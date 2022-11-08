Here are some Wisconsin sweet cheese treats to try for the holidays

Festive occasions call for festive cheeses in Wisconsin.

Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve present opportunities for homecooks to break away from the usual cheeses and mix it up with the tastes of fruit, spices and even chocolate. Instead of the customary cheddar, how about an applecinnamon cheddar or one made with Door County cherries?

Ready to slice for a turkey sandwich, quick dessert, cheese board or simply atopa crisp cracker, these remarkable cheeses also make tasty gifts with a Wisconsin flair.

Cranberries, blueberries, cherries, apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, cocoa,maple syrup, honey, chocolate, lime, mango, coconut, sea salt toffee and evenmint can be found in Wisconsin’s cheeses.

Plenty of producers around the Dairy State have combined these ingredients for a juxtaposition of flavor, color,aroma and texture.

If you’ve never tried cheese with sweetness or spice, this might open up a wholenew cheese world that extends well beyond the holidays. Just keep that cheese slicer handy.

Chocolate cheese

Wisconsin cheesemongers, creameries, outlets and retailers are well stockedwith festive cheese choices. They are a diverse bunch . . . somesweet, some not so sweet with a hint of spice.

To hit the sweet spot, consider chocolate cheese from Carr Valley Cheese.“This is better than fudge,” according to Sid Cook, a fourth-generationcheesemaker and owner of Carr Valley Cheese , based in La Valle. “Muchsmoother texture with walnuts throughout.”

Cook is a master cheesemaker, and Carr Valley Cheese has takenhome more than 800 awards. Carr Valley cheeses areavailable online at carrvalleycheese.com , in its seven retail stores in southwestern Wisconsin andthrough shops and grocers around the state.

Carr Valley introduced chocolate cheese about 30 years ago based on an oldBetty Crocker recipe made to specifications. “It’s sort of an old-fashioned‘new’ product,” Cook said in an email. “We felt like we were missing thequintessential dessert cheese in our line, so it seemed like the best new productto introduce to our customers.”

Interestingly though, Cook’s favorite way to enjoy his chocolate cheese is notstrictly for dessert.

“I actually love this with Swiss cheese. When I was working alot in the plant, I would go into the store on break and have a sandwich withSwiss cheese and chocolate cheese," he said

He recommends pairing chocolate cheese with 6-year cheddar for theperfect snack. “You get the sweet, savory, sugary, salty sensation all in one,” hesaid. “I enjoy having it with our 6-year cheddar, baby Swiss or Swiss cheese.”

While Carr Valley’s chocolate cheese sees a bump in sales throughout theholidays, it’s popular year-round, Cook said.

Same is true for the Sweet Vanilla Cardona, a goat cheese Cook describes as“sweet and tangy, with hints of caramel, coconut and nutmeg.”

Introduced around 2010, it quickly won two awards the following year. Cooksaid he was traveling in Cardona, Spain, and got the idea after seeing goats in a pasture. It’s become one of his all-time favorite cheeses.

“For Sweet Vanilla Cardona, we add vanilla sugar with real vanilla bean to therind,” Cook said. “It’s perfect for a cheese board paired with honey andcherries. This also melts well; try making a cherry turnover with this melted in.”

He also recommends enjoying Sweet Vanilla Cardona with a porter or stoutbeer and dried apricots.

Carr Valley’s blueberry cheddar, cranberry cheddar and cranberry chipotlecheddar also see increased demand for the holidays. The blueberry cheddarcan be sliced and paired with apples, grapes and walnuts, he suggested. “Welove this one sliced up with a dab of honey, an apple slice and a crunchy fruitcrisp cracker (such as Raincoast Crisps),” Cook said.

Carr Valley Cheese also produces pumpkin spice cheddar, a seasonal cheesewith cinnamon and nutmeg; and Cocoa Cardona, made with goat’s milk andhand-rubbed with cocoa powder for a delicate flavor and beautiful brown rind.

Taste of Door County

In the far eastern part of the state, Renard’s Artisan Cheese also produces tasty festive cheese combinations, including Door County Cherry Cheddar.

“The Door County Cherry Cheddar showcases the buttery tartness of whitecheddar with bursts of sweet Door County cherries. It’s a creamy delight thatgoes great on cheese trays and in recipes,” said Chris Renard, mastercheesemaker and third-generation owner with his wife, Ann, in an email.

Renard’s Artisan Cheese is sold throughout grocery and retail shops in Wisconsinplus at its own store and bistro, at 2189 County Road DK, Sturgeon Bay. It can also be found at renardscheese.com.

Renard’s, with a factory in Algoma, has been making Door County Cherry Cheddar since 2010.

“Door County is known for its beauty and natural surroundings, including its cherryorchards,” Renard explained. “While developing many of our recipes, we triedto showcase this through our flavor profiles.”

Other sweet cheeses from Renard’s are maple syrup cheddar, cherry chipotle cheddar,cranberry cheddar, apple cinnamon cheddar, apple cinnamon jack, ChiliLime Cheddar and Cranberry Jalapeno Monterey Jack for a sweet and spicycombination.

“Our Cherry Delight spread is also very popular, a cream-based spread with thesweet flavor of Door County cherries, excellent in stuffed French toast or spreadon a bagel,” Renard added.

Sweet spiciness

One retailer in Brookfield, Sendik’s Fine Foods, 18985 W. Capitol Drive, is heavilystocked with cheese for the holidays.

Sendik’s Food Markets, which are separate from Sendik’s Fine Foods in Brookfield, are also known for their large cheese selection; check your local Sendik’s to see what they stock.

At Sendik's Fine Foods, November marks a high point for the number of cheeses stocked with close to500 cheeses, up from about 450 during other times of the year, according toMark Jezo-Sywulka, the store's longtime cheesemonger.

Maple Leaf’s cranberry cheddar seems to be a standout.

“That’s probably our most popular fruit cheese. We sell probably close to 600pounds a year. It’s a white cheddar,” Jezo-Sywulka said. “A lot of people fromout of town will take that home.”

An experienced executive chef, Jezo-Sywulka said Maple Leaf’s cranberrycheddar is creamy and slightly crumbly because of the dried fruit. “It’ssomething you could toss into a sauce.”

He also mentioned Sartori’s BellaVitano Raspberry, a selection he described as aParmesan/cheddar type that’s been soaked in raspberries. “It has a niceraspberry tang to it,” he said.

Goat cheeses are popular this time of year, including LaClare FamilyCreamery and Montchevre cheeses. Options include blueberry lemon, hibiscusberry, blueberry vanilla, honey, fig and olive, cranberry cinnamon, spicedpumpkin, apple cinnamon, chipotle honey, fig and honey, and maple bourbon.

Goat cheeses are ideal to toss onto spinach salads or roasted squash and otherroot vegetables for the holidays, Jezo-Sywulka said.

His favorite cheese with fruit? Henning’s Mango Fire cheddar. “It’s probably oneof the best tasting mango cheeses I’ve had. The mango is really prominent; it’sgot habanero. It’s that sweet spiciness,” he said. “I like that on burgers. I’ll shredit onto brats.”

Sendik’s Fine Foods will create custom charcuterie boards for the holidays, Jezo-Sywulka said. “People can bring in their own boards. They can pick out what they want.”

He said his customers appreciate that Sendik's freshly cuts close to 90% ofits cheeses so the cheese is not subject to heat while beingwrapped. Specific sizes can also be cut to order.

“Because of my background as a chef . . . I tend to bring in a lot of different cheeses that you may not find inchain stores.”

Pina Colada cheddar and more

Luckily, plenty of tasty festive cheeses can be found throughoutWisconsin. Here are a few possibilities to check out:

In addition to the Mango Fire mentioned by Jezo-Sywulka, Henning’s WisconsinCheese produces interesting cheese combinations. Its online cheesestore, henningscheese.com , features blueberry cobbler cheddar, apple and apple cinnamoncheddars, Golden Fenugreek Cheddar, creamy caramel cheddar, PinaColada and tequila lime cheddars, bourbon cask cheddar and three cranberry cheddars. Henning’s, known for its cheddar and Colby, has its own cheese store and museum at 20201 Point Creek Road in Kiel. Henning's cheese isalso widely available at retail outlets.

produces interesting cheese combinations. Its online cheesestore, henningscheese.com , features blueberry cobbler cheddar, apple and apple cinnamoncheddars, Golden Fenugreek Cheddar, creamy caramel cheddar, PinaColada and tequila lime cheddars, bourbon cask cheddar and three cranberry cheddars. Henning’s, known for its cheddar and Colby, has its own cheese store and museum at 20201 Point Creek Road in Kiel. Henning's cheese isalso widely available at retail outlets. Wisconsin Cheese Mart , 215 W. Highland Ave. in Milwaukee; and 119 State St. inMadison, stocks several sweet cheeses. Its website, wisconsincheesemart.com , has a convenient separate page for sweet cheeses including Ski Queen Gjetost Creamy Caramel Cheese, a Norwegian fudge-likecheese made from goat and cow milk. The Cheese Mart also carries Marieke Gouda withCranberries, a creamy Dutch gouda with a hint of sweetness using cow’s milk. Inaddition, some Carr Valley and Maple Leaf cheeses are available along withSomerdale’s Wensleydale & Cranberries, a mild, creamy English dessert cheese.

215 W. Highland Ave. in Milwaukee; and 119 State St. inMadison, stocks several sweet cheeses. Its website, wisconsincheesemart.com , has a convenient separate page for sweet cheeses including Ski Queen Gjetost Creamy Caramel Cheese, a Norwegian fudge-likecheese made from goat and cow milk. The Cheese Mart also carries Marieke Gouda withCranberries, a creamy Dutch gouda with a hint of sweetness using cow’s milk. Inaddition, some Carr Valley and Maple Leaf cheeses are available along withSomerdale’s Wensleydale & Cranberries, a mild, creamy English dessert cheese. Perfect for a holiday buffet table, Pine River cheese spread varieties includecranberry cheddar, dairy fudge and mango habanero. Pine River cheesespreads, made in Newton near Manitowoc, can be purchased online at theWisconsin Cheese Mart website and in stores throughout the state, such asPick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Metcalfe’s Market, Festival Foods, Trig’s in NorthernWisconsin, Outpost Natural Foods, Albrecht’s Sentry in Delafield, and Sendik’sFood Market.

varieties includecranberry cheddar, dairy fudge and mango habanero. Pine River cheesespreads, made in Newton near Manitowoc, can be purchased online at theWisconsin Cheese Mart website and in stores throughout the state, such asPick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Metcalfe’s Market, Festival Foods, Trig’s in NorthernWisconsin, Outpost Natural Foods, Albrecht’s Sentry in Delafield, and Sendik’sFood Market. Arena Cheese, known for its Colby jack, also sells a large assortment of sweetcheeses online and at its factory store at 300 Highway 14, just west of Madison.Its sweet cheeses include apple cinnamon cheddar, cranberry orangecheddar, mint chocolate cheese fudge, Chocolate Cheese with Sea Salt &Toffee, plus chocolate cheese and chocolate cheese with cherries. Inaddition, the Arena Cheese factory store carries Maple Leaf’s cherry whitecheddar, blueberry white cheddar and cranberry white cheddar. The store alsosells sweet goat cheeses including LaClare Family Creamery cranberrycinnamon, honey, blueberry vanilla and maple bourbon, along withMontchevre cranberry cinnamon.

Jennifer Rude Klett is a Wisconsin freelance writer of Midwestern life and authorof “Home Cooking Comfort,” contact her at jrudeklett.com. Follow her onFacebook at Jennifer Rude Klett: Nonfiction Writer.

Here’s a deliciously sweet, tart and slightly salty dessert to serve for holiday get-togethers when you’ve got neither the time nor inclination to bake. It combines the classic combination of strawberries with chocolate and even supplies some nutritional value through the fruit and nuts for guilt-free indulgence. Colorful and addictive, Strawberry Chocolate Cheese Bites can be prepared in a snap for that holiday open house. Strawberry Chocolate Cheese Bites Makes 20 bitesRecipe tested by Jennifer Rude Klett 10 fresh medium-sized strawberries, rinsed and cored 4 ounces chocolate cheese, sliced into 20 pieces 20 whole salted, roasted cashews Pat dry strawberries and vertically cut each in half. Arrange strawberries with flat side up on a medium-sized platter. On top of strawberries, place chocolate cheese; then one whole cashew. Slightly press down the cashew end to anchor it with the cheese into the strawberry. Serve at room temperature for best flavor. NOTE: Any type of chocolate cheese can be used. Carr Valley Chocolate Cheese containing walnuts was used for this recipe and photograph.

