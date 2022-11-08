ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Democrats top GOP in Colorado's early vote ahead of Election Day

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 3 days ago

Data: Colorado Secretary of State; Chart: Axios Visuals

Colorado tallied more than 1.3 million early votes through Sunday — but millions more are holding on to their ballots, raising the stakes as campaigns try to turn out their supporters.

Why it matters: Who votes in the final days of this election cycle likely will determine which candidates and ballot measures win in the 2022 midterm.

  • Also, a late surge of ballots on Election Day could lead to delayed results in the closest contests. At least 16 counties will stop counting ballots by 11:59pm Tuesday and resume the next morning.

By the numbers: Total turnout from early in-person voting and mail ballots is now 31% of registered voters, according to the secretary of state's office.

  • That remains below pace from the 2018 election.

Zoom in: 43,000 more Democrats have cast ballots than Republicans — a 3-percentage-point advantage, but the parties are roughly even in terms of turnout.

  • The largest voting bloc is unaffiliated voters — those not aligned with a political party — that decide elections in Colorado.

What they're saying: "The emerging turnout dynamic is poised to be the most challenging for Republicans," GOP strategist Ben Engen tells us.

coloradosun.com

Thousands of Colorado ballots are rejected every year. Here’s what happens when there’s a problem with yours.

Tens of thousands of ballots can be rejected in a given election year in Colorado because of signature discrepancies. Colorado is one of 24 states that has a process, known as ballot curing, that requires local election officials to notify a voter if there is a missing signature or a signature discrepancy on their ballot and gives voters an opportunity to fix it.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Nov. 9, 2022: Election brings some surprises though Colorado Democrats win key races

Democrats swept the top of the ballot from governor to the US Senate to attorney general but some Congressional races are still too close to call. We break it down with political analysts. Then, in an era where some have questioned election results, we speak with the man who represents Colorado’s clerks. And, an update on where the statewide ballot measures stand.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Mapped: Jared Polis' domination in governor's race

Data: AP, New York Times; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsThe depth of support for Gov. Jared Polis in Tuesday's midterm is most evident when you look at the map.State of play: The Democrat held the advantage in conservative Douglas County south of Denver — home to Republican rival Heidi Ganahl — and lost deep-red El Paso County by 2 percentage points.He also took Pueblo County and areas of southern Colorado where former President Trump did well in 2016 and 2020.What he's saying: "I've been focused on talking about how I want to protect the freedom of Coloradans, reduce costs and save people money. We delivered on that …and the people rewarded that," Polis told Axios Denver in an interview Wednesday.The intrigue: Polis held 58% of the vote to 40% for Ganahl as counting continued Wednesday — a margin that more than doubled his 2018 historic win. His ability to flip Republican turf is even clearer when you compare the 2022 results to 2018's map.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Democrats post historic wins in Colorado, hold huge power at state level

Colorado remains firmly in Democratic hands as the party won the U.S. Senate race, five statewide contests and key victories down the ballot.BFD: The 2022 midterms represent the first time in Colorado history that Democrats won back-to-back elections to hold complete control of the state Capitol, statewide races and congressional delegations. Driving the news: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet soundly defeated his opponent in a must-win race for Democrats, Gov. Jared Polis easily won re-election and Democrats maintained control of the General Assembly.In congressional battles, Democrat Brittany Pettersen won decisively in the open 7th District, and Yadira Caraveo and Adam Frisch...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 race

The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado reports smooth Election Day, but GOP candidate stokes fears

Colorado's top election official reported no Election Day problems so far, despite concerns about potential efforts to disrupt the vote.Driving the news: No major threats against the election or poll workers have materialized so far, according to state and local election officials who spoke at a briefing Tuesday afternoon. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is traveling with increased security because of threats aimed at her, said Tuesday that "everything is running really smoothly today."The intrigue: On the eve of the election, Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl again outwardly questioned the integrity of elections and sent Colorado county...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

What to watch on Election Day 2022 in Colorado

Election Day will offer answers to major questions about the future of Colorado, as well as its current political and social landscape.What's happening: The ballot features a prominent U.S. Senate race, four statewide contests including governor, and a host of state and local ballot measures.What they're saying: We spoke to more than a dozen political strategists and experts across the ideological spectrum to get a sense of what to watch as the votes are counted.A big GOP night … The national picture is expected to favor Republicans, who are projected to retake the U.S. House. GOP operatives are counting on...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: An even bluer Colorado — and a tax cut

A vote for lower taxes is pretty straightforward; you either want to hold onto more of your hard-earned money, or you don’t. Personalities and party loyalties don’t figure in. It’s not about your political philosophy so much as it is about your pocketbook vs. inflation. And Coloradans voted overwhelmingly for their pocketbooks on Tuesday, adopting Proposition 121 — lowering the the state’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55% to 4.40% — by 2 to 1.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Live election results: Colorado and national races

DENVER (KDVR) — Results are coming in from across Colorado in the 2022 midterm election. Get full results of races and ballot measures from FOX31 and Channel 2. Watch for live updates as numbers come in and check interactive maps with county results. Key Colorado Races. National Results. U.S....
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

