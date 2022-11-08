ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What to watch on Election Day 2022 in Colorado

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 3 days ago

Election Day will offer answers to major questions about the future of Colorado, as well as its current political and social landscape.

What's happening: The ballot features a prominent U.S. Senate race , four statewide contests including governor , and a host of state and local ballot measures .

What they're saying: We spoke to more than a dozen political strategists and experts across the ideological spectrum to get a sense of what to watch as the votes are counted.

A big GOP night … The national picture is expected to favor Republicans, who are projected to retake the U.S. House. GOP operatives are counting on that momentum to boost their candidates in down-ballot races for state treasurer and the state Senate, where Republicans need five big wins to retake the majority.

  • "I think Colorado will experience much more of the red wave this year than we did in 2010 in spite of the influx of people from the San Francisco area," says Greg Brophy, a lobbyist and former GOP lawmaker.

… or a Democratic breakwater? Democrats could blunt the GOP momentum with big wins in the governor's race and U.S. Senate battle — and Colorado could emerge as a national bright spot.

  • "Overall, I am struck by how different the landscape in Colorado looks and feels compared to the nation," says Alan Salazar, a veteran Democratic operative.
  • In the most favorable national environment for Republicans since 2010, the best they can hope for in Colorado is a red trickle, and even that's unlikely," says Democrat Curtis Hubbard.

8th District: All eyes are on this new congressional seat north of Denver, which Republicans see as a test case for the entire election and the party's best hope for a big win.

  • "If [GOP candidate] Barb Kirkmeyer is winning … by a clear victory, I think that bodes well for Republicans … because it tells me the red wave is really hitting Colorado," says Dick Wadhams, a longtime GOP strategist.
  • Democratic consultant Sheena Kadi sees Democrat Yadira Caraveo claiming victory in this district, where 40% of residents are Latino . "The winner of this new, diverse district will set the tone for the rest of the state and the country for their party," she says.

Is Colorado a blue state? Democrats swept into power four years ago in the 2018 midterm, and now they have to hold. Another round of victories will certainly color the state blue.

  • In close races, such as the 8th District, "the GOP really needs to win in an election context where the fundamentals point to GOP gains,” says Robert Preuhs, a political science professor at Metro State University.
  • "If not, we really need to move beyond calling Colorado a purple state — which, admittedly, few still do."

But the GOP faithful says not to write Republicans out of the equation.

  • "If these candidates are losing by a couple points, that's not irrelevancy, that's the brink of return," says Sage Naumann, a GOP communications strategist.

Geographic divide: On the Western Slope, Democratic party strategist Shad Murib says he's seeing warning signs "in places we shouldn't have problems in."

  • "We have extremely strong Democratic candidates … but getting party resources to Western Colorado has been harder this cycle than in previous years, and the outside groups' messaging has been Front Range focused and at odds with the candidates' own messaging," he adds.

Turnout demographics: Democrats ran up the tally in 2018 with strong turnout from younger voters.

"The return of ballots by those under age 45 is pretty anemic right now … but if younger people don't pick up the pace it will have a major impact on a host of races and ballot measures," says Lori Weigel, a pollster with roots in GOP politics.

  • "Age — along with party of course — is a defining difference on everything from how people perceive taxing themselves to drug laws to any number of issues Coloradans are being asked to consider this year."

Related
Axios Denver

Mapped: Jared Polis' domination in governor's race

Data: AP, New York Times; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsThe depth of support for Gov. Jared Polis in Tuesday's midterm is most evident when you look at the map.State of play: The Democrat held the advantage in conservative Douglas County south of Denver — home to Republican rival Heidi Ganahl — and lost deep-red El Paso County by 2 percentage points.He also took Pueblo County and areas of southern Colorado where former President Trump did well in 2016 and 2020.What he's saying: "I've been focused on talking about how I want to protect the freedom of Coloradans, reduce costs and save people money. We delivered on that …and the people rewarded that," Polis told Axios Denver in an interview Wednesday.The intrigue: Polis held 58% of the vote to 40% for Ganahl as counting continued Wednesday — a margin that more than doubled his 2018 historic win. His ability to flip Republican turf is even clearer when you compare the 2022 results to 2018's map.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Democrats post historic wins in Colorado, hold huge power at state level

Colorado remains firmly in Democratic hands as the party won the U.S. Senate race, five statewide contests and key victories down the ballot.BFD: The 2022 midterms represent the first time in Colorado history that Democrats won back-to-back elections to hold complete control of the state Capitol, statewide races and congressional delegations. Driving the news: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet soundly defeated his opponent in a must-win race for Democrats, Gov. Jared Polis easily won re-election and Democrats maintained control of the General Assembly.In congressional battles, Democrat Brittany Pettersen won decisively in the open 7th District, and Yadira Caraveo and Adam Frisch...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Fox News: Jared Polis to continue as Colorado's governor

Fox News projected Polis as the winner of the 2022 race for governor. Shaul Turner reports. Fox News: Jared Polis to continue as Colorado’s governor. Fox News projected Polis as the winner of the 2022 race for governor. Shaul Turner reports. Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado. In 2020,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: An even bluer Colorado — and a tax cut

A vote for lower taxes is pretty straightforward; you either want to hold onto more of your hard-earned money, or you don’t. Personalities and party loyalties don’t figure in. It’s not about your political philosophy so much as it is about your pocketbook vs. inflation. And Coloradans voted overwhelmingly for their pocketbooks on Tuesday, adopting Proposition 121 — lowering the the state’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55% to 4.40% — by 2 to 1.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Colorado's 8th District race remains too close to call

Colorado's 8th Congressional District — one of the most watched races in the nation — remained too close to call Tuesday night, with Democrat Yadira Caraveo holding a slight edge over Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. Neither candidate conceded on Tuesday. Why it matters: Whoever wins this seat will boost...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Asking Colorado politicians a favor for 2023 — Hide your crazy

If you’re reading this, I’ve survived Election 2022, and I’m wishing for you the same. For the last 40 years or so, I swear off journalism every year as the clock ticks out on a series of sadistic events that result in madly typing and retyping election results and quotes, late into the night of the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count

Steve Kornacki notes that Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger to Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado in Congress, is outperforming Joe Biden's 2020 numbers by a sufficient margin to put him in range to flip that House seat for Democrats. Jen Psaki contributes analysis of what is keeping the district in play.Nov. 9, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado reports smooth Election Day, but GOP candidate stokes fears

Colorado's top election official reported no Election Day problems so far, despite concerns about potential efforts to disrupt the vote.Driving the news: No major threats against the election or poll workers have materialized so far, according to state and local election officials who spoke at a briefing Tuesday afternoon. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is traveling with increased security because of threats aimed at her, said Tuesday that "everything is running really smoothly today."The intrigue: On the eve of the election, Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl again outwardly questioned the integrity of elections and sent Colorado county...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A blue Colorado in a red wave? | ELECTION 2022

In a year when Republicans are poised to pick up high-profile races, could Colorado become the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave on Election Day?. In Arizona, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is slightly favored to win. In Nevada, the race for governor is considered a tossup, and Republicans even have the chance to pick up the governor's mansion in Oregon because of that state's unusual three-way race.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
851K+
Views
