Oklahoma State

Republican Kevin Stitt Wins Reelection For Oklahoma Governor

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a tougher-than-expected challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. Stitt, 49, was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor’s Association that linked Hofmeister to...
Hurricane Nicole Forms; Florida Awaits Rare November Storm

A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935...
Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon

TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
