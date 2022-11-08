ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville News

Cook smarter not harder with this Thanksgiving Meal Prep Timeline

By Lindsay Howerton Hastings
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mp3b4_0j2rTv0q00

I LOVE a big entertaining moment, but absolutely despise being rushed or frazzled. Thanksgiving is notorious for Big Stress Energy, and honestly that takes away a lot of the joy of any holiday.

This year, do what you can to ease your burden with some easy prep and planning. By doing a little bit in advance and delegating to others, you’ll free up your Thanksgiving Day for actual gratitude without any of the frenzy.

This schedule can be used whether you host an entire Thanksgiving meal or just contribute a side dish or two to a larger meal. Have a wonderful holiday!

Thanksgiving Prep Timeline

2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE: Plan your menu. Figure out specific dishes that you are going to make and what others will bring. Print or save open tabs on your phone browser with recipes, and don’t forget things like ice, drinks, snacks, and decorations (if you’re into that!). Note any recipes that you need equipment for – this is the time to buy any new gadgets or serving dishes that you may need.

A NOTE ON RECIPE SELECTION: As best you can, choose recipes that cook in different ways. For example, 5 items on the stovetop is too many, but so is 5 casseroles unless you have more than two ovens. Choose a blend of items that can be made totally in advance, can be served cold, simmered on the stovetop, etc. Avoid anything that really and truly is best fresh; this isn’t the meal for that.

10 DAYS TO 1 WEEK IN ADVANCE: Grocery list time. Gather all the recipes that you’ll be making, and start with your own pantry: check off items you already have, and make a list of things you need to buy including quantities since many recipes for Thanksgiving tend to be larger than regular dinnertime recipes. As you go to the store for your regular life, start buying things as you see them on sale, avoiding only things that truly won’t last in the fridge for 10 days (very few things honestly). Don’t forget staples like salt, pepper, olive oil, butter, chicken stock.

6 DAYS IN ADVANCE: Finalize shopping. If there is anything you don’t have yet In.Your.House for the meal, get it! This is also the time to stick the turkey in the fridge to thaw if it is frozen (you’ll need a separate timeline for turkey based on the recipe you’re using, but a frozen turkey is pretty hard to work with).

4 DAYS IN ADVANCE: Start chopping. Start to wash and prep veggies for recipes. Onions, carrots, celery, etc can all be washed, chopped, and stored in containers. Label containers with painter’s tape and marker so you’ll know exactly what will be used for what. Get out dishes and use post-its to identify what recipe will be cooked in what dish. If you have any recipes that use lots of seasonings, measuring them all together (spices for stuffing, for example) and keeping them in small dishes on the counter is very helpful.

2 DAYS IN ADVANCE: Cooking! Make any dishes that can be made in their entirety besides final heating. This includes casseroles, stuffing, and most bread recipes. Clean the kitchen really well.

1 DAY IN ADVANCE: Baking! Almost all pies and cakes can be made a day in advance and keep very well on the counter until you’re ready to serve the next day. Again, clean the kitchen so you can start fresh on the day of your big meal.

THANKSGIVING DAY: As soon as you wake up, get any casseroles and the turkey out of the fridge to come to room temperature for at least an hour, but more is fine. Start the turkey, allowing cook time for the turkey to be done an hour or more before you want to eat. While the turkey is baking, set out appetizers and work on anything stovetop – mashed potatoes, rice, as well as cold items such as a salad. While the turkey is resting, bake the casseroles and make gravy. Last, carve the turkey, and LOOK AT YOU, you did it. Cheers to you!

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
Mashed

Veterans Day 2022: The Best Food Freebies And Deals

World War I officially ended on November 11, 1918, at 11:11 a.m., and more than a century later, the same day each year commemorates the momentous global event. Honoring all those who served in the armed forces during the war, the holiday is celebrated in 12 different countries worldwide. Some call it Remembrance Day and others, such as the U.S., refer to it as Veterans Day.
Florence Carmela

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
Lakeland Gazette

THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE

(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
Mashed

Ree Drummond's Potato Mashing Trick Is A Thanksgiving Game Changer

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.
Allrecipes.com

Skillet Zucchini and Squash

Heat butter and olive oil together in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion once butter is bubbly; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and cook for 1 minute. Stir in yellow squash and zucchini slices. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for about 3 minutes.
Gin Lee

Easy-bake chicken legs

Nothing dramatic here! Just a simple take on my yummy chicken leg recipe. Today, I thought I would show y'all how you can use a few simple ingredients to make a very delicious pan of chicken. It requires no oil and no flour, but the skin on the chicken still comes out just as crispy. The chicken legs are baked for thirty-five minutes at a high temperature.
therecipecritic.com

Mushroom Sauce

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This 15-minute creamy mushroom sauce is so easy to make and packed with rich, savory flavor! You’re going to love it over pasta and meat dishes!. Homemade sauce is...
The Kitchn

Cranberry Gouda Pull-Apart Bread Will Be the Most Talked-About Dish at Thanksgiving Dinner

From family gatherings to office potlucks, the last two months of the year are littered with a myriad of gatherings that are anchored by delicious food. Whether you crave some juicy turkey for Thanksgiving or a tasty holiday ham on Christmas, this season has something for everyone. With that in mind, it’s always fun to be the one that brings the dish that everyone can’t stop raving about. That’s why when I saw everyone’s favorite “internet grandma” Babs showcase a recipe for Cranberry Gouda Pull-Apart Bread, I knew I had to bookmark it to give it a try later.
mvmagazine.com

Baking Together #29: Pumpkin Spice Cake, Just in Time

The easy, moist and delicious holiday repertoire cake you've been looking for has arrived. Introducing Pumpkin Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting – this warm, richly spiced, single layer cake highlights the best flavors of fall – cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and pumpkin. The batter is a cinch to mix together – a hand mixer and rubber spatula does the job – and it bakes into an impressive and crowd-friendly dessert that’s just right for every holiday gathering. The cake is wonderful served unadorned or with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. Simple yet lovely and elegant. That said, I’m especially fond of topping it with a brown sugar cream cheese frosting. The dark brown sugar lends a maple flavor to the frosting which marries well with the flavors of pumpkin and spice in the cake. While you could easily serve this as a Thanksgiving dessert, it’s equally good for breakfast, an afternoon snack or dessert anytime. This is one recipe you will turn to again and again.
gordonramsayclub.com

Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)

This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
EatingWell

Beer-Cheese Soup

Add broth, half-and-half and mustard, stirring until combined. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in cheese, pepper, salt and cayenne until melted and combined, about 1 minute. Working in batches, pour the mixture into a blender. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until pureed to desired consistency, 1 to 2 minutes. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Ladle the soup into 6 bowls. Top with bacon, scallions and/or chives, if desired.
12tomatoes.com

Super Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

Save time and energy making crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside potatoes!. I love using my air fryer to cook many different styles of potato sides. Using the air fryer cuts down on oil, gives me plenty of oven space for other dishes if I’m entertaining guests, and makes cleaning up a breeze. The most key aspect of air fryer potatoes for me though, is the time it saves. No matter what type of potato side I’m cooking, the machine cuts down cooking time by as much as 50%, a huge saving that comes in handy for a busy household!
The Kitchn

Easy Spinach & Parmesan Omelet

A classic spinach and cheese omelet is one of my favorite quick meals any time of day. If I have a bag of baby spinach and some grated Parmesan cheese on hand, I know I can whisk up some eggs and be eating a delicious meal in about five minutes. A pillowy omelet with nutty Parmesan cheese and tender sautéed spinach really hits the spot, and all you need is a small nonstick frying pan to make this easy vegetarian omelet.
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy