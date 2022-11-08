Texas RB Bijan Robinson can make a statement to national audience vs TCU

Bijan Robinson is the best running back in college football. He has a chance to prove it in primetime for a captive national audience when Texas hosts TCU this week.

Robinson has been a consistent performer this season. It didn’t take much for the third-year running back to pass the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Even so, against Kansas State the talented back reminded us what explosion and game-breaking ability he possesses.

In the first half against the Wildcats, Bijan rushed for 161 yards on 15 carries. It was the type of playmaking Texas fans have come to expect and take for granted watching the generational back.

Robinson had to shoulder a similar load last season against the Longhorns’ next opponent. Struggling to muster any passing game, Steve Sarkisian turned to Bijan to will the team to victory.

Highlighted by a game-clinching conversion run on third-and-7, Texas’ best player ran for 216 yards on 35 carries in a 32-27 road win over TCU last season.

Here’s what Robinson can accomplish against the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Repeat success vs a conference opponent

TCU will have plenty of motivation to stop the Big 12’s best back. Looking to avenge last season’s loss, the Horned Frog defense will give Robinson their full attention.

Solidifying first-round NFL Draft status

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Prevailing wisdom among modern NFL Draft experts says that you shouldn’t draft a running back early. Bijan is not your average runner. His versatility as a pass catcher and elite tackle-breaking skills should put him toward the top of many NFL draft boards.

Ending the Doak Walker competition

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Corum has received plenty of shine this season. He’s no Bijan Robinson. The Texas back can end all comparison with a strong performance against a playoff contender.

Entering the Heisman race

ADAM NADEL/AFP via Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy is for the most part given to the quarterback of a playoff contending team. However, if the Longhorns’ feature back can duplicate the explosive performance he had against Kansas State he may secure a spot in the top four of the Heisman race.

Going out on top

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

A win against TCU wouldn’t guarantee a Big 12 title bid for Robinson and his team, but it’d make the path much easier. Texas will finish the season with Kansas and Baylor, but the biggest test will come against Sonny Dykes’ team. Bijan has a chance to make his first ever conference title game at the college level.