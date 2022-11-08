Read full article on original website
In the midterm elections, support for abortion rights was about much more
Support for abortion rights drove women to the polls in Tuesday's elections. But for many, the issue took on higher meaning, part of an overarching concern about the future of democracy.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
Voters reelect dead Pennsylvania state representative and trigger special election
Emotional Fetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race. Voters in Pennsylvania re-elected a dead state House of Representative member on Tuesday night, triggering a special election for a later date to fill the deceased Democrat’s seat. Tony DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on 9...
Donald Trump Says He 'Sent in the FBI' To Stop Ron DeSantis Losing Election
This is the first time the former president has made any mention of apparently stopping the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election from being "stolen."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
A long-shot Democratic candidate raised more than $15.6 million to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene. He lost by 31 points.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised $15.6 million for his campaign. He lost by 31 points on Tuesday in a race never seen as even remotely competitive for Democrats. It's the latest example of a long-shot Democrat raking in cash by taking on a high-profile GOP opponent. Democratic...
NBC Los Angeles
California's Robert Garcia Heading to DC as First LGBTQ Immigrant to Serve in US Congress
Robert Garcia, the Democratic mayor of Long Beach, California, is heading to Washington, D.C., as the first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in U.S. Congress. Garcia defeated Republican challenger John Briscoe on Tuesday for California's 42nd Congressional district, NBC News reports. Born in Peru, his mother immigrated with him to the...
'Unlawful': A federal judge blocks Biden's federal student loan program
The future of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is uncertain as of Friday afternoon. This comes after a federal judge in Texas blocked it as "unlawful."
Biden says family will decide over Christmas if he runs again in 2024
“I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re going to have discussions about it.” That statement is how President Joe Biden summed up his current plans for whether he might seek a second term in the White House in 2024.
NBC Los Angeles
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Defeats Trump Pick Tudor Dixon, Winning a Second Term, NBC News Projects
Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Tudor Dixon in her reelection bid, NBC News projected. As the economy became top of mind for voters, Whitmer cast herself as a bipartisan leader and deal-maker. The election marks the first time that women have been at the top of the ticket...
