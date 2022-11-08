Read full article on original website
Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game
Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
Say what? Dolphins' Mike McDaniel to reunite with Browns: 'You knew he had those quirks'
BEREA ― If Nick Chubb runs wild against the Miami Dolphins this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, a former Browns assistant might just ask the three-time Pro Bowl running back to knock it off. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made headlines earlier this week when he urged Chicago Bears quarterback...
Predicting Packers’ next four games from Weeks 10 to 13
The Green Bay Packers have four games to play before their late bye week. There is a chance to turn things around before then, but the Packers best start winning games. If not, they could be out of playoff contention by the time their week off arrives. Green Bay hosts...
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns
Cleveland’s week 10 opponent the Miami Dolphins aren’t going to underestimate the Browns, according to their head coach Mike McDaniel.
Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Argument Aired With Audio on ‘Hard Knocks’
The Cardinals stars made headlines in Week 9 following their heated conversation during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.
3 way-too-early trades the Chicago Bulls should consider
This NBA season is only a few weeks old, but already there could be some turmoil brewing around the league. For the Chicago Bulls, that turmoil could turn into an advantage if the front office is willing to take advantage of it. It is a tad early to even speculate...
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 12 in the latest College Football...
Terron Armstead questionable, would be a huge loss for the Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins could have a big problem at the wrong time if Terron Armstead can’t play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He is listed as questionable. Armstead is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game with calf and toe injuries. If he can’t go, the Dolphins are going to have a problem on the edge where Jadeveon Clowney will be coming from.
Miami Heat’s most recent win the latest proof that problem is ‘fundamental’
The Miami Heat got a great win on Thursday night over the Charlotte Hornets. First off, the win was not great because of the quality of the competition or it wasn’t great because they played “great”, but what it made it great is the totality and summation of all events in the Heat’s season that has led up to it thus far.
D’Onta Foreman leads Carolina Panthers past rival Atlanta Falcons in rain, 25-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman admitted he was tired — at times completely gassed. But the Carolina Panthers running back said there wasn’t a chance he was going to tap on his helmet and ask to take a breather. He’s waited too long in his injury-plagued career for this opportunity. “When the game is […]
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
FOX Sports
49ers' McCaffrey, Dolphins' Waddle among best bets to score
The picks this week are heavy with the usual scoring suspects of those most likely to cross the end zone in Week 10. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. ___. Running Back. CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, 49ers. It didn’t take McCaffrey long to start scoring...
One thing that Cristobal wishes in retrospect. And more puzzling aspects of UM’s season
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Thursday:
Dolphins crack top 10 again in Touchdown Wire power rankings
The Miami Dolphins were able to squeak out of Week 9 with a 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears, meaning they’ve earned their second three-game winning streak of the season. Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings, and after the Dolphins had fallen as low...
4 Browns players the Miami Dolphins have to worry about on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins will face their toughest challenge of the last three games this weekend when they host the Browns at Hard Rock Stadium. These Browns are not a pushover. Cleveland is in the thick of the race for the AFC North and they will get a big lift when Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Right now, the Browns are rolling with Jacoby Brissett, Miami’s defense knows him well but can the Dolphins put the clamps on the Browns’ offense?
Yardbarker
Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges
Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers. Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. In 2022, Tonges has appeared...
FanSided
