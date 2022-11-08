Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging UW-Madison's practice of hiding some negative comments from social media

The University of Wisconsin-Madison was within its right to hide some negative comments from its social media platforms because the criticisms were off topic to the posts at hand, a federal judge ruled this month.

The dismissal of the case is a win for UW-Madison, which was sued last year by an alumna alleging censorship by the public university for scrubbing her critical comments about animal research from two of the school's social media platforms.

Madeline Krasno, who graduated in 2013, worked in a UW-Madison research lab as an undergraduate animal caretaker where she said she encountered animal abuse firsthand, according to her complaint. The work led her to advocate for animal rights, including by posting about her job experience on the university's social media. But in 2020, she noticed that her negative comments weren't appearing on UW-Madison’s Instagram account or Facebook page, which are followed by hundreds of thousands of users.

It turns out that UW-Madison imposed an account restriction on Krasno's Instagram account, preventing any of her comments from appearing publicly. By the time she sued in February 2021, the university had lifted the account restriction, but some of her comments were still hidden because they contained keywords that UW-Madison had blocked. Among the banned keywords were several related to animal research, including animal testing, lab, torture, primate and monkeys.

Animal testing is a deeply divisive subject. Research universities argue that studying animals is sometimes the only way to answer critical scientific questions and that staff are committed to conducting the research in a responsible manner. Krasno and other animal welfare activists question that commitment because the federal government has fined UW-Madison for violating animal research standards. Some animals on the Madison campus have suffered dehydration, gone unfed for days or suffered injuries that resulted in amputations, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

PETA campaigns criticize UW-Madison

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has engaged in social media campaigns criticizing UW-Madison by flooding the school's social media accounts with the same comments posted again and again in a volume that makes manual comment moderation difficult. University employees use the keyword filter to make the process more manageable.

UW-Madison argued that its social media pages are public forums limited to discussing the topics of underlying posts, according to court filings. The university's social media policy said it has the right to remove comments considered off topic, and officials updated the policy after the lawsuit was filed to clarify how moderators address off-topic comments.

But Krasno contended that the comment section is open for discussing anything related to the university, including its animal testing. Even in cases when her comments were clearly on topic, she said the school suppressed her opinion. For example, Krasno posted “stop exploiting animals” on a UW-Madison post about cows returning to the university’s Dairy Cattle Center. The comment was hidden.

UW-Madison employees overseeing the school's social media accounts conceded in depositions that their comment moderation system is imperfect. A small staff regulates posts that can generate thousands of comments even months after initial publication. At times, some off-topic comments remain visible while other on-topic comments are hidden due to keyword filters UW-Madison uses.

Krasno showed 'only a handful of isolated instances'

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker dismissed the case Wednesday, finding that Krasno showed "only a handful of isolated instances" when she or others made relevant comments that were hidden by the university.

Allowing off-topic comments to proliferate would make it more difficult for the school to respond to comments, he said. UW-Madison has shown it applies its off-topic rule to subjects other than animal testing because its keyword list also includes terms related to politics and law enforcement. Other Big Ten universities also have policies against off-topic comments for their social media pages.

"There is nothing unreasonable about the University preferring that the interactive comment threads have the look and feel of a brown bag lunch discussion rather than its open-air Library Mall at the foot of State Street," he wrote.

UW-Madison spokesperson Greg Bump said the university was pleased with the judge's decision.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund, which sued UW-Madison on Krasno's behalf, said it is assessing "next steps" in the case.

Krasno said Monday that the judge's decision won't stop her from educating the public about her position. She said she will find ways around keyword filters by regularly filing public records requests to obtain lists of the banned words and then inserting spaces or symbols into those words so her comments remain visible. Or, she said, she may post photos of her comments UW-Madison has hidden on her own social media page to show the lengths the institution takes to suppress her views.

"This will not stop my efforts, by any means," she said.

