One of the highlights of the Pella Christian volleyball season was the Eagles five set conference victory over rival Oskaloosa. Pella Christian won the opening set against the Indians 25-21, before dropping sets two and three 15-25 and 21-25. The Eagles responded in the fourth set with some of their best volleyball played this fall to pull out the 25-22 victory. In a back and forth fifth set that went to extra points, Pella Christian held off Oskaloosa to win the match 20-18. The victory over the Indians was the eighth win in what eventually ended as a 12-match winning streak for the Eagles.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO