Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed
Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Damien Woody Nearly Walks Off the 'Get Up' Set After Mike Greenberg Suggests Benching Aaron Rodgers
'Get Up' wonders if Aaron Rodgers might get benched.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Report: deGrom interested in signing with Rangers
Right-hander Jacob deGrom informed the Texas Rangers that he's interested in signing with the team in free agency, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The pitcher is expected to seek a pact with an average annual value of $40-million plus, reports Heyman. The four-time All-Star is arguably the top starting pitcher available on the open market after opting out of his deal with the New York Mets.
Dodgers allowing longtime key player to test free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers may look a bit different in 2023, starting with a longtime key member of the team’s infield. The Dodgers declined the $16 million option on the contract of third baseman Justin Turner on Thursday, opting to pay him a $2 million buyout instead. However, the team is interested in retaining him at a reduced salary, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 10
Last week was not a big week for underdogs in the NFL. Only 4 moneyline underdogs won the game outright out of 13 contests, but 7 underdogs covered the spread. The biggest underdogs and probably the least likely to have predicted were the New York Jets beating the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions upending the Green Bay Packers.
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency
This MLB insider envisions a scenario where Rizzo returns to the National League as a free agent this winter
Aaron Judge to the Giants? San Francisco is ready to make big splash in MLB free agency
The San Francisco Giants have made it clear they intend to be major players in MLB free agency this offseason. Could they land Aaron Judge?
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors
Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
Cowboys News: Elliott status update, Washington return put on pause, Wisconsin weather warnings
Ezekiel Elliott was back at practice, and he was wearing extra gear. We’ve got the latest on his status for Sunday, including why he may not be trying to rush back this week in Green Bay. Elliott also shared his thoughts on the locker room’s growing campaign to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas.
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye
As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
Tyron Smith Rehab FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers Practice / Injury Report
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Fever Earn First Overall Pick for First Time in Franchise History
Indiana secured the rights to the top pick in next years draft on Friday night.
