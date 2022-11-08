Streaming users play god as the mediocre middle chapter in an all-round tedious trilogy jumps 65 places

Horror maestro Guillermo del Toro has been quite the talk of the town ever since his anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities debuted on Netflix and managed to both terrify and impress viewers. In light of its resounding success, it is only natural for horror aficionados to get busy with re-binging Del Toro’s past masterpieces in the genre, including the 2009 science fiction horror flick, Splice, which more than lives up to its chilling title even though it bombed at the box office despite snagging enough love from critics. But where can you watch this more-than-a-decade-old film?

3 HOURS AGO