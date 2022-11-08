The offseason for the Knoxville Cross Country program will be a lot of running but not just running. Coaches Michael and Mikayla Splavec want the runners who are returning to be involved in multiple sports so they are working with each muscle group so they can stay healthy and not have all the nagging injuries. Michael Splavec adds it is fun to see the kids in their winter sports since he and Mikayla are not coaching anything this winter.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO