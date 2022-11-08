Kentucky community action agencies open fall applications for heating assistance

Applications are again being accepted for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The initiative provides people with vouchers to use for their electric company. It also connects people with approved vendors for wood, coal and propane if they use those for heat.Karen Atkins is Public Information Officer for Kentucky River Foothills Development Council. It serves Madison, Powell, Estill and Clark counties. Atkins said there are 23 offices in the state doing this kind of work.“Every county in the state has a community action agency like ours. So every one of them is providing LIHEAP assistance. So although they might not come to Foothills, there is another community action agency that’s offering the same program,” said Atkins.People can find the community action agency for their county online at capky.org.Atkins said the agencies can also help people weatherize their homes with insulation and air sealing walls and floors.“These things improve the safety of the home and its proven to reduce energy usage around $280 a year. So that is another free service that we offer,” said Atkins.Atkins encouraged people to ask about weatherization when they apply for help with their heating costs.Low-income homeowners and renters can apply for the subsidy funds through December 16th, or until the program’s funding is depleted.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.