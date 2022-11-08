Election Day live: DeSantis, Rubio win re-election. Check here for who won in Palm Beach County.

With polls closed and ballots counted, the 2022 midterm election is officially winding to an end. Check below to learn which candidates voters elected in Palm Beach County and across the state.

► View endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board by clicking here.

► Have questions about voting? We’ve put together a guide to the general election.

► Races and candidates on Palm Beach County voters' ballots

Bookmark this page to watch live results roll in.

Two Democrats, including an incumbent, were defeated on Tuesday in two of three Palm Beach County Commission races, despite raising and spending far more money than their opponents.

County Mayor Robert Weinroth lost to newcomer Marci Woodward in his bid Tuesday to be re-elected to the county commission in District 4. Woodward received 48,889 votes — 52% — to 45,212 votes for Weinroth.

Like other Republicans seeking seats on the county commission, Woodward was heavily outraised and outspent. Weinroth raised more than eight times as much money as his opponent.

In the District 6 contest, Democrat Michelle Oyola McGovern lost to Republican Sara Baxter, who got 40,763 votes to 36,445 for McGovern — or a 5.6 % difference.

Neither McGovern, 46, of Wellington, nor Baxter had ever sought elected office.

For the full story, go here.

— Larry Keller

Democrat Sen. Tina Scott Polsky will represent southern Palm Beach County and Broward County in the reconfigured Senate District 30 seat, according to unofficial results published on the two counties' election websites.

With 98% of Broward County precincts reporting, Polsky led Republican candidate William "Bill" Reicherter by a margin of 59% to 41%, according to unofficial results published on the county elections website.

In Palm Beach County, though, Reicherter led Polsky 53% to 47%, according to unofficial results published on the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website.

For the full story, go here.

— Jasmine Fernández

Voters in southern Palm Beach County narrowly elected Peggy Gossett-Seidman to a term in the Florida House of Representatives, according to unofficial results posted on the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website.

With all 72 precincts in District 91 reporting, Gossett-Seidman defeated Andy Thomson, gaining 51.9% of the vote to his 48.1%. The two candidates vied for a seat that has been occupied for 12 years by Emily Slosberg-King, who did not seek re-election.

For the full story, go here.

— Jasmine Fernández

State Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, appears to have won another term, defeating his Democratic opponent, Sienna Osta, in House District 87.

With all precincts reporting, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office figures show Caruso had gotten 44,214 votes, with Osta getting 30,069.

The win gives Caruso his third term in the state House. Osta, a 35-year old attorney, had made abortion and LGBTQ rights a central part of her campaign.

For the full story, go here.

— Wayne Washington

State Rep. Jervonte "Tae" Edmonds, who landed his seat in a special election in March, has secured the position. He defeated challenger Rosalind "Roz" Stevens, according to unofficial results posted by Palm Beach County's election supervisor.

In a 71% to 29% split with all 87 precincts reporting, voters doubled down on their choice for Edmonds, a Democrat, to fill the slot vacated by former state Rep. Omari Hardy.

For the full story, go here.

— Sonja Isger

Bobby Powell, a West Palm Beach Democrat, beat back a challenge Tuesday from his Republican opponent, Eric Ankner.

Ankner is a self-described "America First" candidate making his first run for public office as the two competed to represent Senate District 24.

With all precincts reporting, Powell got 74,994 votes, while Ankner got 60,314, according to unofficial results from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office.

For the full story, go here.

— Wayne Washington

Buoyed by voters in his home county, Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz beat Trump supporter Joe Budd to replace departing U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch.

With a handful of precincts in Broward County yet to be counted, Moskowitz seized 53% of the vote to represent the two-county district that includes parts of Boca Raton along with Coral Springs, Parkland and coastal communities, such as Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

While Budd, who lives in Boca Raton, captured more than 51% of the vote in Palm Beach County, it wasn't enough to overcome Moskowitz's support on his home turf.

For the full story, go here.

— Jane Musgrave

Palm Beach County voters approved a new effort to combat the region’s affordable housing crisis, endorsing a $200 million program to encourage the building of more moderately priced homes.

With about 99% of ballots counted, unofficial results showed 55% of voters had approved the workforce and affordable housing referendum.

The vote authorizes the county government to take on $200 million in debt to finance the new effort.

For the full story, go here.

— Andrew Marra

Voters in rural Palm Beach County elected state Rep. Rick Roth to another term in the Florida House of Representatives, according to unofficial results by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

With all precincts reporting, Roth, a Republican from Loxahatchee, led with 59.7% of the vote over former Riviera Beach city council member Terrence Davis, who trailed at 40.3%.

District 94 extends eastward from Lake Okeechobee through the Glades and to Jupiter Farms, The Acreage, Royal Palm Beach and the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

For the full story, go here.

— Valentina Palm

A 22-year-old political newcomer came close but did not unseat veteran State Rep. David Silvers in the race to represent the re-configured District 89, according to unofficial results posted by the Palm Beach County elections office.

With all precincts in the district counted and only 1% of the county's mail-in ballots uncounted, Silvers pulled in 16,975 votes, 1,375 more than Daniel Zapata, according to the website.

The apparent win comes despite a clear campaign treasury advantage. Silvers, a small-business owner and president of a local publishing company living in West Palm Beach, raised just short of $102,000 compared with Zapata's $37,791.

For the full story, go here.

With all precincts reporting, Democrat Katherine Waldron appears to have beaten Republican Soulis Banionis in the heavily Democratic District 93 for the Florida House, according to the Palm Beach County elections website.

The unofficial results show Waldron taking 50.41% of the vote to Banionis' 49.59%. With 65,981 votes counted, Waldron finished with 545 more votes.

The 93rd House district includes the village of Wellington and stretches east to include portions of Greenacres, Lake Worth Beach and Boynton Beach in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

For the full story, go here.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won a seat long held by the late Congressman Alcee Hastings Tuesday.

With the vast majority of the ballots in the sprawling U.S. House District 20 counted, the 43-year-old Democrat snared 73% of the vote over Republican challenger Drew-Montez Clark, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

The two-county district extends from The Glades in far western Palm Beach County to Plantation in Broward County. It is considered one of the most heavily Democratic districts in Florida.

For the full story, go here.

— Jane Musgrave

Palm Beach County voters chose incumbent Marcia Andrews and newcomer attorney Edwin Ferguson as winners in school board elections Tuesday, according to unofficial election results with all precincts reporting.

Andrews will represent District 6, including Wellington, Royal Palm Beach and the Glades, after winning 56% of ballots cast.

Ferguson will represent District 7, which includes Riviera Beach and a narrow stretch of neighborhoods that runs south mostly east of Interstate 95 to Delray Beach, after he won 52% of the vote.

For the full story, go here.

— Katherine Kokal

Voters re-elected one member of the Indian Trail Improvement District board Tuesday, ousted an incumbent and elected a third person to an open seat, according to unofficial results posted on the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website.

Michael T. Johnson, currently the board's president, will remain in Seat 5 and newcomers Elizabeth Accomando and Patricia Farrell will represent Seat 1 and Seat 3, respectively.

Farrell narrowly defeated Joni Martin in their race, according to the unofficial results.

Indian Trail is home to about 40,000 people and covers a 110-square-mile area that includes The Acreage and parts of Loxahatchee. It has a budget of $12.5 million and is tasked with providing drainage, road and recreation services to the rural community.

For the full story, go here.

— Valentina Palm

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, one of Palm Beach County’s longest-serving politicians, won a sixth term on Tuesday, crushing her Republican challenger Dan Franzese.

With the vast majority of votes tallied, Frankel captured 55% of the vote against Franzese, an investment manager who was making his first bid for public office.

"I’ve been so honored to serve this community and I look forward to going back to Washington to keep fighting for you," she said in a tweet at about 8:40 p.m. "I’m always on your side."

For the full story, go here.

— Jane Musgrave

State Rep. Kelly Skidmore, a Democrat with six years of legislative experience, has won her bid for House District 92 over newcomer Dorcas Hernandez, according to unofficial results posted on the Palm Beach County elections site.

Skidmore secured almost 58% of the more than 85,400 votes cast in the race — a lead of more than 13,200 votes, with all precincts reporting and just 1% of the county's vote-by-mail still uncounted, according to the site.

The district covers western Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton between Aberdeen Golf & Country Club and Boca Winds.

Skidmore, the 59-year-old CEO of the Palm Beach Medical Society, came to the race as a six-year state lawmaker who lives in Boca Raton.

For the full story, go here.

— Sonja Isger

Voters approved the four-year continuation of a special property tax that generates hundreds of millions of dollars a year for Palm Beach County public schools. The tax was set to expire June 30.

With 747 out of 794 precincts reporting, about 74% of people voted to continue the tax, a slight increase from the 72% of residents who OK’d the referendum four years ago, according to unofficial results posted on the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website.

The other 26% voted against its continuation.

For the full story, go here.

— Giuseppe Sabella

Democratic Florida Rep. Joe Casello easily won a third term on Tuesday, besting Republican challenger Keith Feit by a wide margin.

With all but a small number of mail-in ballots uncounted, the former Boynton Beach city commissioner had captured 54.7% of the vote to win the House District 90 seat, according to unofficial results posted on the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website.

Casello, 70, is a former Massachusetts firefighter. The 47-year-old Feit is a science instructor at The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens who has never sought political office before.

For the full story, go here.

— Jane Musgrave

In the race to represent District 26, incumbent State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat, continues to lead challenger Steve Byers, with 95% of the precincts reporting, according to the county elections supervisor website.

By 8:30p.m., 274 of the 286 precincts had been counted, and Berman held nearly 55% of the vote, a lead of nearly 21,000 votes, over Byers.

Berman, 64, is a lawyer by trade and Byers, 54, is an insurance claims adjuster, beekeeper and founder of Hilltop Christian Fellowship in the Florida Panhandle city of Monticello.

For the full story, go here.

— Sonja Isger

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in the U.S. Senate race to win his third six-year term, according to The Associated Press.

Rubio pulled about 56% of the votes statewide, with Demings trailing at 42%.

The strong showing mirrored polls that consistently had Rubio with a solid lead over Demings, a former Orlando police chief. The two spent a combined $110 million, according to OpenSecrets.org, a website that tracks campaign spending nationwide.

For the full story, go here.

— Sergio Bustos

Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection Tuesday in a dominating performance, boosting his stock as a potential presidential contender and casting doubt on the notion that Florida is the nation’s largest swing state.

Both The Associated Press and CBS News called the race for DeSantis shortly after polls closed.

Early vote totals indicate a clear victory — DeSantis is on track for the largest win by a Republican governor in Florida in at least a century — that could help to reshape Florida's political landscape.

He won 57% of votes statewide as of 8:10 p.m., with Charlie Crist pulling about 42%. The margin is narrower in Palm Beach County, where early numbers show DeSantis pulling 49.9% and Crist 49.6%, according to unofficial results posted on the county Supervisor of Elections website.

For the full story, go here.

— Zac Anderson

Polling locations across Palm Beach County and most of Florida closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters needed to be in line by 7 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said she received no reports of voter intimidation at Palm Beach County voting sites, adding that she expects most results to be ready by 7:45 or 8 p.m.

Just after 5 p.m., as the workday ended, foot traffic picked up into the Mary V. McDonald Wilson Center, a polling place at Gaines Park in West Palm Beach.

A light rain fell, and there were occasional gusts of wind, harbingers of subtropical storm Nicole, which forced a rare November hurricane warning onto the state's southeast coast.

Simone Passe of West Palm Beach, 58, took a break from her stint as a poll worker. She wore a T-shirt supporting the candidacy of Palm Beach County School Board candidate Edwin Ferguson and was joined on the sidewalk by her 13-year-old son, Apolos Passe.

Passe, a Haitian-American who moved to the United States in 2002, said she's always proud to vote in elections.

"It brings the country up," she said.

Education and gratitude are big reasons why she said she makes sure to vote. She noted that, in Haiti, families have to pay for their children's education.

"You have to pay all the way through," she said. "When I come here, I don't have to pay."

Passe said she's excited about Ferguson's prospects.

"He can do it," she said. "He knows what he's doing. That's why I support him."

Apolos, who offered to translate for his mother's heavily accented English, said he has taken note of his mother's political involvement as a poll worker for years.

"I'll come here and help out my mom," he said. "It's trying to get, like, experience so when I do it, I'll know what I'm doing."

Apolos wasn't the only young person near the Wilson Center.

Across the parking lot, Jeffrey Bunche, 17, of West Palm Beach, sat in a chair in front of a blue sign urging people to vote for the Palm Beach County housing bond.

Bunche wore a shirt that matched the sign.

"My auntie knows (County Commissioner) Mac Bernard," he said. "She supports this, and she wanted me to come volunteer."

Despite the fact that Bunche is not yet old enough to vote, he said he's glad to lend a hand in support of the housing bond, which supporters say would generate money for the construction of affordable housing.

"I was down to help because I'd been reading on it, and it's a good thing," he said.

— Wayne Washington

Voters trickled into their polling places at Gaines Park and Community Center and Roosevelt Elementary in West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Two men in a gray pickup circled outside Gaines' community center chuckling after having gone to the wrong polling place — the elementary school right across the street.

One pointed ahead to the "Vote Here" signs after the pair idled outside the east side of the community center. The entrance to the polling place was on the far western side of the center.

Poll workers at both polling places said they saw the biggest rush of voters at about 10 a.m. By 3 p.m., there were fewer than five people in line in both places.

About 300 people had cast their ballots at Gaines Park and Community Center by 3:30 p.m., according to the lead poll worker there.

One of those voters was Adam Bratter, who drove from his home on Presidential Way to vote at about 4 p.m. He said it took him five minutes to vote from start to finish.

Bratter said he researched every race that would be on his ballot before coming up to vote. He wasn't surprised by any of the merit retention questions or ballot measures.

Asked how secure he felt in casting his ballot in this election, Bratter scoffed.

"I'm totally confident," he said. "I believe in the American system."

He placed his "I voted" sticker proudly on the left side of his chest.

— Katherine Kokal

Some voters across Palm Beach County said they waited until Election Day to cast their ballots because they don’t trust voting by mail — or because they ran out of time to get to an early-voting site.

Others who voted Tuesday at the Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach said they simply liked the Election Day tradition.

“I like to go in person,” said Barbara Johnson as she left Bak. “I just like seeing people coming down. When you vote in person, you get to see everyone else who’s voting.”

Theodore Grimes said his father now votes by mail. But the 30-year-old West Palm Beach resident said he prefers to cast a ballot the way he always has: by walking the few short blocks from his home to the Bak precinct.

“I made time for it,” he said. “I’ve traditionally always done voting this way.”

Voters and poll workers there said voting was quick and smooth Tuesday afternoon.

— Andrew Marra

At River Bridge, a gated community in Greenacres, residents entered the neighborhood activity center and emerged fewer than 10 minutes later with an “I Voted” sticker.

Among them was 22-year-old Nick Lobdell. As an urban design student at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, he said the $200 million affordable housing bond caught his attention.

And as a soon-to-be graduate who plans on leaving his family home, Lobdell said he worries about the ability to rent or buy a place of his own after college.

“Cost of living in Florida is pretty dramatic,” said Lobdell, who voted in favor of the bond issue.

— Giuseppe Sabella

Former President Donald Trump went to the polls Tuesday, casting a ballot he acknowledged included a vote for Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he's poked a bit in the past few days leading up to the midterm elections.

Trump voted at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach just before noon. He then walked out, accompanied by Melania Trump, and said he hopes "the right thing will happen" when votes are fully counted.

"I think we're going to have a very big night," he said. "And it's going to be very exciting to watch."

For the full story, go here .

Not even party ties could predict how some voters cast their ballot at the Jupiter Community Center on Tuesday. Sandra Underhill said that though she is a registered Republican, she supported Charlie Crist.

“I just think DeSantis is (unfit),” Underhill said. “I’m not doing Trump or DeSantis ever.”

James Dix of Jupiter said he voted for Ron DeSantis for governor and Marco Rubio for the U.S. Senate.

“I voted for the best person that I thought was here to represent the American people,” he said.

Dix said the state leaders’ handling of the pandemic was a factor in his decision.

“I just felt that they were the right men that kept our state open and to keep it running,” he said. “You can’t take away people’s livelihoods that they worked all their lives for."

— Julius Whigham II

Trump not on the ballot, but he's still stealing headlines

He's not on the ballot, but former President Donald Trump is in the spotlight this Election Day just the same.

Heading into the final day of voting, Trump was a ubiquitous sight from the campaign trail to the headlines.

At a rally in Ohio on Monday, Trump said he would make a "very big announcement" Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago. Many believe that's when he will announce that he's entering the 2024 presidential race.

For the full story, go here.

Voters in line recently moved to Palm Beach County; 'I don't trust the mail'

Voting in Palm Beach County has gone smoothly so far this Election Day morning, Supervisor of Elections Wendy Link said.

About 8,000 people across the county voted soon after polls opened at 7 a.m., Link said. One voter who went to the wrong precinct was given what is called an "action card," she said, which listed directions to the correct polling place.

A couple of dozen people lined up to vote at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in downtown West Palm Beach when polls opened. Numbers dropped off as the hour went on. Skies were blue and a breeze blew.

Several voters who spoke with The Palm Beach Post said they had recently moved to Palm Beach County from out of state.

One of them was Jarvis Rodgers, 42, from the Washington, D.C., area. He said he did not feel he would have enough time to get a mail-in ballot. He said he voted for "Dems down the line, because I'm on the side of democracy."

One anti-mail voter, Richard Slappey, 37, said he moved to Palm Beach County from Georgia and cast his ballot in person at Dreyfoos because he feared "fraud."

"I just don't trust the mail," Slappey said. "Stuff gets lost in shipping." He did not want to say who he voted for, but said he was against "inflation" and "forced vaccination." He said he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As the morning went on, voters streamed into the county Supervisor of Elections main office on the northeast corner of Gun Club Road and Military Trail in suburban West Palm Beach, trying to find their polling place. Elections office workers, standing behind plastic dividers put up for the COVID pandemic, took voters' information and helped them find the right address to cast their ballots.

— Chris Persaud

Trump, Melania cast their ballots; Trump confirms he voted for DeSantis

PALM BEACH — Former President Donald Trump went to the polls Tuesday, casting a ballot he acknowledged included a vote for Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he's poked a bit in the past few days leading up to the midterm elections.

Rumors have circulated that DeSantis could enter the 2024 presidential race. Trump has hinted that he also may enter the race. On Monday night in Ohio, he said he was going to make a "very big announcement" next Tuesday from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump voted at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach just before noon. He then walked out, accompanied by Melania Trump, and said he hopes "the right thing will happen" when votes are fully counted.

For the full story, go here .

Because of the times, voters decline to give names: 'It's sad, but that's the way it is now.'

Election Day lines were short and smooth at Hagen Road Elementary School's Precinct 8857 west of Boynton Beach during the lunch hour.

Voters reported the process took them a little less than 5 minutes and there were no issues.

"It was pretty easy," said one woman. "I was surprised. It seemed like last time there were some problems with the ballots going through, but this time no problems at all."

The woman, like many, was reluctant to identify herself during a time when she said the state and the country are "unfortunately very divided."

"I'd love to give you my name," she said. "But where I work, I know if my name was out there tied to anything being discussed politically, there would be repercussions. It's sad, but that's the way it is now."

She said Florida is an important state and the results will be very telling as to what direction the country goes.

Another voter said the political divisiveness has escalated the past few years.

"In a word, COVID," he pointed to as the culprit. "The way it was handled with the shutdown created a situation where people took a side."

The 52-year-old man, who would only provide his first name, Jeff, said voting is as important as ever now.

"This is our chance to have a say in what matters," he said.

— James Coleman

Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration said the federal government is breaking Florida law by sending election monitors inside polling places to watch for voting and civil rights violations.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that it would send election monitors to Florida and across the United States to watch for violations of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, as the department has done in years past.

For the full story, go here.

Do I need ID to vote today?

To vote in Florida, you must present a valid photo ID with a signature. Here's what's accepted:

Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality

According to the Florida Division of Elections, you can still vote on a provisional ballot if you don't bring proper ID. As long as you are eligible and voted in the proper precinct, your provisional ballot will count, provided the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature in your registration record.

Polling place: Where's my voting location?

Florida voters must vote at their assigned polling precinct. To find your polling location, visit the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections' website at pbcelections.org .

Support local journalism by subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Election Day live: DeSantis, Rubio win re-election. Check here for who won in Palm Beach County.