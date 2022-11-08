ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Live Updates — Election Day: DOJ Officials to Remain Outside Missouri Polls After State Complains

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
SFGate

Tight California races emerge in fight for US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial returns Tuesday showed closely matched contests in a string of competitive California U.S. House races that will play into control of Congress next year. As voting ended across the country Republicans were optimistic they would gain a solid majority in the House but Democrats...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Voters Decide 2022: Check full California election results

SAN FRANCISCO -- Voters across California and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election some experts have called the most consequential midterms in history. Click here for election results from Bay Area, California    While incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to have little trouble getting re-elected, there are a number of important offices in play with the outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races impacting control of Congress next year.For complete election results: State races resultsState proposition resultsFederal race results Alameda County results  Contra Costa County resultsMarin County results Napa County results -- San Francisco County resultsSan Mateo County resultsSanta Clara County resultsSolano County resultsSonoma County results
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Democrat leading in race to be California's fiscal chief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Malia Cohen was leading in California’s race for controller, with early returns Tuesday night diminishing GOP hopes to win statewide office for the first time since 2006. Cohen, who serves on a state tax board, was leading Republican Lanhee Chen with 56% of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy