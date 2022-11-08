Read full article on original website
State Rep. Tim Butler resigning for job with IL Railroad Association
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Tim Butler has announced he is resigning his position to take a job with the IL Railroad Association. Butler was recently re-elected to his seat after winning in the June primary. Butler posted on his Facebook page, "I have been privileged to serve as...
Dan Brady Concedes to Alexi Giannoulias in Illinois Secretary of State Race
(NBC CHICAGO) - Former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias has apparently won statewide office for the second time, defeating Republican Rep. Dan Brady in a hotly-contested race to become the new secretary of state. Brady conceded the race in a phone call to Giannoulias on Tuesday night, his campaign said in...
JB Pritzker Wins Reelection in Illinois Governor's Race, AP Projects; Bailey Concedes
(NBC CHICAGO) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has earned a second term in office, the Associated Press has projected, signaling the incumbent's defeat of Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, who said he called the governor Tuesday night to congratulate him. Pritzker, who defeated incumbent Bruce Rauner in...
Polls closed in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) - The polls have now closed across Illinois. Voters decided on local candidates and measures, as well as important races like Governor, Illinois Supreme Court, and more. WAND News will update this article as results come in. MIDTERM RESULTS:. ELECTION NEWS:. Election 2022: Who is on my ballot?
AP calls governor's race for JB Pritzker
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection over challenger Darren Bailey in a race characterized by near-constant acrimony and outsized spending. Pritzker, a Democrat who hadn't held political office before his gubernatorial victory in 2018, won a second term buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief. He peppered his stump speech with claims that Bailey, a first-term state senator and farmer from southern Illinois and a conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump, is "too extreme" for Democrat-heavy Illinois.
Gov. Pritzker focused on next four years in office
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday night Illinois voters choose incumbent Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker. According to the Associated Press, Pritzker secured more than 50% of the votes defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, who said he called the governor Tuesday night to congratulate him. >> WAND...
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race night in Georgia as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections. The question is whether either contender can win the contest outright or head to a Dec. 6 runoff. The state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with incomplete returns showing a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold.
ISBE releases income guidelines for free/reduced-priced meals at child care centers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Income eligibility guidelines have been released from the Illinois State Board of Education for the the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Child care/adult day care facilities that participate in the program must provide free meals to qualified individuals in their care. Facilities enrolled in the program get reimbursed for the meals that they provide.
CDC investigates Listeria outbreak in 6 states, including Illinois
ATLANTA (WAND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections. Sixteen people have been infected with the outbreak strain in six states: California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. Thirteen people have reported hospitalizations, one person reported a pregnancy loss, and one death has been reported from Maryland.
Colder temps expected this weekend across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- A cold weekend is ahead for Central Illinois. A few light showers are possible this morning as colder air spills in behind a front that moved through overnight. High temperatures for the day were reached at midnight and will fall slowly throughout the day. By afternoon, we'll see...
Operation Purple Heart asks the public's help in returning 11 Purple Heart medals to rightful owners
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – As Veterans Day approaches, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is asking for the publics help with Operation Purple Heart. Currently, Operation Purple Heart is trying to return 11 Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners. The military honors were submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer’s...
Mississippi Barge Traffic Impacts Ag Products
DEATUR, Ill. (WAND) – As water levels on the Mississippi River continue to drop consumers could soon face higher prices while farmers could be seeing less coming into their bank accounts. The Mississippi is vital to transporting corn and soybeans to export terminals on the Gulf coast. Barges also...
One more very warm day for Central Illinois before a taste of winter arrives
(WAND WEATHER)- An abrupt change in the weather is coming to Central Illinois!. We'll enjoy another day of record or near record warmth today with highs well into the 70s to near 80°. A strong cold front will race across the area late tonight. A few light showers could...
North Carolina woman killed in I-55 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A North Carolina woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 south near mile marker 88 Tuesday night. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirmed the death of a 35-year-old woman who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. The woman was pronounced dead at...
ISP releases more information about fatal I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois State Police has released more details about Tuesday's fatal crash on I-55. Four vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred in the southbound lane of I-55 around milepost 89. A truck hit two passenger cars and then overturned. A truck-tractor pulling a trailer drove through the crash scene right after the impact and was damaged.
Texas man executed for 2003 strangling death of his mother
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago. Tracy Beatty was given a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution came after courts had rejected arguments from his lawyers that he had not been adequately tested for mental disabilities. Beatty was condemned for strangling his 62-year-old mother, Carolyn Click, in November 2003 after they had argued in her East Texas home. Authorities say Beatty buried his mother’s body beside her mobile home. The 61-year-old Beatty was the fourth inmate executed in Texas this year.
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with lane blockage on Interstate-55 Southbound about one mile south of Toronto Rd. ISP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as no traffic will be allowed on...
