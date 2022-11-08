The Georgia women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after its emphatic 77-47 win over the Alabama State Hornets Thursday night. Early on, it was clear that the Bulldogs would rely on the size advantage of its frontcourt as senior forward Javyn Nicholson posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Brittney Smith was also dominant, posting 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Malury Bates matched her career high of 13 points. The Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 46-24 in the paint.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO