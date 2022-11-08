Read full article on original website
Post-Election Analysis
This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss key outcomes of the 2022 midterm election, why the GOP dominated Texas statewide, and how money wasn’t a factor in the Harris County Judge race, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS. Biggest surprises of the night. National races.
Texas GOP continues statewide election sweep as Abbott, Patrick and Paxton win reelection
The offices of governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor will remain in conservative hands as Texas Democrats continue their near-three-decade losing streak in statewide contests. Gov. Greg Abbott won his third term as Texas governor Tuesday night after besting El Paso Democrat Beto O'Rourke. The contest marks the third consecutive...
Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?
He has been the Texas Democratic Party’s great hope. But after failed runs for senator, president and governor, observers wonder if he has a political future. Four years ago, Beto O'Rourke became the next great hope for the Texas Democratic Party. Starting his senatorial campaign as a little-known congressman...
Republican Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian wins reelection
Republican Wayne Christian has cruised to reelection, defeating his Democratic challenger Luke Warford. With more than 80% of the votes counted early Wednesday morning, Christian was poised to remain as chair of the agency that regulates the state's massive oil and gas industry. Christian, who has served on the commission...
Ken Paxton wins third term as Texas Attorney General
Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Republican incumbent, won a third term, beating his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, he had secured roughly 54% of the vote with 88% of the polling locations reporting results. The past few months have been the most politically challenging cycles of...
Texas election results 2022: Governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House races
For Harris County results click here. The following are results from key races in Texas. Polls close at 7 p.m. CT in most of Texas, 8 p.m. CT in El Paso.
Texas Supreme Court ruling opens possibility that late Harris County ballots won’t be counted
After several Harris County polling places opened late, a state district judge ordered voting locations there to stay open until 8 p.m. But the state’s highest civil court blocked that ruling. The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday set the stage for a legal fight over whether to count ballots...
Texas GOP increases majority on State Board of Education with aid of ‘anti-CRT’ PAC, pro-charter donors
Critical race theory primarily examines how racism shaped the nation’s legal systems. It’s taught at the university level. While many Texans were focused on top-of-the-ballot races ahead of Election Day, every voter in the state also had a say in who controls statewide education policy. The GOP made gains — with the help of record-shattering campaign contributions and by targeting so-called "critical race theory."
