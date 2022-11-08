Read full article on original website
Engadget
Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new low of $234, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
You might think...
Engadget
What we bought: The Fujifilm X-T30 is the perfect camera for me
Just a shame I found out at the exact wrong time.
Engadget
Fitbit's Charge 5 is on sale for $100 right now
If you want...
Engadget
Ring's Video Doorbell drops to $60 ahead of Black Friday
If you've been...
Engadget
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is $150 off and back to its all-time low
A quick PSA...
hypebeast.com
Honda Unveils the 2023 Rendition of Its Ruckus Model
First released 20 years ago, the Honda Ruckus remains a popular scooter for the brand today. Economically priced and smartly designed, the Ruckus is a compact yet efficient everyday ride for the average city or suburban dweller. Retaining an overall very similar design to its predecessor, the 2023 rendition will...
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi looks like a beast on the freeway as delivery date nears
It’s only a few weeks before the Tesla Semi’s first customer deliveries. With this in mind, the electric vehicle maker seems determined to test its Class 8 all-electric truck as much as possible before it hands over the first batch of the vehicles to its customers. Over the...
cohaitungchi.com
RV upgrades: 34 valuable travel trailer & camper mods
Whether you’re a full-time RVer, weekend warrior, or an RV owner who rents your rig out to others, RV upgrades are an important way to make your camper safer and more comfortable. Even if you primarily use your RV for short vacations, there are many little touches you can make to help your RV feel more like home.
Digital Trends
It’s still not cheap, but the best TV just got $600 cheaper
The Best Buy Black Friday Sale has started early, allowing you to get ahead of the crowds and still grab something for your home theater at Black Friday pricing. One of the best Black Friday TV deals is on the LG 65-inch G2 4K OLED Smart TV. While it regularly costs $2,800, Best Buy is offering a Black Friday savings of $600, and a sale price of just $2,200. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are three free months of Apple TV+ and 30 free days of FuboTV.
Engadget
Magic Leap 2 is the best AR headset yet, but will an enterprise focus save the company?
The headset has custom AR projection with the unique ability to go dark. Magic Leap's glasses were supposed to lead us into the augmented reality era, a world beyond screens where we could interact with digital objects as if they were standing right next to us. Too bad they failed spectacularly. By early 2020, the company had raised nearly $2 billion. But aside from a few flashy demos and wild art projects, there wasn't much of a reason for its target audience of developers and creators to buy a $2,295 headset. Like Google Glass before it, Magic Leap felt like a false start for AR, a solution to a problem that didn't exist.
Engadget
Tesla is offering its proprietary charge connector as a new North American standard
When it comes to charging your EV in the US, Canada and Mexico, the only two connector types available aren't cross-compatible. Tesla has its J1772 connector, which in the company's defense was developed when Tesla was still the only EV game in town. Everybody else uses the current North American standard, the Combined Charging System (CCS). Tesla apparently hopes to upend that dynamic, announcing Friday that it is "opening our EV connector design to the world."
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
Engadget
Eight Sleep Pod 3 review: The high price of great sleep
I've always tried to get as much sleep as possible, but now that I have a one-year-old to look after, anything that can help maximize what little rest I do get is priceless. So when I heard that Eight Sleep was coming out with a new version of its smart mattress topper that offers better sleep tracking and temperature controls, I was curious to see how well it worked. And while the Pod 3 Cover is pricey, after a few months of testing, I never want to go back to a regular standalone mattress.
Engadget
Serif's Affinity V2 apps includes a full creative suite for the iPad
Serif is determined to make its Affinity suite a more practical alternative for creatives who'd rather not pay for an Adobe subscription — or use a conventional PC, for that matter. The developer has released Affinity Version 2 apps that not only include major new features (more on those shortly), but the first edition of Publisher for the iPad. You now have all of the Affinity bundle on your tablet, and won't have to split your attention between your computer and iPad when it's time to design a page layout.
Engadget
Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale for $179 right now
Google's Nest Learning...
Porsche Boxster GT1 Body Kit Makes It 2 Feet Wider Than Stock
Instagram/Vale AutomotiveThis unique body kit will turn your humble Porsche Boxster into something resembling a legendary Le Mans winner.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Engadget
Microsoft will make Surface parts available to consumers in 2023
Microsoft hasn't been shy about wanting to improve the repairability of Surface devices, and that now includes the availability of spare parts. In a statement to iFixit, Microsoft says it plans "broad availability" of parts for individuals and independent repair shops in the first half of 2023. You can also expect complete repair manuals for the Surface Pro 9 by the end of this year. A wider repair network will be available in early 2023 with the help of a "major US retailer."
Engadget
Google One's VPN comes to Mac and Windows
You can finally secure your desktop connection using Google's service. You no longer need to pull out your phone to use Google One's virtual private network. Google has released One VPN apps for Mac and Windows systems. As on mobile, the VPN encrypts and otherwise masks your internet traffic. You can't use it to access content from other regions like you can with some VPNs, but it should help if you're worried about exposing your IP address (potentially useful for tracking) or using a public hotspot.
Engadget
Modders thought it would be fun to make a folding iPhone
You don't have wait for Apple to see what a foldable iPhone would look like in practice. China-based The Aesthetics of Science and Technology (AST) claims to have built a folding iPhone through heavy modifications. The engineers say they created the one-off with spare Motorola RAZR parts, their own 3D-printed elements and an iPhone X screen made more flexible by replacing the not-at-all-foldable glass and touch layers. An iOS jailbreak lets Apple's software run on the handset and introduces suitable features like a split-screen mode.
