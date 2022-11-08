Read full article on original website
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
milfordmirror.com
With one race still too close to call, Stamford's delegation to Hartford stays mostly blue
STAMFORD — All of the Democratic incumbent state representatives whose districts are entirely within Stamford won reelection Tuesday, and a House seat covering parts of Stamford and Greenwich flipped to blue. Turnout in Stamford was about 52 percent overall for Tuesday’s elections. State Reps. Hubert Delany, D-144; Corey...
Eyewitness News
Southington 81st District race too close to call
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The race for state representative in Southington is a nail biter. The 81st district democrat Chris Poulos leads republican Tony Morrison by just 6 votes. The results will head to a recount as there is less than a 20 vote difference, or, half a percentage point.
trumbulltimes.com
As Bob Stefanowski watched CT election results come in, two towns stuck out
TRUMBULL – As Bob Stefanowksi watched the vote tallies come in on election night, he kept a close eye on two Republican bellwether towns where Gov. Ned Lamont was outperforming expectations – a sign that his second bid for governor was slipping away from him. New Canaan, where...
milfordmirror.com
Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Election Results 2022, Democrats Win Big
The unofficial results are in and Democrats have swept all House seats with a tight State Senate race still in contention. This story was updated at 11:30am this morning. Democrat Hector Arzeno won CT state House 151st District race by 52% against Republican Peter Sherr. The 151st District seat was held by state Rep. Harry Arora who stepped aside to run for state Treasurer and is the first time that seat has ever gone to a Democrat. It looks this morning like Harry Arora did not win for state Treasurer.
Lamont reelected as CT’s governor in lopsided rematch with Stefanowski
With 97% of precincts reporting, Gov. Ned Lamont had 56% of the vote to 43% for Republican Bob Stefanowski.
milfordmirror.com
Here are the 2022 Stamford-area midterm election results
Election results for Stamford-area races are starting to come in, and Stamford voters have several key state House and state Senate races on their ballots this midterm election. Additionally, statewide candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate are on Stamford voter's ballots to be decided. Issues like abortion, inflation and crime in the state were widely-discussed topics leading up to Election Day.
darientimes.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
milfordmirror.com
Incumbents hold seats in 89th, 114th, 119th CT House Districts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Incumbents retained control of the 89th, 114th, and 119th state House Districts, poll results show. Rep. Lezlye Zupkus, R-Prospect, was reelected in the 89th House District Tuesday, handily defeating Democrat Kevin O'Leary by about 2,800 votes to secure a sixth term in the Connecticut General Assembly, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of the State's website.
milfordmirror.com
Here are the 2022 northwestern Connecticut election results
Election results in Connecticut are starting to come in, and voters in northwest Connecticut had several state house and senate races on the ballot. In addition to candidates on the ballot, abortion rights, education, inflation and crime were among some of the most talked about issues to be decided at the polls in Connecticut this year.
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
milfordmirror.com
Smith concedes, Kennedy appears to win 119th state House district in Milford, Orange
MILFORD —Incumbent Kathy Kennedy appeared to be the winner Tuesday in the race against Mike Smith for the 119th state House seat. Smith called Kennedy a couple of hours after the polls closed at 8 p.m. to concede. Unofficial results from Milford's registrars office showed Kennedy up almost 600 votes over Smith in that city.
milfordmirror.com
John Breunig (opinion): No secret to the cause of 'bloodbath' for Greenwich Republicans
I’m getting the sense it’s still news to people that Ned Lamont is from Greenwich. Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time Editorial Page Editor John Breunig will be one of the panelists for a discussion on "How to Publish an Outstanding Op-Ed" from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Fairfield County Story Lab, 21 Charles St., Westport.
milfordmirror.com
McCarthy Vahey wins 133rd House District, Grant concedes
FAIRFIELD — Democrat incumbent Cristin McCarthy Vahey won the 133rd State Assembly District seat, after Republican Mike Grant conceded. Grant confirmed he conceded via text message but did not respond to additional requests for comment. McCarthy Vahey said she won because she focused on results for residents. "What matters...
fox5ny.com
Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results
CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
NBC Connecticut
Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results
Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
milfordmirror.com
How CT towns are preparing for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to impact Connecticut starting on Friday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds that could cause fooding and power outages in some areas. The storm made landfall along the eastern coast of...
Did you think Connecticut election results came in slow? You’re not alone
(WTNH) – As the polls closed on Tuesday, voters anxiously awaited the results of the election. Some races weren’t called for hours, leading many to wonder if more can be done to speed up this process. Once the polls close, results normally aren’t available immediately. There are checks and balances in place to ensure each […]
Gov. Lamont, challenger Stefanowski cast votes in general election
Gov. Ned Lamont and challenger Bob Stefanowski casted their votes in the general election today.
