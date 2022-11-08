SoDak 16 Volleyball: Which northeastern South Dakota teams will advance?

The magic number is down to one for Class AA teams Watertown and Aberdeen Central and nine other Class A and B northeastern South Dakota volleyball teams this week.

State-qualifying matches are Tuesday for Class A and B teams and Thursday for Class AA teams. Winners of those matches advance to the three-class state tournament Nov. 17-19 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Here's a look are matchups involving area teams, listed by class:

CLASS AA

No. 11 Watertown (17-14) at No. 6 Sioux Falls Lincoln (19-10), 7 p.m. on Thursday

Lincoln won the regular-season matchup between the two teams 3-1 in the Watertown Civic Arena. The Arrows took the opening set 25-20 and Lincoln rallied to win the final three sets 25-23, 25-23 and 25-15.

Leaders for the Patriots include junior Linnea Nesheim (257 kills), junior Jazmen Hurley (239 kills, 39 solo blocks and 102 block assists), senior Sophie Siegel (195 kills), senior Claire Brown (520 digs) and senior Samantha Zeeck (637 assists).

"Lincoln has done well all year long," said Watertown head coach Rosemary Bellum.

Seniors Kendall Paulson (215 kills and 311 digs) and Maddy Rohde (337 digs) are leaders for an Arrow team that also features juniors Emily Tisher (254 kills), Grace Corey (44 aces and 498 assists), Eve Hauger (16 solo and 66 block assists) and Miranda Falconer (361 assists) and sophomore Emery Thury (nine solo blocks and 55 assists).

"We've beaten most of the team were were supposed to beat and we've battled many of the others tough but just haven't been able to finish," said Bellum. "I don't know if it's a confidence thing or not, but I do feel if the girls find a way to get over the hump that they could reach the potential we know they're capable of."

No. 10 Aberdeen Central (13-12) at No. 7 Huron (17-9), 7 p.m. on Thursday

The visiting Golden Eagles will attempt to avenge 3-2 (25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-9) and 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-22) regular-season losses.

Aberdeen Central's leaders include junior Grace Kuch (241 kills), senior Sydney Evans (474 digs), junior Arylie Waldo (552 assists) and eighth-grader Lauryn Burckhard (151 kills).

CLASS A

No. 8 Hamlin (26-4) vs. No. 9 Platte-Geddes (26-7), 7 p.m. Tuesday at McCook Central in Salem

Hamlin is gunning for a third-straight trip to the state Class A tournament after having finished fourth in 2020 and seventh in 2021. Platte-Geddes took third in the Class B division at state last November before moving up a class this fall.

Hamlin leaders include seniors Ally Abraham (420 kills, seven solo blocks and 43 block assists), Gracelyn Leiseth (228 kills, 28 solo blocks and 42 blocks assists), Kami Wadsworth (903 assists, six solo blocks and 50 block assists) and Ava Prouty (401) digs; junior Marissa Bawdon (259 digs) and freshman Addie Neuendorf (218 kills, 300 digs).

"We played Platte-Geddes in the (Sanford) Pentagon tourney and it wasn't pretty," said Hamlin head coach Ashley Heinrich. "We've grown as a team. We changed a few things and just got a little stronger. I think it will be a good 8 vs. 9 matchup."

Junior Karly VanderWerff (363 kills, 316 digs, eight solo blocks and 38 block assists), senior Regan Hoffman (263 kills and 307 digs), junior Cadence Van Zee (251 kills) and senior Avery Devries (825 assists) are the leaders for Platte-Geddes.

No. 2 Miller (31-2) vs. No. 15 Groton Area (14-14), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at James Valley Christian in Huron

Miller is talented and a on a roll. Both of the Rustlers' losses have come to No. 1-rated Class B Warner and they've won 14-straight matches since the second loss.

Seniors Ally Mullaney (293 kills), Jaden Werdel (265 kills and 262 digs) and Tyra Gates (899 assists) and freshman Jolie Palmer (430 digs) lead the way for Miller.

Groton Area counters with juniors Sydney Leicht (308 digs and 195 kills) and Carly Guthmiller (312 digs), senior Aspen Johnson (160 kills, 20 solo blocks and 21 block assists) and sophomore Liz Fliechs (626 assists).

Both teams last played in the state tourney in 2019.

No. 12 Redfield (19-12) vs. No. 5 Sioux Falls Christian (29-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Madison High School

The Pheasants, shooting for their first trip to state since 2014, face a tall task against the dominant Sioux Falls Christian program. The Chargers have won five-straight state Class A titles. Their only losses this year came to rated Class AA teams Harrisburg and Sioux Falls O'Gorman and three Iowa teams.

Spearheading Redfield's quest are senior Gracie Fast (320 kills and 272 digs), junior Katie Rozell (238 kills, 25 solo blocks and 25 block assists), junior Chloe Zens (361 digs) and senior Camryn Rohlfs (315 digs and 693 assists).

No. 7 Belle Fourche (31-6) vs. No. 10 Mobridge-Pollock (26-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harding County High School in Buffalo

Senior Emma Keller, junior Regan Weisbeck and sophomore Charley Henderson are three of the leaders for a Mobridge-Pollock team that lost SoDak 16 matches to Hamlin each of the past two seasons. The Tigers are eyeing their first trip to state since 2017. Belle Fourche last played at state in 2017.

The two teams are meeting for the second time this season. Mobridge-Pollock won the previous matchup 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-23 and 15-9) early in the season.

CLASS B

No. 8 Castlewood (21-7) vs. No. 9 Tripp-Delmont/Armour (25-4), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madison High School

A lengthy state-tournament drought is going to end for one of these two schools. Castlewood's last state-tourney appearance came in 1997. Tripp-Delmont/Armour hasn't made it as a coop, but Tripp-Delmont did play in the 1999 state tournament.

Castlewood avenged an earlier five-set loss to Arlington with a 3-0 win in the Region 2B semifinals. Leaders for the Warriors include seniors Mackenzie Everson, Maddie Horn and Lydnsey Archer; juniors Presley Knecht, Kailyn Larson and Gracie Haug; sophomore Emerson Carter and freshman Cassidy Kirwan.

No. 1 Warner (33-2) vs. No. 16 Viborg-Hurley (19-12), 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Watertown Civic Arena

The Monarchs won their seventh state B championship last November and have been ranked No. 1 in the class all season. They lost to Class AA Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Class B Burke 2-1, but are riding a 15-match winning streak.

Junior setter Ava Nilsson (994 assists) directs an offense that features juniors Kyra Marcuson (288 kills), Lauren Marcuson (296 kills) and sophomore Kyleigh Schopp (265 kills, one solo block and 54 block assists). Junior Courtney Bjorgaard has made 343 digs.

Senior Coral Mason (426 kills and 420 digs) and Denae Mach (300 kills) helped lead Viborg-Hurley to the state B girls basketball title last March and also lead the Cougars in volleyball. Sophomore Charley Nelson (511 digs) and junior Mataya Vannorsdel (814) assists are also key contributors.

No. 4 Northwestern (26-8) vs. No. 13 Faulkton Area (20-11), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ipswich

Another Class B power with 12 state titles is Northwestern and the Wildcats will get another crack at a Faulkton Area team they posted a 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-15) win over during the season. Coach Nora Groft's squad has a few more losses than normal, but Northwestern still is riding a 13-match winning streak.

Middle hitter Ella Haven and setter Brooklinn Halverson provide senior leadership for Northwestern.

Faulkton Area finished fourth in last year's state B tourney and has a team led by junior outside hitter Addison Melius and senior setter Gabby Kast.

No. 7 Colman-Egan (22-9) vs. No. 10 Herreid-Selby Area (21-8), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Watertown Civic Arena

Defending state runner-up Colman-Egan is seeking a third-straight trip to the state B tournament. Herreid-Selby Area is trying to make it back to the state for the first time since 2017.

This Week's SoDak 16 Pairings

CLASS A

Tuesday, Nov. 8

No. 1 seed Wagner (30-3) vs. No. 16 Winner (12-19), 7 p.m. at Plankinton.

No. 2 Miller (31-2) vs. No. 15 Groton Area (14-14), 5:30 p.m. at James Valley Christian in Huron.

No. 3 Elkton-Lake Benton (29-3) vs. No. 14 Lakota Tech (23-9), 6 p.m. at Mitchell Corn Palace.

No. 4 Rapid City Christian (29-6) vs. No. 13 Elk Point-Jefferson (23-9), 5 p.m. at Stanley County High School in Fort Pierre.

No. 5 Sioux Falls Christian (29-5) vs. No. 12 Redfield (19-12), 6 p.m. at Madison High School.

No. 6 Dakota Valley (25-7) vs. No. 11 Baltic (21-5), 7 p.m. at Centerville School.

No. 7 Belle Fourche (31-6) vs. No. 10 Mobridge-Pollock (26-6), 7 p.m. at Harding County School in Buffalo.

No. 8 Hamlin (26-3) vs. No. 9 Platte-Geddes (26-7), 7 p.m. at McCook Central in Salem.

CLASS B

Tuesday, Nov. 8

No. 1 Warner (33-2) vs. No. 6 Viborg-Hurley (19-12), 7 p.m. in the Watertown Civic Arena.

No. 2 Burke (30-4) vs. No. 15 Kadoka Area (16-14), 5:30 p.m. in Chamberlain Armory.

No. 3 Chester Area (25-5) vs. No. 14 Faith (21-12), 7 p.m. at James Valley Christian in Huron.

No. 4 Northwestern (26-8) vs. No. 13 Faulkton Area (20-11), 7 p.m. at Ipswich School.

No. 5 Jones County (30-1) vs. No. 12 Freeman (20-9), 7 p.m. in Chamberlain Armory.

No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington (27-4) vs. No. 11 Timber Lake (22-8), 6:30 p.m. at Stanley County High School in Fort Pierre.

No. 7 Colman-Egan (22-9) vs. No. 10 Herreid-Selby Area (21-8), 5:30 p.m. in the Watertown Civic Arena.

No. 8 Castlewood (21-7) vs. No. 9 Tripp-Delmont/Armour (25-4), 7:30 p.m. at Madison High School.

CLASS AA

Thursday, Nov. 10

No. 16 Douglas (11-20) at No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington (24-4), 5 p.m.

No. 9 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (13-15) at No. 8 Rapid City Stevens (22-12), TBD

No. 15 Spearfish (12-20) at No. 2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman (24-4), TBD

No. 10 Aberdeen Central (13-12) at No. 7 Huron (17-9), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Brookings (9-17) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (9-17), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Brandon Valley (10-20) at No. 5 Pierre (15-5), 6 p.m.

No. 14 Mitchell (7-16) at No. 3 Harrisburg (24-3), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Watertown (17-14) at No. 6 Sioux Falls Lincoln (19-10), 7 p.m.