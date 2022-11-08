ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game

Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
FanSided

Terron Armstead questionable, would be a huge loss for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins could have a big problem at the wrong time if Terron Armstead can’t play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He is listed as questionable. Armstead is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game with calf and toe injuries. If he can’t go, the Dolphins are going to have a problem on the edge where Jadeveon Clowney will be coming from.
FOX Sports

49ers' McCaffrey, Dolphins' Waddle among best bets to score

The picks this week are heavy with the usual scoring suspects of those most likely to cross the end zone in Week 10. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. ___. Running Back. CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, 49ers. It didn’t take McCaffrey long to start scoring...
FanSided

4 Browns players the Miami Dolphins have to worry about on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins will face their toughest challenge of the last three games this weekend when they host the Browns at Hard Rock Stadium. These Browns are not a pushover. Cleveland is in the thick of the race for the AFC North and they will get a big lift when Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Right now, the Browns are rolling with Jacoby Brissett, Miami’s defense knows him well but can the Dolphins put the clamps on the Browns’ offense?
Yardbarker

Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges

Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers. Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. In 2022, Tonges has appeared...
FanSided

FanSided

