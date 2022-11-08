Triangle of Sadness among leaders of European film award nominations
Triangle of Sadness, the Palme d’Or winning satire of the super rich, is among the leaders of the European film award (EFA) nominations, it has been announced.
Directed by Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness is up for four gongs, including best European film, best European actor for Zlatko Burić, and best European director for Östlund. Two other films have received four nominations: Close , Belgian director Lukas Dhont’s study of a relationship between two teenage boys, and Holy Spider , a drama about an Iranian serial killer from Border director Ali Abbasi.
The acting categories see nominations for films that may have expected to feature in other categories: Penélope Cruz is up for best European actress for Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers and Paul Mescal for best European actor for Aftersun , the highly praised father-daughter drama directed by Charlotte Wells. Veteran Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski is nominated for best European director for his Cannes jury prize-winning donkey drama EO , and Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning Belfast is likewise up for a single award: best European screenwriter.
Winners are decided by a vote by the 4,400 members of the European Film Academy. A number of technical and craft categories will also give out awards: these are decided by a series of specialist committees and will be announced on 23 November. Previously announced awards include a lifetime achievement prize to veteran German director Margarethe von Trotta.
The winners of the main awards will be announced at a ceremony in Reykjavík, Iceland, on 10 December.
Full list of nominations
Best European film
Alcarràs
Close
Corsage
Holy Spider
Triangle of Sadness
Best European documentary
A House Made of Splinters
Girl Gang
Mariupolis 2
The Balcony Movie
The March on Rome
Best European director
Lukas Dhont (Close)
Marie Kreutzer (Corsage)
Jerzy Skolimowski (EO)
Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider)
Alice Diop (Saint Omer)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best European actress
Vicky Krieps (Corsage)
Zar Amir-Ebrahimi (Holy Spider)
Léa Seydoux (One Fine Morning)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Meltem Kaptan (Rabiye Kurnaz Vs George W Bush)
Best European actor
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Eden Dambrine (Close)
Elliott Crosset Hove (Godland)
Pierfrancesco Favino (Nostalgia)
Zlatko Burić (Triangle of Sadness)
Best European screenwriter
Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró (Alcarràs)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens (Close)
Ali Abbasi & Afshin Kamran Bahrami (Holy Spider)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best European animated feature film
Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be
My Love Affair With Marriage
My Neighbours’ Neighbours
No Dogs or Italians Allowed
Oink
Best European short film
Granny’s Sexual Life
Ice Merchants
Love, Dad
Techno, Mama
Will My Parents Come to See Me
European discovery award: Prix Fipresci
107 Mothers
Love According to Dalva
Other People
Pamfir
Small Body
Sonne
Innovative storytelling award
Marco Bellocchio ( Esterno Notte )
European achievement in world cinema award
Elia Suleiman
Lifetime achievement award
Margarethe von Trotta
