ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

States steer more money toward rural roads

By By Jenni Bergal Stateline.org
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zABpj_0j2rR2mE00

Locals called it “The Roller Coaster” or “Delta Dips.”

The 19-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 50 from Delta, Colorado, to just south of Grand Junction, was filled with bulges and dips, making it unpleasant to drive and sometimes downright dangerous.

“Some trailers lost loads because of those dips,” said Don Suppes, a Delta County commissioner. “I personally watched a small truck that had its trailer knocked off the hitch. It was a little spooky.”

Suppes said the dips and swells were caused by the clay soil that settles under the pavement and gets spongy when wet.

Colorado transportation officials decided to target the stretch, spending $15 million in state and federal money on it as part of a statewide rural road improvement initiative. They completed the multiyear project in July.

On some parts of the highway, workers removed the clay, excavated under the asphalt, put in a fill material and repaved. In others, they shaved off asphalt and leveled it out. They added guardrails, shoulders, rumble strips and striping.

“The road is nice and flat now,” Suppes said. “It looks really good, and it’s 100 times better than it was before. I would say it’s a fairly safe stretch of highway with these improvements.”

Like Colorado, a growing number of states have been focusing their attention on improving rural roads.

Many rural roads carry heavy trucks and farm equipment, and some haven’t been repaved in decades, transportation officials say.

With many state budgets healthy, and new money arriving from the federal COVID-19 stimulus and bipartisan infrastructure laws, states are spending more.

In June, for example, Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills touted a $9.2 million project to revitalize the rural highway corridors that lead to the state’s western mountains, where several ski slopes are located.

In Texas, the Department of Transportation plans to invest $14 billion over the next decade on rural projects. That’s a 600% hike in planned rural funding compared with just seven years ago, according to Alvin New, a Texas Transportation Commission member.

And in Oklahoma, transportation officials received a $41.5 million federal loan earlier this year; it will fund nearly half the cost of a rural safety improvement project in eight counties.

“Rural areas are absolutely critical to the functioning of the nation’s economy, and you need a safe, reliable transportation network,” said Rocky Moretti, director of policy and research at TRIP, a nonprofit transportation research organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. “If the system deteriorates to the point that it becomes difficult to move trucks that carry food and products, that’s a big problem.”

And for the tens of millions of residents who live in rural communities and use those roads for commuting, shopping, going to school and medical appointments, it’s critical that the roads are in decent condition, Moretti said.

“The worse the shape the roads are in, the more the cost of operating a vehicle increases,” he said. “That impacts the consumer.”

An October report by TRIP noted that the United States faces a $109 billion backlog for rural road and highway rehabilitation, such as repaving and reconstruction, and a $36 billion backlog for rural roadway enhancements, such as safety improvements.

The report said that in 2020, 12% of major rural roads were rated in poor condition, 19% in mediocre condition and 17% in fair condition.

The report called America’s rural transportation system “the first and last link” in the supply chain from farm to market. It said the supply chain issues that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic heightened the importance of the rural road system when it comes to moving goods and products.

“As the nation’s major rural roads and highways continue to age, they will reach a point where routine paving and maintenance will not be adequate to keep pavement surfaces in good condition, and costly reconstruction of the roadway and its underlying surfaces will become necessary,” the report stated.

The 2021 federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing some help. The law includes a $2 billion grant program over five years for state and local governments to improve and expand transportation infrastructure in rural areas.

Part of that funding is aimed at making roads safer.

Nearly half of fatal crashes in the U.S. occur on rural roads, even though only 19% of the population lives on them, according to a September report by the Governors Highway Safety Association, which represents state highway safety offices.

Transportation experts say higher speeds, narrow shoulders, lack of lighting and lots of curves contribute to the high number of rural road deaths. So does the fact that emergency responders might be some distance away and can take longer to arrive at the scene and transport injured drivers and passengers to hospitals.

In Kansas, officials have doubled the amount they’re spending on rural road safety upgrades, from about $3.5 million to about $7 million a year, according to Tod Salfrank, bureau chief for local projects at the state Department of Transportation. The state’s High Risk Rural Roads Program uses the federal infrastructure money on such projects as widening shoulders, improving signage and installing rumble strips.

Most of Kansas’ roads are rural, Salfrank said, and about 70% of the state’s serious and fatal crashes occur on them. And 90,000 out of 140,000 miles of road in the state are unpaved, he added.

Kansas also distributes about $18 million in state money to 105 counties for projects such as regrading, putting gravel on unpaved roads and cleaning out ditches to improve drainage, according to Salfrank.

In Colorado, officials want to spend more than $940 million over 10 years to improve rural roads as part of a larger state plan to improve the transportation system, according to state Department of Transportation spokesperson Tim Hoover. About $382 million was allocated in 2019 for the first four years for work in 55 counties, and officials used state money and COVID-19 federal stimulus funds.

This is on top of additional money the state spends to repair and fix pavement and replace culverts, Hoover said.

Rebecca White, who directs the department’s Division of Transportation Development, said transportation officials decided to spend more on rural roads after touring the state in 2019 and hearing residents’ complaints.

“We stood in front of Walmart, went to county fairs,” she said. “We were asking, ‘What concerns you, and what do you want to see us invest in?’”

Officials also realized that urban roads were getting a disproportionate amount of money and attention. While urban roads have more traffic, the fatality rate is higher on rural roads, and they are vital for farm-to-market commerce.

“These roads are the ones people use to go grocery shopping, to doctors’ offices and even for schools,” Hoover said. “These are lifelines.”

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

Governor Jared Polis wins re-election for Governor of Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, incumbent Jared Polis has received 1,117,463 votes whereas Heidi Ganahl has received785,068 votes. While not certified, the election has been called for Democratic Party candidate Jared Polis as winner of re-election for Governor of Colorado against Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl for the 2022 General Election, according to The Associated Press.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) – Grand Junction had three measures on the ballot Tuesday night, and the citizens of the valley have decided which to keep and which to leave. Voters chose to leave measures 2A, 2B, and 2C on the political cutting room floor. None of the proposed ballot issues received enough votes to pass.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction

School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Unexpected: Grand Junction Wants More of These 13 Things

Do you find yourself wishing from day to that somehow you could just have more?. It's pretty normal to want more. We always want more ice cream, more French fries, more room, more time with family, and more years on Earth. More, more, more. There are some things we want more of and there are some things we need more of. Differentiating between the two is sometimes difficult.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradosun.com

To keep people from returning to jail, Mesa County follows other communities’ reentry roadmap

Richard Gallegos was locked up in the Mesa County Jail for the first time at age 18. He spent the next eight years in and out of jail — typically drug and alcohol-fueled misdemeanors that sometimes led to more serious incidents, including (nonviolent) domestic disputes and resisting arrest, he said. At 27, he was sentenced to prison for a drug and firearms violation.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Debra Campbell, age 66, of Grand Junction, Colorado is sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $410,889 in restitution for wire fraud and filing false tax returns. According to the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

1st Round Of Motion Hearings Underway In Case Against Brian Cohee

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Murder trial of Brian Cohee II drew another step closer Thursday. Motion Hearings took place in Judge Richard Gurley’s court. The big topic in the morning’s session was body camera footage. In fact, the Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy who’s footage was submitted to the court, only was given his […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

Mesa County Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead

A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting. It’s all unfolding in the 1100 block of 22 Road. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 5:47 am on Wednesday, November 9th. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a 29 year old male had been shot. The victim was still breathing when police arrived at the scene, but was pronounced dead this morning.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Man shot dead in early morning shooting

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A 29-year-old man is dead after a dispute in the early morning hours turned deadly. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after an argument escalated into the man being shot. The man died...
MESA COUNTY, CO
moabsunnews.com

Obituary: Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde

Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde (née Parentice-Aleff) passed away from heart failure in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 25, 2022, with family members by her side. Born in West Bend, Wisconsin, on March 9, 1992, Allie moved west to Colorado and spent her childhood years on the Colorado Western Slope and in Moab, Utah.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy