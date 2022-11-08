ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police looking for suspect in H-E-B stabbing on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at an H-E-B location on the southwest side. Investigators say the stabbing happened in the self-checkout line at the store located on Valley Hi Drive on October 23. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was stabbed three times while he was waiting to checkout.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio city councilman admits to being in car crash, doesn’t ‘really remember it’

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry on Wednesday made his first public statement since sources confirmed he was involved in a hit-and-run crash. “I was in a car crash on Sunday. I clearly hit my head and don’t really remember it,” Perry said in the statement. “The next morning, I went to the doctor and spent a day and a half at BAMC for treatment and observation. I’m very sorry for the hassle this is causing everyone and I’m fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

