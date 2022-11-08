Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Lexus CT To Be Revived As SUV With Hybrid And Electric Powertrains
Lexus is reportedly considering reviving the defunct CT model name from the dead as early as 2024 as a new compact crossover similar to the Lexus UX. If you don't remember the Lexus CT, you're not alone. While handsome, the mediocre hybrid drivetrain and uninspiring driving experience made it a less-than-popular choice of a premium hatchback, and after an 11-year run, Lexus managed to sell just 380,000 examples before it was culled earlier this year.
Carbon-Bodied Porsche 911 Turbo S Is The Only One Of Its Kind In America
Modified Porsches aren't to everyone's tastes, especially when they come from TopCar. Now, one such example has come up for sale, with a ludicrous asking price of $699,000. How can this be justified? Well, only 13 GTR Carbon Editions were made by the tuner, and only one of those currently resides in the USA. Not that model is up for grabs.
2023 Kia EV6 Drops Light Trim And Receives Whopping $7,100 Price Increase
Kia has announced that it will cull the cheapest addition to the EV6 range - the Light. That, in addition to a $1,000 price bump for the now-base Wind model, makes for a $7,100 price jump. That's almost exactly how much of the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit Kia is losing out on, despite its best efforts to the contrary.
BMW iX2 EV Will Make As Much Power As An Old BMW M3
You're looking at the first photos of a production-ready (ish) BMW X2 with an electric drivetrain. Shortly after the cancellation of the F39-generation X2 to make room for the next-gen car, we theorized that the platform would be getting an electric drivetrain. Well, here it is. We've spied test mules...
TEASED: Lucid Motors To Reveal Air Pure, Air Touring, And Details Of Gravity SUV Next Week
Lucid released a little teaser video yesterday that announced a launch event for November 15th called "In the Air - and Beyond." At first glance, we thought this could be the launch of the Lucid Gravity SUV, but it turns out it's the launch event for the final 2023 Lucid Air models yet to be released: the Air Pure and Air Touring. That doesn't mean the Gravity won't feature, however, as we expect the company to give us more details on its second model.
This Matching Numbers GTO Convertible is Selling At Maple Brothers Auction
This GTO is a great piece of American automotive history with style and speed on its side. The Pontiac GTO has been an icon in the automotive industry for being one of the first muscle cars to ever hit the mainstream market. Combining a big V8 with a smaller body and good styling, this car quickly became a pioneer of American performance vehicles. The car's history started the same way most legendary GM vehicles became popular; it started as a high-performance trim of a pre-existing model. Eventually, the GTO became its own car, and now you would be hard-pressed to find a more desirable American muscle car. This particular vehicle is likely one of the most valuable examples of the Pontiac legend we all know and love.
Dyno Run Shows New Honda Civic Type R Has More Horsepower Than We Thought
Hondata tunes Hondas and it's just gotten a hold of the new Civic Type R. And its first course of acting was putting the car on a hub dyno. The result? Honda soft-balled the power figures on the new Type R. Hondata's Type R made 316 horsepower and 334 lb-ft...
3 Ways the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Beats the 2023 Ford Maverick
Small trucks are becoming increasingly popular. How does the 2023 Santa Cruz beat the 2023 Ford Maverick? The post 3 Ways the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Beats the 2023 Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
100,000 Porsche Taycan Models Have Now Been Made
Porsche has produced its 100,000th example of the Taycan, a significant achievement having only entered production in September 2019. The vehicle in question, a Neptune Blue Turbo S, will head to a lucky customer in the United Kingdom. The Porsche Taycan has become a great success for the Zuffenhausen-based firm....
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
Porsche To Pay Angry Owners $1,100 Over Misleading Fuel Economy Numbers
Approximately 500,000 Porsche owners are expected to receive up to $1,100 as a settlement. The automaker has allegedly lied about its cars' fuel economy figures stretching back to 2005. Porsche has denied any misconduct in the settlement, which could cost anything up to $80 million. Disgruntled owners maintain their vehicles...
Delta 4x4 VW Amarok Is The Modified, Ford Ranger-Based Pickup We Want In America
German tuner Delta 4x4 has been hard at work building a mega off-road truck out of the all-new VW Amarok, resulting in the Delta 4x4 Amarok 'Beast.' It's an exercise in overlanding excellence that would go down a treat amongst American buyers if it weren't for the fact that the Amarok isn't sold in the US.
Stellantis And Audi Join Other Automakers In Twitter Advertising Boycott After Musk Takeover
After leading Tesla to become the world's most valuable automaker, CEO Elon Musk seemingly got bored and decided to buy Twitter outright. Automakers are understandably wary of the head of a rival company having control over such a powerful advertising platform which is why GM suspended its ads on the platform after Musk took over, as did Volkswagen and Audi of America. And now Stellantis has followed suit.
