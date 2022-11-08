Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Pella Swimmer to Finish Career at State Meet
While the vast majority of fall sports athletes have transitioned to their winter plans, a Pella High School swimmer will finish her career at the state swimming meet this weekend in Marshalltown. Maylei Ruggles is scheduled to race in the 200 yard freestyle relay preliminaries with teammates from the NCMP...
Iowa high school football state semifinal highlights and scores (11-9-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local 8-man football team state semifinal games: #1 Wayland WACO 29, #4 Newell-Fonda 21 #2 Remsen St. Mary’s 42, #3 Lenox 20
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Swimming Looking to Improve Times at State Tomorrow
The Indianola girls swimming team qualified three relay teams to the state meet for preliminaries today and Saturday in Marshalltown, and are looking to improve their times from the state qualifying meet last week. The Indians qualified the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays, as well as the 200 Medley Relay, and senior Julian Bacon tells KNIA Sports the goal is to go out and leave it all on the line.
kniakrls.com
Former Pella Starting Libero Earns Collegiate Award
A former Pella standout volleyball player has earned a top honor. Kennady Klein with Nebraska Wesleyan was named the American Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Klein earned her first All-Conference selection as well as a senior. She is 4th in the conference in digs per set (4.58) and 2nd in total digs (481) in 2022.
kniakrls.com
Warrior football team provides thrilling moments during 5-4 campaign
Led by a large and talented class of 30 seniors, the 2022 Norwalk football team provided their fans with plenty of thrills during the course of a 5-4 season. The Warriors missed out on the playoffs after finishing 2-3 in Class 4A, District 5, but one would be hard pressed to find many 5-4 programs that were better than Norwalk at the 4A level.
kniakrls.com
2022 Recap: Norwalk volleyball wins 24 games, earns share of Little Hawkeye crown
Although the season ended one win shy of their ultimate goal – the State Tournament – the 2022 Norwalk volleyball team certainly had another year to remember. Team highlights included a 24-11 overall record, a 6-1 conference mark that tied Indianola for the regular season Little Hawkeye title, and a second straight appearance in the Class 4A regional finals. Following a thrilling, come-from-behind, five-set regional semifinal win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the Warriors were swept by Sioux City Bishop Heelan in three competitive sets and denied the program’s first-ever State Volleyball Tournament berth.
kniakrls.com
Cross Country Teams to Push City Over Tulip Planting Finish Line
A fall tradition in Pella that usually kicks off with high school athletes is instead going to be a race to the finish line for the City of Pella Parks Department this weekend. Parks Director Chandler Nunnikhoven says the state-qualifying Pella and Pella Christian cross country teams are going to...
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Norwalk Swimmers Shae Drymon & Emma Sizemore – November 9th, 2022
Competing as members of the Des Moines Lincoln girls swim team, Norwalk senior Shae Drymon and sophomore Emma Sizemore will compete in seven total events at this weekend’s Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Marshalltown. Drymon has qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle as well as two relays. Sizemore will compete in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and two relays. Both girls are members of the same 400 freestyle relay. Drymon and Sizemore join this week’s Radio Sports Page to talk about their love for swimming and their state meet goals.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Swimming Ready for State
Three Indianola girls swimming events qualified to the 2022 State Swim Meet after their state qualifying performances Saturday. Five athletes qualified in three relay events, as the team of Julian Bacon, Olivia Raemaeker, Kodi Cram, and Olivia Bacon qualified in both the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays with times of 1:45.18 and 3:55.29 respectively, while the team of Kodi Cram, Olivia Ramaeker, Faith Mahlstadt, and Julian Bacon qualified in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 2:00.23. Olivia Ramaeker tells KNIA Sports this will be their last meet as a group of seniors, so they want to make it count.
Iowa State Champion Wrestler Charged After Hazing Incident
Most young men who were once freshmen athletes at the high school level can say that they were hazed at one point or another. I remember hearing some pretty vulgar things, even as a member of the cross country team back in 2011. Sometimes it's in good fun, and it...
kniakrls.com
Three Knoxville Athletes Sign At The Next Level On National Signing Day
Wednesday was National Signing Day across the country, and it was also National Signing Day for three Knoxville High School Athletes. Beau Leisure made it official by joining Abilene Christian University for baseball. Leisure tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he was impressed by the culture and a chance to possibly play in the College World Series.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Men’s Basketball Wins Opener
The Simpson Storm men’s basketball team won their season opener Tuesday night, 106-81 over Faith Bible College. The Storm men had a great night offensively, scoring 52 points in the first half as they earned a 52-40 lead at the break and then continued that throughout the second half as 17 players saw time on the court. Andrew Gibb led the Storm with 25 points in his debut, while Easton Darling had 16, and Andrew Curran 14.
kniakrls.com
Defense Set To Be Better Next Season For Knoxville Football
One thing that the Knoxville Football Coaching Staff is looking forward to as the offseason is the defense and the prospects for the Panthers on that side of the ball. 318/396 total tackles for the Panthers this season will return including the top seven led by Kale Kincaid’s 62. Head Coach Matt Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS the coaching staff is already looking forward to seeing how much progress the defense can make next season.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
kniakrls.com
Eleven Selected for All-State Band from Pella
It’s another record breaking year for the number of students from Pella High School who will be represented at the annual Iowa High School Music Association All-State Music Festival. The following were accepted, with two students earning the highest distinction possible for their auditions:. Band:. Penelope Shriver, Flute (2021...
nwestiowa.com
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
Iowa Secretary of State calls for Scott County recount due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – All-State Band Students
The All-State Band selections from Pella High School join us to preview next week’s festival in Ames. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Comments / 0