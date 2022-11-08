ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Bennet looks to fend off O’Dea in US Senate race

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsMyP_0j2rRMLV00
1 of 2

DENVER (AP) — First-time candidate Joe O’Dea is testing whether a Republican can win a U.S. Senate race in blue-trending Colorado by supporting some abortion rights and feuding with former President Donald Trump.

It’s a bet that highlights the difficult position the GOP finds itself in these midterms in Colorado, a former competitive state that has swung sharply left since 2016. Only two Republicans have won two statewide races since 2004 — Cory Gardner’s 2014 victory for a U.S. Senate seat that he lost six years later, and Heidi Ganahl winning a spot on the University of Colorado Board of Regents before launching her underdog challenge to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis this year.

O’Dea is running against Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat who won reelection twice before with his outspoken defense of abortion rights. Bennet is hoping to claim a third victory, hammering O’Dea for not supporting abortion rights enough. The Republican businessman has said he backed the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that conservatives on the court overturned this summer. But he also says he supports the same justices who overturned Roe and supports a ban on abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy.

O’Dea voted for Trump twice but has said he’d prefer someone else as his party’s 2024 nominee, citing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and others. That led Trump to slam O’Dea on the former president’s social network, Truth Social. “MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths,” Trump wrote after O’Dea called for a different nominee on CNN.

Some Republicans hope the feud with Trump helps O’Dea lure back onetime conservative voters who were disgusted by the former president — not a trivial number in Colorado, which Trump lost by 13 percentage points in 2020. But Republicans are a shrinking share of the Colorado electorate and O’Dea already has had challenges uniting them behind his candidacy. His primary rival, state Rep. Ron Hanks, has called for conservatives to vote for Libertarian Brian Peotter, calling him “the only conservative on the ballot.”

Still, Republicans think O’Dea has a shot, albeit a long one. The son of a police officer, he’s insisted that voters don’t care about social issues right now and that inflation and crime are the real concerns. He promises he’ll be a GOP version of Sen. Joe Manchin, the conservative West Virginia Democrat who frequently bucks his own party in Washington.

Bennet, in contrast, has slammed the GOP for working to undermine democracy and women’s rights. He rarely mentions O’Dea’s name on the trail but rallies voters against him by implication. He’s also been helped by having a significant financial edge over the Republican novice. Bennet raised about $20 million as of the end of last month, while O’Dea only had $6.5 million.

Both candidates have gotten some help from outside groups, but Washington Republicans have spent sparingly to back O’Dea — a sign to most political insiders that they feel the seat may be just out of reach for the GOP.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Comments / 31

are we there yet?
3d ago

Fending not necessary… just basic winning the vote… honest, fair, true and reflective of Colorado!!!! Thank you Mr. Bennet!!!

Reply(7)
6
Related
Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

‘People want the circus to stop’: Could Lauren Boebert be in trouble in Colorado?

If there are any signs or billboards supporting Lauren Boebert in Aspen, they’re few, far between and extremely well hidden.In neighbourhoods surrounding the centre of the well-heeled ski town – past the Gucci and Dior stores and the famed Hotel Jerome, where chicken noodle soup costs $22 – there are indeed signs in front of people’s pricey houses; almost every single one of them, though, is for Adam Frisch, Ms Boebert’s Democratic challenger.It’s no surprise that the Democratic candidate would hail from Aspen, a mountain enclave that stands out as a moneyed, liberal bastion in Colorado’s 3rd congressional district which...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
NEVADA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

US Rep. Angie Craig keeps seat in high-stakes Minnesota race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig defeated Republican Tyler Kistner on Tuesday, winning a high-stakes rematch and frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake. The race in the suburban and rural 2nd District stretching southward from Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country, with some $30 million in estimated outside spending. Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a rematch of the August race for a seat vacated when GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer. Finstad is a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration. Ettinger is a former Hormel Foods chief executive.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's Boebert seeks reelection; new district a toss-up

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's bid for a second term and a toss-up race in a new congressional district highlight the Republican party's bid in Colorado to equalize — or even reverse — Democrats' current 4-3 edge in the state's delegation to the lower chamber of Congress.From the get-go, Boebert established herself as a national lightning rod in assailing what she calls "the Biden regime" and inflation, crime, dependency on foreign oil and U.S. border policies under President Joe Biden's watch. Her prospects in the mostly rural, energy-rich 3rd Congressional District that's bigger than Pennsylvania were boosted by redistricting that made...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy