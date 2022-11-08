Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
‘A different time’: Looking back at UW-Madison prior to the 21-year-old legal drinking age
Considering Wisconsin is widely known for its drinking culture, it is perhaps unsurprising that the state’s legal minimum drinking age has long been a subject of debate. Prior to the 1970s, Wisconsin’s minimum drinking age was 21 years for over half a century in accordance with the 18th amendment of the constitution.
spectrumnews1.com
Cologuard developer to cut hundreds from its workforce
MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce. The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer. In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and...
fox47.com
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.”. In a statement, the company said...
wisfarmer.com
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure
It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
Daily Cardinal
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
captimes.com
Former Sennett principal was fired for comments on accidental voicemail
The former Sennett Middle School principal whose firing drew passionate calls from staff and parents for reinstatement was disciplined over a comment made on a job applicant’s voicemail. According to an audio recording and transcript, Jeffrey Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with...
Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass with ease in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding referendums as a state, but (what) we can do is do advisory referendums...
veronapress.com
How the Verona Area School District is exploring STEM Academy venture with Madison College
Some Verona Area High School students as early as next fall could get a taste of college life if the Verona Area School District decides to add a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Academy in partnership with Madison College. The STEM Academy would be a two-year program where VAHS students...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
Tweet incorrectly claims Madison poll worker was ‘rigging’ ballots
A video clip from Fox News posted in a tweet by someone accusing a Madison poll worker of "rigging ballots live on TV" actually showed the normal processing of ballots, Dane County election officials said Tuesday night.
Channel 3000
One last spin in Madison area roller rinks
Generations of Madisonians have flocked to local roller skating rinks, felt the rush of leather-and-popcorn-infused air blowing back feathered bangs or tickling sweat at the edges of tight fades. In a kaleidoscope of flashing disco lights or black-light glows, kids lit up like comets. Couples clasped palms in bubblegum-snapping tandem, solo acts arched triumphantly beneath limbo sticks. Forward and backward — but always counterclockwise — ordinary dance moves morphed into magic on wheels.
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
nbc15.com
Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
wizmnews.com
Two parties could find agreement in Madison, now that election’s over, says La Crosse political pundit
Politics in Madison could stay the same for another two years, as a result of elections around Wisconsin. Republicans will still control both houses of the legislature, but they didn’t get a veto-proof majority. And they didn’t get a Republican governor, either, as Tony Evers won a second term.
nbc15.com
Crash on US 12/14 cleared
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
