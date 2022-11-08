ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky community action agencies open fall applications for heating assistance

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

Applications are again being accepted for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The initiative provides people with vouchers to use for their electric company. It also connects people with approved vendors for wood, coal and propane if they use those for heat.Karen Atkins is Public Information Officer for Kentucky River Foothills Development Council. It serves Madison, Powell, Estill and Clark counties. Atkins said there are 23 offices in the state doing this kind of work.“Every county in the state has a community action agency like ours. So every one of them is providing LIHEAP assistance. So although they might not come to Foothills, there is another community action agency that’s offering the same program,” said Atkins.People can find the community action agency for their county online at capky.org.Atkins said the agencies can also help people weatherize their homes with insulation and air sealing walls and floors.“These things improve the safety of the home and its proven to reduce energy usage around $280 a year. So that is another free service that we offer,” said Atkins.Atkins encouraged people to ask about weatherization when they apply for help with their heating costs.Low-income homeowners and renters can apply for the subsidy funds through December 16th, or until the program’s funding is depleted.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress, continued general fund growth; gas prices; the new Prison-to-Work program; disaster recovery and more. The governor gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m. He highlighted an economic development project expected to create...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Many Kentucky districts closed or on remote learning after spike in flu, RSV cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools around the state are feeling the effects of flu season early, with some districts returning to remote learning or closing entirely. In the past few weeks, area doctors said they've started to see a spike in flu cases. Some cases have been severe enough to land kids in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky schools struggling against widespread respiratory illnesses; how to prevent the spread

A “perfect storm” of respiratory illnesses is currently wreaking havoc on Kentucky schools and threatening to overwhelm the pediatric care system. Currently, at least 25 school districts have faced a temporary shutdown or nontraditional instruction day so far in November. That’s a stunning number considering November just started last week.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Hundreds of acres burned overnight in Estill County

IRVINE, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Wednesday, people throughout central Kentucky woke up to the smell of smoke coming from wildfires. Bridget Abernathy with The Kentucky Division of Forestry reported that in the past 24 hours, there were 34 new fires. That adds to the total of 330 wildfires...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky sees one of the largest weekly gas price increases in the nation at 13 cents per gallon

Despite fewer U.S. drivers fueling up, the national average pump price rose four cents over the past week to hit $3.80. Rising oil prices fueled by worries over Russian oil production cuts have renewed concerns about global supplies. Kentucky’s average for a gallon of regular rose 13 cents in the past week to land at $3.50, one of the steepest increases in the nation over the past week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 14-25, 2022

NOVEMBER 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 14, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 25, 2022, (12 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy