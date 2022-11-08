Read full article on original website
Pella Swimmer to Finish Career at State Meet
While the vast majority of fall sports athletes have transitioned to their winter plans, a Pella High School swimmer will finish her career at the state swimming meet this weekend in Marshalltown. Maylei Ruggles is scheduled to race in the 200 yard freestyle relay preliminaries with teammates from the NCMP...
Indianola Girls Swimming Looking to Improve Times at State Tomorrow
The Indianola girls swimming team qualified three relay teams to the state meet for preliminaries today and Saturday in Marshalltown, and are looking to improve their times from the state qualifying meet last week. The Indians qualified the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays, as well as the 200 Medley Relay, and senior Julian Bacon tells KNIA Sports the goal is to go out and leave it all on the line.
Warrior football team provides thrilling moments during 5-4 campaign
Led by a large and talented class of 30 seniors, the 2022 Norwalk football team provided their fans with plenty of thrills during the course of a 5-4 season. The Warriors missed out on the playoffs after finishing 2-3 in Class 4A, District 5, but one would be hard pressed to find many 5-4 programs that were better than Norwalk at the 4A level.
Three Central College Athletes Cited for All-Conference Honors
Central College sophomore Joe Brown (Norwalk) was selected to the American Rivers All-Conference men’s soccer team, while a pair of athletes were named honorable mentions in their respective sports. Amanda Smith (Tipton), a senior setter on the Central College volleyball team, was an honorable mention on the American Rivers...
Thrilling Five-Set Rivalry Win a Highlight of the Pella Christian Volleyball Season
One of the highlights of the Pella Christian volleyball season was the Eagles five set conference victory over rival Oskaloosa. Pella Christian won the opening set against the Indians 25-21, before dropping sets two and three 15-25 and 21-25. The Eagles responded in the fourth set with some of their best volleyball played this fall to pull out the 25-22 victory. In a back and forth fifth set that went to extra points, Pella Christian held off Oskaloosa to win the match 20-18. The victory over the Indians was the eighth win in what eventually ended as a 12-match winning streak for the Eagles.
Indianola Girls Swimming Ready for State
Three Indianola girls swimming events qualified to the 2022 State Swim Meet after their state qualifying performances Saturday. Five athletes qualified in three relay events, as the team of Julian Bacon, Olivia Raemaeker, Kodi Cram, and Olivia Bacon qualified in both the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays with times of 1:45.18 and 3:55.29 respectively, while the team of Kodi Cram, Olivia Ramaeker, Faith Mahlstadt, and Julian Bacon qualified in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 2:00.23. Olivia Ramaeker tells KNIA Sports this will be their last meet as a group of seniors, so they want to make it count.
Drymon, Sizemore look for strong finish at State Swimming
It’s been another outstanding season in the pool for Norwalk senior Shae Drymon and sophomore Emma Sizemore, who are both members of the Des Moines Lincoln girls swim team. Drymon and Sizemore will look to finish on a high note this weekend when they both compete in the 57th Iowa Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA. The state swimming preliminary meet will begin today at 11:00 a.m., followed by the state swimming finals Saturday at noon.
Indianola Girls Volleyball Culture Sets Up Success
The Indianola volleyball team had their season come to a close in the class 4A quarterfinal round at state, and are well prepared to continue a strong run in the future. The Indians not only bring back their top statistical leaders in kills, sets, and digs, but will have talent in the younger classes coming up to continue the success. Head coach Kent Halstead tells KNIA Sports having a strong practice environment is what makes his team successful.
Former Pella Volleyball Player Thriving at Division II Level
It was a long journey back to the court to compete for a former Pella volleyball player, but that patience paid off in a successful 2022 campaign in college. Jenna Schulte was named 2nd team All-Conference for the Central Missouri Jennies in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, which features NCAA Division II teams.
Former Pella Starting Libero Earns Collegiate Award
A former Pella standout volleyball player has earned a top honor. Kennady Klein with Nebraska Wesleyan was named the American Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Klein earned her first All-Conference selection as well as a senior. She is 4th in the conference in digs per set (4.58) and 2nd in total digs (481) in 2022.
Former Pella Christian Soccer Player Gains Valuable Experience as a College Freshman
Pella Christian alumni Alejo Marcon enjoyed a fantastic senior season last year on both the soccer pitch and tennis court on Eagle Lane. This fall Marcon’s talents were shown on the Central College men’s soccer team. Marcon played 863 minutes for the Dutch this season, seeing action in...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Christian Alumni Alejo Marcon – November 9th, 2022
Current Central College freshman and Pella Christian alumni Alejo Marcon saw action all 16 matches that the Dutch played this fall and started in 11 contests. Marcon talks about his freshman soccer season at Central, as well as the transition he is making to prepare for the upcoming tennis season this spring.
Knoxville Cross Country Hopes For Well Rounded Individuals Next Year
The offseason for the Knoxville Cross Country program will be a lot of running but not just running. Coaches Michael and Mikayla Splavec want the runners who are returning to be involved in multiple sports so they are working with each muscle group so they can stay healthy and not have all the nagging injuries. Michael Splavec adds it is fun to see the kids in their winter sports since he and Mikayla are not coaching anything this winter.
Three Knoxville Athletes Sign At The Next Level On National Signing Day
Wednesday was National Signing Day across the country, and it was also National Signing Day for three Knoxville High School Athletes. Beau Leisure made it official by joining Abilene Christian University for baseball. Leisure tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he was impressed by the culture and a chance to possibly play in the College World Series.
2022 Recap: Norwalk volleyball wins 24 games, earns share of Little Hawkeye crown
Although the season ended one win shy of their ultimate goal – the State Tournament – the 2022 Norwalk volleyball team certainly had another year to remember. Team highlights included a 24-11 overall record, a 6-1 conference mark that tied Indianola for the regular season Little Hawkeye title, and a second straight appearance in the Class 4A regional finals. Following a thrilling, come-from-behind, five-set regional semifinal win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the Warriors were swept by Sioux City Bishop Heelan in three competitive sets and denied the program’s first-ever State Volleyball Tournament berth.
Cross Country Teams to Push City Over Tulip Planting Finish Line
A fall tradition in Pella that usually kicks off with high school athletes is instead going to be a race to the finish line for the City of Pella Parks Department this weekend. Parks Director Chandler Nunnikhoven says the state-qualifying Pella and Pella Christian cross country teams are going to...
Pella Volleyball Players Earn Academic All-State Honors
Two Pella volleyball players were recognized among the best in Iowa for their work in the classroom. Jasmine Namminga and Katie Pollock were both selected as Academic All-State players by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. To be nominated, an athlete must have a GPA of 3.75 or higher and a...
Let’s Talk Indianola – State Swimming Qualifiers.
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features the Indianola girls state swimming qualifiers Olivia Ramaeker, Kodi Cram, Julian Bacon, Olivia Bacon, Ella Geurts, Katie Thompson, Faith Mahlstadt, Chloey Hart. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
Eleven Selected for All-State Band from Pella
It’s another record breaking year for the number of students from Pella High School who will be represented at the annual Iowa High School Music Association All-State Music Festival. The following were accepted, with two students earning the highest distinction possible for their auditions:. Band:. Penelope Shriver, Flute (2021...
Let’s Talk Pella – All-State Band Students
The All-State Band selections from Pella High School join us to preview next week’s festival in Ames. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
