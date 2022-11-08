Live Updates — Election Day: DOJ Officials to Remain Outside Missouri Polls After State Complains

Read full article on original website
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.
Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Herschel Walker won overwhelming share of white votes – the only group that supported him
Herschel Walker claims he'll protect 'Martians' because they 'belong' to his family. Every racial demographic except for white people and men voted overwhelmingly for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate race, according to exit polls. Exit polls showed that only white voters picked former University of Georgia running...
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Trump told Mike Pence that people are 'gonna hate your guts' and 'think you're stupid' if he opposed plans to reject the 2020 vote
Mike Pence published a column for WSJ about his final days with Donald Trump. He wrote he would hear objections to the 2020 vote but knew he couldn't outright reject the results. Trump hurled a series of insults at his VP in the days leading up to January 6, per...
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Nevada: Clark County has more than 50,000 ballots left to count, expecting bulk to be tallied by Saturday
Nevada's largest county still had more than 50,000 mail ballots to count Friday as several races, including the Senate and governor, hang in the balance.
Balance of Power: These Are the House and Senate Races That Are Too Close to Call
Two days after the 2022 midterm elections, control of Congress still remains on the balance as ballot counting continues in a handful of key races, with two Senate seats heading to a runoff. Control of the Senate hangs on three races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Republicans are inching closer...
Biden Names Pick for New IRS Head as Agency Plans for $80 Billion Funding, Wrestles With Backlog
President Joe Biden intends to nominate Danny Werfel — a former budget official and private sector leader — to become the next IRS commissioner. The nomination comes at a critical time, as the agency prepares for an infusion of nearly $80 billion over the next decade. If approved...
In the midterm elections, support for abortion rights was about much more
Support for abortion rights drove women to the polls in Tuesday's elections. But for many, the issue took on higher meaning, part of an overarching concern about the future of democracy.
'Unlawful': A federal judge blocks Biden's federal student loan program
The future of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is uncertain as of Friday afternoon. This comes after a federal judge in Texas blocked it as "unlawful."
IRS Asks Supreme Court Not to Block Congress From Getting Trump's Tax Records
The IRS and the Treasury Department urged the Supreme Court to not block an order that federal income tax returns of former President Donald Trump be given to a congressional committee. The IRS and Treasury in a legal brief said Trump's emergency request for the delay "cannot satisfy the demanding...
Washington Turns Up Heat on Crypto ‘Darling' Sam Bankman-Fried Following FTX Bankruptcy
Bankman-Fried, who was a regular presence on Capitol Hill over the past year as an industry advocate, tweeted Thursday that he was sorry. "I f---ed up, and should have done better," he said. He stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, and FTX filed for Chapter 11...
TikTok is China's 'digital fentanyl,' FCC commissioner says
Chinese social media application TikTok, popular among American youth, is under scrutiny for purported national security concerns and more: FCC commissioner.
Veterans ‘Best of America,' VP Harris Says in Laying Wreath
Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work and your example, you make America...
