could end up in the 24th annual game at Nissan Stadium include Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, Florida, Mississippi State and Arkansas. The Big Ten teams are Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Purdue and Maryland.

Here's a look at the some of the projections:

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Missouri vs. Minnesota

Missouri vs. Minnesota ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Kentucky vs. Minnesota

Kentucky vs. Minnesota USA Today (Erick Smith): Mississippi St. vs. Purdue

Mississippi St. vs. Purdue CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Kentucky vs. Wisconsin

Kentucky vs. Wisconsin Sports Illustrated: Mississippi St. vs. Wisconsin

Mississippi St. vs. Wisconsin 247/Sports: Kentucky vs. Illinois

Kentucky vs. Illinois Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Florida vs. Wisconsin

Florida vs. Wisconsin College Football News: South Carolina vs. Minnesota

South Carolina vs. Minnesota Yahoo Sports: Missouri vs. Wisconsin

Missouri vs. Wisconsin Sporting News (Bill Bender): Kentucky vs. Wisconsin

Kentucky vs. Wisconsin Bleacher Report (Kerry Miller): Arkansas vs. Maryland

Arkansas vs. Maryland Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): South Carolina vs. Iowa

South Carolina vs. Iowa Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson): South Carolina vs. Minnesota

Pat Summitt's high school coach, Mike Jarreau, dies at 84

Mike Jarreau , who started the basketball programs at Cheatham County Central High School, where he later coached Pat Summitt , died on Nov. 4. He was 84 .

Jarreau, an Army veteran, started working as a teacher and coach at Cheatham County Central in 1964. He coached Summitt from 1967-70.

Jarreau coached several other sports during his time at the school. The football field was named in his honor in 1986.

He also served many years on the Cheatham County Board of Education.

Tennessee-Georgia football earns higher local TV ratings than Titans-Chiefs

The Tennessee-Georgia football game earned a 24.1 local television rating, making it the second most-watched Vols game this season, according to WTVF-5 programming director Mark Binda .

The Tennessee-Alabama game on Oct. 15 was the most-watched with a 25.8 rating.

It means 281,609 Nashville households watched Georgia beat the Vols 27-13.

The game was the most-watched sports event for the week. The Titans’ overtime loss to Kansas City was second at 23.1

The last four games in the World Series between Houston and Philadelphia earned an average 4.8 rating (56,088 households).

George Plaster and Friends Celebrity Bowling rolls into action Nov. 28

The second annual George Plaster and Friends Celebrity Bowling Night presented by Gish Sherwood and Friends is Nov. 28 at Hermitage Strike and Spare.

There is still room for more foursomes for a sellout. If you put a foursome together, a celebrity bowler will be assigned to your team.

Email plastergeorge@gmail.com to sign up.

Some of the celebrity bowlers include: Sean Henry, Watson Brown, Candice Lee, Mike Rhodes, Scott Sanderson, Kevin Stallings, Jacob Stallings, Rudy Kalis, Butch Spyridon, Jeff Forehand, Pete Weber, Kevin Ingram, Mark Griffin, Chris Lee, Chris Thomas, Gentry Estes, Mike Organ, Will Perdue, Norman Jordan, Terry McCormick, Rob Fesmire, Kelly Holcomb, Joe Fisher, Ralph Schulz, Chip Walters, Lee Fowler, Chris Massaro, Mark McGee, Hope Hines, Dave Jarvis, Phillip Hutcheson, Bubba Miller, Erik Moses, Grayson Crawford, Derrick Mason, Neil O’Donnell, Ron Bargatze, Billy Derrick, Andy Bass, Willy Daunic, Darren McFarland, Greg Pogue John Dwyer, Matt Freijie, Pat Sperduto, Brian Ryman, Darren Hall and Rhett Wiseman .

Proceeds benefit Last Minute Toy Store, Martha O’Bryan Center and STARS.

Nearly 9,000 watched TSU-Fisk season-opener

Attendance for Tennessee State's season-opening men's basketball game Monday night against Fisk was 8,967 at Gentry Center.

That was larger than the attendance for any home game the Tigers played in 2021-22.

TSU won the game 85-75 and many of the students enjoyed watching from the new courtside seats coach Brian "Penny" Collins had added this season.

Tennessee Tech transfer Jr. Clay led TSU with 29 points, including six 3-pointers.

The Game's Jared Stillman signs up for another year on Mad Dog Sports

Jared Stillman , host of the "Stillman & Company" sports talk call-in radio show on The Game 102.5-FM, has re-signed with Sirius XM to continue as host of "The Weekend Playbook" on Mad Dog Sports Radio (Channel 82) for 2023.

Stillman has also filled in at times on the channel on Adam Schein’s show, "JT The Brick" and others. Stillman will continue to host his local weekday afternoon drive show on The Game.

"The opportunity to host on SiriusXM and Radio Hall of Famer Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo’s channel was too good to pass up, and I’ve enjoyed every opportunity they have given me over the last year," Stillman said. "It’s really awesome for me to get to host shows both here in Nashville and across the country with great management that both supports my passion and ability to express myself and I’m glad to continue it into the new year."

Nashville Sounds' Rick Sweet is manager of the year

Nashville Sounds manager Rick Sweet was named the 2022 International League Manager of the Year, in a vote by the league’s managers.

Sweet led the Sounds to the West Division championship with a 91-58 record and an appearance in the league championship game.

Nashville was the only team in the minors to surpass 90 wins in 2022. Sweet has 2,192 career wins as a minor league manager, the fifth-most in Minor League Baseball history. Sweet is 238-176 in three seasons (2014, 2021-22) as Nashville’s manager.

Joe Dubin book signing is next week

Local sports media personality Joe Dubin will sign his new book, "Create The Chaos," on Nov. 17 at Sister's WhimZy Clothing and Gift Boutique on North Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

Dubin, a former Channel 2 and Channel 4 sports anchor and local sports talk radio show host, will sign from 6 to 7 p.m.

The book is a personal account about how Dubin, a former McGavock and Samford football player, overcame a number of rejections before finding success in the sports media field.

Drew Maddux calls Vanderbilt-Memphis basketball game

Drew Maddux hung up his basketball coaching whistle in 2021 but remains involved in the game.

Maddux, a former Vanderbilt player who spent 15 years as the Christ Presbyterian Academy coach, served as the color analyst for the Commodores' season opener Monday against Memphis for the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt football voice Andrew Allegretta handled the play-by-play in the game at Memorial Gym, which Memphis won 76-67.

Nashville Predators mascot Gnash makes NHL's top 10

The Nashville Predators’ Gnash was eighth among the NHL’s best mascots, according to a survey of fans in the U.S. and Canada by NY BET.

The Detroit Red Wings’ Al the Octopus was the best, followed by Mick E. Moose (Winnipeg Jets), Wild Wing (Anaheim Ducks), Carlton the Bear (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Slapshot (Washington Capitals).

The worst mascot was the Calgary Flames’ Harvey the Hound.

In some of the subcategories the most obnoxious mascot during games was the Philadelphia Flyers' orange monster Gritty, the scariest was Al the Octopus and the cutest was Carlton the Bear.

Fairgrounds Super Truck Series champion Gary Finley Jr. dies at 62

Former Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway champion driver Gary Finley Jr. died on Nov. 6. He was 62.

Finley won the 1999 NASCAR Super Truck Series championship at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. He also raced late model stockcars at the track for more than two decades.

Finley was the 1989 NASCAR Charlotte/Daytona Dash Series champion. He won the Florida 200 in Daytona that same year.

Local golfer makes hole-in-one on his birthday

Mike Donovan , president of the Pope John Paul II Athletic Club, made a hole-in-one at The Legacy Golf Course in Springfield on his 50th birthday.

Donovan, a Hendersonville resident, aced the 130-yard, No. 12 hole using a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Eric Hall, Tom Audy and Chris Ferman .

5 inducted into Middle Tennessee Football Officials Hall of Fame

Five individuals were inducted Wednesday into the Middle Tennessee Football Officials Association Hall of Fame at Hermitage Golf Course.

Inductees included Buddy Shaffer, Marynard "Slugger" Carnahan, Robert Cannon and W.O. Smith. Larry Huddleston was inducted posthumously.

The new officials award went to Hartley Hines , the Stan Ciocia award for 30-plus years of service went to Derek Brookshire , the John Coles 50-year service award went to Brad Houser and the Billy Still award went to Christian Scales .

Former commentators join Tennessee Tech football broadcast

As part of Tennessee Tech’s homecoming and the football team’s 100 th anniversary last week, all former radio, television and web stream commentators were invited back to campus as part of the Golden Voices of Golden Eagles football.

Longtime Golden Eagles voice Roger Ealey called the game against Lindenwood and was joined each quarter by some of the other broadcasters, which included Dwight Henry, Steve Boots, Jeff Patton, Jerry Cantrell, Dan Hees, Josh Hoeppner, Grant Swallows, Rob Schabert and Pam Ealey .

Lipscomb vs Belmont basketball Monday at Allen Arena

It’s early in the college basketball season, but it’s already time for the Battle of the Boulevard.

The longstanding rivalry between Lipscomb and Belmont tips off Monday at the Bison’s Allen Arena at 7 p.m.

Belmont has dominated the series over the last 10 years. The Bruins have won the last six games and 17 of the last 19.

Ben Sheppard scored 16 points and led Belmont to a 94-65 win at Curb Even Center last season. Jacob Ognacevic led Lipscomb with 20 points and eight rebounds. Sheppard and Ognacevic are back this season.

Belmont unveils Curb Event Center upgrades

Several significant enhancements were unveiled at Belmont’s Curb Event Center.

The updates include a new playing surface, basketball goals and branding throughout the arena, concourse and atrium.

There are new banners in the rotunda along with graphic displays highlighting memorable moments in men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball.

New retired jersey banners have been hung and new acoustic panels have been installed. Suites in the arena have also been renovated.

Lipscomb Academy's Jaden Lyles is ASUN player of the week

Former Lipscomb Academy defensive back Jaden Lyles , now a freshman at Austin Peay, was the Atlantic Sun special teams player of the week after the Governors beat North Alabama 38-35.

Lyles blocked a punt in the second quarter and set the offense up on the North Alabama 46. Austin Peay then went on a five-play, 30-yard scoring drive and pushed its lead to 10 points before the half.

Austin Peay wide receiver Kellen Stewart was the freshman of the week. He matched his career high with two catches for 81 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown catch.

Soccer clubs hosting World Cup watch party

A World Cup watch party will take place Nov. 25 at Volunteer Park at Arrowhead Inline Hockey Rink in Hendersonville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tennessee United Soccer and Hendersonville Soccer Club will be the hosts.

There will be a big screen television, food trucks, beverages, contests and more. For more information visit tnunitedsc.com/world-cup-watch-party .

Nashville Predators will light Jack Daniel's Barrel Tree

Jack Daniel's will join the Predators on Tuesday with the lighting of the Barrel Tree outside Bridgestone Arena beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree is a tradition that started in 2011 at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg. The Nashville Barrel Tree will be seven tiers and constructed from 113 Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey barrels.

Beginning Dec. 1, barrels from the tree will be available for purchase for $150 with proceeds going to Operation Ride Home and the Nashville Predators Foundation. Each barrel holds 53.3 gallons of whiskey.

Belmont baseball schedule includes UT, Vandy, MTSU, Lipscomb

Belmont released its 2023 baseball schedule, which has some interesting matchups before the Bruins begin their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference.

After opening the season Feb. 17 at home with a four-game series against former OVC foe UT Martin, Belmont's slate includes a three-game series at NC State (Feb. 24-26), then games at MTSU (Feb. 28) and Lipscomb (March 8) and a game against Vanderbilt at First Horizon Park (March 14).

Belmont opens the MVC season at home with a three-game series against Illinois State (March 24-26).

The Bruins have other nonconference home games against Tennessee Tech (April 4), MTSU (April 25) and Lipscomb (May 9), then play at Tennessee (May 16).

Sports on Nashville TV

The five highest-rated sports events locally for the week ending Nov. 6:

1. College football: Tennessee-Georgia, 24.1

2. NFL: Titans-Chiefs, 23.1

3. NFL: Rams-Bucs, 13.7

4. College football: Alabama-LSU, 9.4

5. NFL: Bills-Jets, 8.5

Source: Mark Binda, WTVF-5 senior programming directorEach rating point is equal to 11,685 TV homes in the Nashville market.

If you have an item for Midstate Chatter contact Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Which SEC football, Big Ten teams are in 2022 Music City Bowl projections?