Uniglo.io Burn Will Massively Shrink Supply and Skyrocket Price – Can it Overcome Uniswap in the Top 100?

Read full article on original website
Related
nulltx.com
Could burning millions of Uniglo.io supply push its price higher? DOGE and Big Eyes holders consider adding more GLO
Burning tokens is a common practice in the cryptocurrency market. However, the new decentralized project Uniglo.io (GLO) takes it a step further by implementing a dual-burn process called Ultra-Burn Mechanism. After its initial coin offering (ICO), the Uniglo.io project plans to conduct a massive burn that will completely and permanently remove millions of GLO tokens from circulation. The possibility for gains is enormous, and Dogecoin (DOGE) and Big Eyes (BIG) holders are making sure they have their share of GLO ahead of everyone else.
nulltx.com
FTX Token Price Analysis & Prediction (Nov 9th) – FTT Lost Over 80% Today Amid Heavy Liquidation As Price Dumps To $2.51, What Happened?
Following the latest Binance-FTX saga, the price of FTT decreased heavily by 83% today alone, as it now trades below $5. Over $80 billion was wiped out from the overall crypto market capitalization within just 5 hours of trading, putting the market in a severe bearish condition. The current liquidation...
nulltx.com
Investing Is Hard. Here Is Why Many Chose Oryen Network Over IMPT Or Polkadot, Causing A Quick 2x
Oryen Network has garnered attention in the crypto community following its unique tokenomics, which helps users earn passive money by simply investing in the project. Since the launch of the presale phase, the project has made a significant 100% surge in price, leaving investors with tremendous profits. This factor has encouraged more investors to hop on this new project as early as possible.
nulltx.com
Oryen’s 110% ICO profits trigger huge demand from Tamadoge, Shiba Inu, and Tron investors
Investment opportunities are rare in market-down cycles. Investors tend to lay low and play it safe during this cycle. It’s somewhat unbelievable that a crypto project could generate 100% profit in a market-down cycle. However, despite all odds, a particular project achieved 110% ROI in mere weeks after its...
Stocks mixed as Wall Street closes strong week; crypto falls
Wall Street is largely holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before, and stock indexes are mixed to keep them on track for a strong gain for the week
nulltx.com
Axie Infinity (AXS) And Decentraland (MANA) Investors Swarm Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale after Crypto Market Sell-Off
It has been speculated that both the Axie Infinity and Decentraland communities are heavily involved in much of the activity buying up Orbeon Protocol — an early-stage project already seen by many as another big utility winner, with 6000% gains forecasted during presale. Keep reading to see why this might be happening.
Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from the company, which appointed John J. Ray III as its new chief executive. Bankman-Fried plans to stay with FTX while it works through the bankruptcy process, according to a statement on Friday."The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders," Ray said in the statement.FTX's problems came to light earlier this week...
Inflation may finally be cooling off — here are the consumer items that actually saw prices fall in October, from airline tickets to furniture
The price of many consumer goods like living room furniture and tickets to sporting events are falling as inflation is finally slowing.
nulltx.com
Top 5 Domain Name NFTs to Watch in November 2022
EDNS Domains (EDNS) EDNS is defined as a Web3.0 domain name service that brings users into a gateway of the Web3.0 space. The beta release of EDNS Message, a feature built on top of the EDNS Platform and integrating mobile communications with Web 3.0 technology, has been announced with pride by Ether Domain Name Services (EDNS).
Comments / 0