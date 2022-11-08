ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Eyewitness News

Southington 81st District race too close to call

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The race for state representative in Southington is a nail biter. The 81st district democrat Chris Poulos leads republican Tony Morrison by just 6 votes. The results will head to a recount as there is less than a 20 vote difference, or, half a percentage point.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
FAIRFIELD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich Election Results 2022, Democrats Win Big

The unofficial results are in and Democrats have swept all House seats with a tight State Senate race still in contention. This story was updated at 11:30am this morning. Democrat Hector Arzeno won CT state House 151st District race by 52% against Republican Peter Sherr. The 151st District seat was held by state Rep. Harry Arora who stepped aside to run for state Treasurer and is the first time that seat has ever gone to a Democrat. It looks this morning like Harry Arora did not win for state Treasurer.
GREENWICH, CT
milfordmirror.com

Here are the 2022 Stamford-area midterm election results

Election results for Stamford-area races are starting to come in, and Stamford voters have several key state House and state Senate races on their ballots this midterm election. Additionally, statewide candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate are on Stamford voter's ballots to be decided. Issues like abortion, inflation and crime in the state were widely-discussed topics leading up to Election Day.
STAMFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Incumbents hold seats in 89th, 114th, 119th CT House Districts

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Incumbents retained control of the 89th, 114th, and 119th state House Districts, poll results show. Rep. Lezlye Zupkus, R-Prospect, was reelected in the 89th House District Tuesday, handily defeating Democrat Kevin O'Leary by about 2,800 votes to secure a sixth term in the Connecticut General Assembly, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of the State's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Here are the 2022 northwestern Connecticut election results

Election results in Connecticut are starting to come in, and voters in northwest Connecticut had several state house and senate races on the ballot. In addition to candidates on the ballot, abortion rights, education, inflation and crime were among some of the most talked about issues to be decided at the polls in Connecticut this year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

McCarthy Vahey wins 133rd House District, Grant concedes

FAIRFIELD — Democrat incumbent Cristin McCarthy Vahey won the 133rd State Assembly District seat, after Republican Mike Grant conceded. Grant confirmed he conceded via text message but did not respond to additional requests for comment. McCarthy Vahey said she won because she focused on results for residents. "What matters...
FAIRFIELD, CT
fox5ny.com

Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results

CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results

Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

