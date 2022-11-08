ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

By voting, you say you believe in our democratic republic. Please vote.

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Editorial Board
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFkc5_0j2rSzMh00

Voting is an act of optimism — a way of saying you believe in our democratic republic, no matter its flaws.

Voting is a way to say shush to those who cry “rigged,” “stolen” and “fraud.”

Voting is a chance to say to the people who sow doubt about elections: You are not in charge. I am.

Voting, in fact, breathes life into our republic.

As politics expert Larry Sabato from the University of Virginia once said, "Every election is determined by the people who show up."

So, please, today, show up. And vote.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you can register at your polling place. Remember, with new district lines, it's a good idea to double-check where you vote. Everything you need to know is at myvote.wi.com

There are high-profile races on your ballot for U.S. Senate and governor. The Republican incumbent senator, Ron Johnson, faces a challenge from Democrat Mandela Barnes. For governor, the incumbent Gov. Tony Evers is facing businessman Tim Michels.

There is an array of other offices that need your attention — attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer and contests for state Assembly and Senate. You’ll be voting for representatives in Congress and for county offices such as sheriff and clerk as well.

Some voters will be asked to vote on advisory referenda — a taking of the pulse of the electorate on a particular issue. In Milwaukee County, for example, voters will be asked what they think about legalizing marijuana and whether to prohibit semi-automatic “military style” weapons.

It’s so easy to take a pass. So easy to fall victim to the many excuses for not voting — my single vote doesn’t matter, the candidates all sound the same, my district is gerrymandered so my vote doesn’t count, my candidate is going to lose anyway. …

But if you don't vote, you are giving up your voice.

So vote.

As the late newspaper columnist Sydney J. Harris once wrote: "Democracy is the only system that persists in asking the powers that be whether they are the powers that ought to be."

Here's your chance to tell them what you think.

Editorials are a product of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin editorial board, which operates independently from the network's news departments. Email: jsedit@jrn.com

Why we write editorials. Meet the editorial board.

