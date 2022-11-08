ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Cologuard developer to cut hundreds from its workforce

MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce. The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer. In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.”. In a statement, the company said...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure

It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison

Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
MADISON, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
MONROE, WI
captimes.com

Former Sennett principal was fired for comments on accidental voicemail

The former Sennett Middle School principal whose firing drew passionate calls from staff and parents for reinstatement was disciplined over a comment made on a job applicant’s voicemail. According to an audio recording and transcript, Jeffrey Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass with ease in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding referendums as a state, but (what) we can do is do advisory referendums...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

One last spin in Madison area roller rinks

Generations of Madisonians have flocked to local roller skating rinks, felt the rush of leather-and-popcorn-infused air blowing back feathered bangs or tickling sweat at the edges of tight fades. In a kaleidoscope of flashing disco lights or black-light glows, kids lit up like comets. Couples clasped palms in bubblegum-snapping tandem, solo acts arched triumphantly beneath limbo sticks. Forward and backward — but always counterclockwise — ordinary dance moves morphed into magic on wheels.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on US 12/14 cleared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
MADISON, WI

