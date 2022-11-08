ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man dead, another injured in shooting at Sycamore Road home

By Kirsten Fiscus and Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Metro Nashville police launched a homicide investigation after an early morning shooting at a Sycamore Road home.

Officers were called to the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.

Police found one man, Dontrell Booker, 49, dead, and another with a gunshot wound, Zion Lacy, 20.

Police said Booker, who was dating Lacy's mother, shot Lacy following an altercation before Lacy retrieved a second firearm and returned fire, fatally shooting Booker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lacy was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries to his leg.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man dead, another injured in shooting at Sycamore Road home

