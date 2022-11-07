Uniglo.io Burn Will Massively Shrink Supply and Skyrocket Price – Can it Overcome Uniswap in the Top 100?

FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from the company, which appointed John J. Ray III as its new chief executive. Bankman-Fried plans to stay with FTX while it works through the bankruptcy process, according to a statement on Friday."The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders," Ray said in the statement.FTX's problems came to light earlier this week...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO