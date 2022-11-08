Read full article on original website
Republican Kevin Stitt Wins Reelection For Oklahoma Governor
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a tougher-than-expected challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. Stitt, 49, was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor’s Association that linked Hofmeister to...
New App Created In Oklahoma Enters Partnership With Venture Capital Firm
A new app created in Oklahoma is hoping to change the way we interact with police officers. It's called Blue Jay, and it connects officers to the drivers they pull over during a traffic stop. The app would allow drivers to inform an officer whether a weapon is in the...
Oklahomans Invited To France For Liberation Day Ceremonies To Honor Soldiers' Sacrifices
A group from Oklahoma’s 45th Infantry recently got the chance to take part in Liberation Day ceremonies in France. The Thunderbirds played a key role in liberating much of Eastern France during World War II. Epinal is in Northeastern France, not far from Germany. The town of 35,000 people...
Hurricane Nicole Forms; Florida Awaits Rare November Storm
A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935...
Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon
TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
