An annual program returns to Jefferson Intermediate School. The traditional event will be held on Friday, November 11th at 10:30 a.m., ending with a moment of silence and the playing of TAPS. Jefferson School staff asks those who wish to attend to wait until at least 10:00 so they can run their normal morning up until the assembly. Parking is available in the Jefferson parking lot. There will also be a live stream of the assembly that can be found on the Pella Dutch Live YouTube channel. This year, Jefferson Intermediate will be featuring the 4th & 5th grade students singing three songs to honor/celebrate those who have served the country. In addition, students will read personal essays about Veterans Day and there will also be a Q&A session with veterans. The Pella Hy-Vee is also hosting a free breakfast for veterans and their spouses from 6 to 10 a.m.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO