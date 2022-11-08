Petersburg goes to the polls: Here's what we know so far about Election Day activity

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
'Tunnel to Towers' Nonprofit Honors Disabled & Retired U.S. Army Veteran Hero by Paying off his Mortgage for Veteran's DZack LoveChesterfield, VA
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality showMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for serviceMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
NBC12
Wittman wins re-election in 1st District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Republican Rob Wittman has won the 1st District race. Wittman, an eight-term congressman, was facing Democrat Herb Jones and third-party candidate David Foster. With redistricting, the 1st District now covers parts of Chesterfield, King William and New Kent counties, among others. During the campaign season, Wittman said...
Richmond Councilwoman receives criticism online for ‘Karen’ tweet
"When you’re elected by your community to represent that community, you take on the responsibility to act with grace. Dismissing concerns of citizens and members in the community doesn’t display what Richmond is about," Wilkes said.
Phillip Jones declares victory in Newport News mayor race
Phillip Jones has declared victory in the race to be Newport News' next mayor.
Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be allowed to vote.
NBC12
Miller holds lead for Chesterfield Board of Supervisors seat
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Mark Miller and Republican Jennifer McNinch were locked in a tight race for the vacant Midlothian seat for the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night. However, as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Miller started pulling away and holds a lead with 52% of the vote, according...
NBC12
Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
In landslide, Henrico voters approve $511M bond referendum
Henrico voters continued their strong support of county bond referendums Tuesday by overwhelmingly endorsing the $511.4-million package proposed by Henrico officials. All four referendum questions – authorizing the sale of general obligation bonds to fund projects for county schools, recreation and parks facilities, sewer and drainage projects, and fire and public safety projects – passed with at least 84% of the vote. (The latter earned the highest level of support among the four questions, with nearly 90% of voters endorsing it.)
Richmond School Board officials express concerns in meeting with VDOE
The Virginia Department of Education continued to ask questions about how the Richmond School Board is functioning at a meeting on Wednesday.
NBC12
Problems at the polls: Many Chesterfield voters left confused, frustrated
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Things appear to be going a bit smoother at the polls Tuesday night, but that was not the case this morning in Chesterfield County. At several locations, the electronic poll books were down. This made for a stressful and confusing voting experience for many voters.
rvamag.com
Get In The Spirits At Stony Point Fashion Park This Saturday
The second Saturday in November used to just be another day on the calendar, until Stony Point Fashion Park said, “You know what? We’re gonna throw a big dang party, and you’re gonna be able to drink at it.” This year marks the fourth time in four years they have had this idea. They love having this idea. And we love them for having this idea.
Parody account uses Twitter verification system to impersonate Richmond councilor
Can you tell the two Ann Lamberts apart? It might be harder than you think, since new Twitter CEO Elon Musk opened verification up to anyone with $8 to spare.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Haunting Silence And Legacy of Saint Paul’s College
For 125 years, Saint Paul’s College was the destination for several generations of African Americans seeking a college education and a means to empower themselves. Saint Paul’s College, a private Historically Black College in Lawrenceville, Virginia, opened its doors on September 24, 1888, originally training students as teachers and for agricultural and industrial jobs.
Court orders Suffolk polling location to stay open past 7 p.m.
SUFFOLK, Va. — A court ordered a Suffolk polling location to stay open 20 minutes extra due to an issue with the voting machines earlier Tuesday. The precinct affected was East Suffolk Recreational Center, which didn't open until 6:20 a.m., according to Suffolk General Registrar Burdette Lawrence. The delayed...
Election Results: Richmond metro area
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
GRTC plans to launch ‘micro transit’ options throughout Greater Richmond Region next year
The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is planning to pilot a new program next year that will provide on-demand service to people in less walkable communities throughout the Greater Richmond Region.
Richmond councilor dismisses backlash for 'condescending' response to citizen
Richmond's 3rd District Council Member Ann-Frances Lambert dismissed backlash she received over a social media comment in which she called a citizen a "Karen" after he raised concerns about safety.
Richmond approves funds to renovate and operate inclement weather shelters
The Richmond City Council approved $1.3 million for the renovation and operation of four different inclement weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
NBC12
Calling all developers: Richmond seeks proposals for City Center project
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a smattering of properties in downtown Richmond, but could become a 20-block area revitalization effort called the City Center Innovation District. “City Center is the donut hole in downtown Richmond, the area that is immediately across the street from the Greater Richmond Convention Center,”...
Chesterfield schools shelter in place
Chesterfield County Schools announced they were sheltering in place Friday afternoon due to severe storms and a tornado warning int he area.
NBC12
RRHA awarded funds to provide housing assistance for homeless veterans
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More help is on the way for homeless veterans in Richmond as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority $42,000 of voucher funding to help with housing assistance. The announcement was made during a press conference at the...
The Progress-Index
3K+
Followers
856
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.http://progress-index.com
Comments / 1