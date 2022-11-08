Read full article on original website
Pella Swimmer to Finish Career at State Meet
While the vast majority of fall sports athletes have transitioned to their winter plans, a Pella High School swimmer will finish her career at the state swimming meet this weekend in Marshalltown. Maylei Ruggles is scheduled to race in the 200 yard freestyle relay preliminaries with teammates from the NCMP...
Warrior football team provides thrilling moments during 5-4 campaign
Led by a large and talented class of 30 seniors, the 2022 Norwalk football team provided their fans with plenty of thrills during the course of a 5-4 season. The Warriors missed out on the playoffs after finishing 2-3 in Class 4A, District 5, but one would be hard pressed to find many 5-4 programs that were better than Norwalk at the 4A level.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Norwalk Swimmers Shae Drymon & Emma Sizemore – November 9th, 2022
Competing as members of the Des Moines Lincoln girls swim team, Norwalk senior Shae Drymon and sophomore Emma Sizemore will compete in seven total events at this weekend’s Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Marshalltown. Drymon has qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle as well as two relays. Sizemore will compete in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and two relays. Both girls are members of the same 400 freestyle relay. Drymon and Sizemore join this week’s Radio Sports Page to talk about their love for swimming and their state meet goals.
2022 Recap: Norwalk volleyball wins 24 games, earns share of Little Hawkeye crown
Although the season ended one win shy of their ultimate goal – the State Tournament – the 2022 Norwalk volleyball team certainly had another year to remember. Team highlights included a 24-11 overall record, a 6-1 conference mark that tied Indianola for the regular season Little Hawkeye title, and a second straight appearance in the Class 4A regional finals. Following a thrilling, come-from-behind, five-set regional semifinal win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the Warriors were swept by Sioux City Bishop Heelan in three competitive sets and denied the program’s first-ever State Volleyball Tournament berth.
Indianola Girls Swimming Looking to Improve Times at State Tomorrow
The Indianola girls swimming team qualified three relay teams to the state meet for preliminaries today and Saturday in Marshalltown, and are looking to improve their times from the state qualifying meet last week. The Indians qualified the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays, as well as the 200 Medley Relay, and senior Julian Bacon tells KNIA Sports the goal is to go out and leave it all on the line.
Indianola Girls Swimming Ready for State
Three Indianola girls swimming events qualified to the 2022 State Swim Meet after their state qualifying performances Saturday. Five athletes qualified in three relay events, as the team of Julian Bacon, Olivia Raemaeker, Kodi Cram, and Olivia Bacon qualified in both the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays with times of 1:45.18 and 3:55.29 respectively, while the team of Kodi Cram, Olivia Ramaeker, Faith Mahlstadt, and Julian Bacon qualified in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 2:00.23. Olivia Ramaeker tells KNIA Sports this will be their last meet as a group of seniors, so they want to make it count.
Three Central College Athletes Cited for All-Conference Honors
Central College sophomore Joe Brown (Norwalk) was selected to the American Rivers All-Conference men’s soccer team, while a pair of athletes were named honorable mentions in their respective sports. Amanda Smith (Tipton), a senior setter on the Central College volleyball team, was an honorable mention on the American Rivers...
Former Pella Starting Libero Earns Collegiate Award
A former Pella standout volleyball player has earned a top honor. Kennady Klein with Nebraska Wesleyan was named the American Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Klein earned her first All-Conference selection as well as a senior. She is 4th in the conference in digs per set (4.58) and 2nd in total digs (481) in 2022.
Former Pella Christian Soccer Player Gains Valuable Experience as a College Freshman
Pella Christian alumni Alejo Marcon enjoyed a fantastic senior season last year on both the soccer pitch and tennis court on Eagle Lane. This fall Marcon’s talents were shown on the Central College men’s soccer team. Marcon played 863 minutes for the Dutch this season, seeing action in...
Defense Set To Be Better Next Season For Knoxville Football
One thing that the Knoxville Football Coaching Staff is looking forward to as the offseason is the defense and the prospects for the Panthers on that side of the ball. 318/396 total tackles for the Panthers this season will return including the top seven led by Kale Kincaid’s 62. Head Coach Matt Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS the coaching staff is already looking forward to seeing how much progress the defense can make next season.
Pella Volleyball Players Earn Academic All-State Honors
Two Pella volleyball players were recognized among the best in Iowa for their work in the classroom. Jasmine Namminga and Katie Pollock were both selected as Academic All-State players by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. To be nominated, an athlete must have a GPA of 3.75 or higher and a...
Three Knoxville Athletes Sign At The Next Level On National Signing Day
Wednesday was National Signing Day across the country, and it was also National Signing Day for three Knoxville High School Athletes. Beau Leisure made it official by joining Abilene Christian University for baseball. Leisure tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he was impressed by the culture and a chance to possibly play in the College World Series.
Simpson Men’s Basketball Wins Opener
The Simpson Storm men’s basketball team won their season opener Tuesday night, 106-81 over Faith Bible College. The Storm men had a great night offensively, scoring 52 points in the first half as they earned a 52-40 lead at the break and then continued that throughout the second half as 17 players saw time on the court. Andrew Gibb led the Storm with 25 points in his debut, while Easton Darling had 16, and Andrew Curran 14.
Knoxville Cross Country Hopes For Well Rounded Individuals Next Year
The offseason for the Knoxville Cross Country program will be a lot of running but not just running. Coaches Michael and Mikayla Splavec want the runners who are returning to be involved in multiple sports so they are working with each muscle group so they can stay healthy and not have all the nagging injuries. Michael Splavec adds it is fun to see the kids in their winter sports since he and Mikayla are not coaching anything this winter.
John McCoy wins the Ted Johnson Memorial Award
The most prestigious award given by the World of Outlaws (WoO) is the Ted Johnson Memorial Award. The award is given to those that have dedicated their lives to Sprint Car Racing. The award was presented during the WoO finals at Charlotte, North Carolina, to Knoxville Raceway Director and Promoter...
Rick Brown
A celebration of life service for Rick Brown, 66, of Chariton, will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Wisconsin Football
Rival Badgers Visit Kinnick Stadium for Saturday's B1G West Clash
Pella High School Choir Ready for Winter Performances
The choir students of Pella High School stay plenty busy as the air chills and the days get shorter. Seniors Ellie Wogen and Eli Burrows both look forward to a series of local performances for the holidays, including at the Tour of Stores on Monday, November 21st and the Pella Opera House Festival of Trees on November 22nd. Additionally, a winter concert will be held on December 12th at Douwstra Auditorium at Central College.
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
Pella Regional Quarter Century Club Recognized
Pella Regional Health Center held a recognition dinner on Tuesday in honor of the Quarter Century Club Members. This ‘Club’ annually recognizes employees who have dedicated over 25 years of service to Pella Regional with a dinner. Those who were recognized include:. Linda Blom, Amy Bokhoven, Melody Cochrane,...
