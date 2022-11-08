ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race

By Kameryn Griesser
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TssE5_0j2rQbUv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLCNv_0j2rQbUv00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Greg Casar is projected to fill the U.S. Congress seat for District 35 — which spans from northeast Austin to Central San Antonio.

This is the first election to take place since the congressional districts were redrawn by state legislators in 2021.

See latest election results below after polls close at 7 p.m.

“I am so appreciative to be able to serve this community in United States Congress,” Casar said.

He told KXAN’s Will DuPree that he knows he’s in it “for the long haul,” when it comes to topics like codifying Roe v. Wade, tackling the climate crisis and raising wages.

“It’s going to take real work and real organizing and I’m committed to that for the long haul in this community because we know the progressive movement is alive and growing in Texas and we need to continue to build that if we want to be able to help everyday people who are struggling to make ends meet,” Casar said.

He said he will work with anyone in Congress “who wants to make sure we bring down the rent, to make sure we raise workers wages, to protect our democracy.”

How do I know if I’m in District 35?

The congressional district represents more than 800,000 residents. The district runs along I-35 and includes parts of the San Antonio metropolitan area, portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County. To find out if your address falls into District 35, you can use this search tool.

Who’s on the ballot for District 35 ?

Since redistricting changes in 2020, Incumbent Representative Lloyd Doggett announced he will be running for the new, Austin-based District 37 instead of 35.

Self-proclaimed progressive and former Austin City Council member Greg Casar ran as the Democratic candidate . During his tenure on the City Council, he was known for his fight against homeless camping bans and his support for cuts to the city’s police budget.

Casar said his priorities in Congress will be investing in renewable energy, housing affordability, reproductive rights and healthcare access.

Casar’s republican opponent was veteran Dan McQueen. Previously, McQueen was the Mayor of Corpus Christi in Texas. He assumed office in 2016 and resigned in 2017.

Where do the candidates stand on immigration, abortion access and gun reform?

KXAN spoke with both candidates about their platforms and asked where they stand on key issues for the election.

New polls shows border security, economy top issues for Texas voters

Immigration

Over the past year, Texas has bused migrants out of the state and deployed the Texas National Guard along the Texas-Mexico border.

Casar: “The current [immigration] system is not a rational system. People that are coming fleeing violence. They have to apply for six years to have an asylum case really heard. Really, that process should be six weeks, so that if somebody has a real asylum case that can be given asylum, and if they don’t, then they can be turned away.”

McQueen: “We’re not really not taking care of those individuals that are coming here to be successful. I’ve talked about using the border as an economic development zone where we can commercialize that and allow businesses to build there, to have an adjusted wage, as we allow individuals who request to become Americans, as a vetting process.”

Abortion Access

In 2022, Texas passed a law which banned abortions after “detection of embryonic cardiac activity,” unless the patient is facing a life-threatening physical condition due to the pregnancy. The ban does not include an exception for instances of rape or incest.

Casar: “My commitment on day one as a member of Congress is to sign onto the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would put Roe v. Wade back into law.”

McQueen: “I believe that life begins at conception. The state of Texas has made a decision. I support that.”

Gun Control

After the Uvalde school shooting claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, there has been renewed debate around gun reform. Assault weapon bans, red flag laws and age requirement changes have all been points of discussion among legislators.

Casar: “I think we need to raise the age at a minimum and have red flag laws at a minimum.”

McQueen: “I don’t see anything right now that needs to be changed. Bad people are just bad people. In my view, it’s not about the gun.”

Why is this election historically significant?

This will be the first election to take place since Texas lawmakers drew new maps for the state House and Senate districts in 2021. Since the repeal of the Voter Rights Act, it is also the first time in 50 years that the state was not required to prove the new districts don’t dilute the electoral power of voters of color.

What changes were made to District 35 in 2021?

District 35 saw relatively minimal geographic changes since being redrawn in 2021. Western portions of Lockhart and Fentress are no longer part of the district. Southeastern portions of San Antonio are also no longer part the district. A large portion of Manor was added. The district also saw only minor changes to its demographics and political makeup. The district is still majority Democrat and the population is majority non-white at 58%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no...
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Post-election analysis of Texas' biggest races

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In our first Eye on Politics episode since the midterms (original air date: 11/10), political reporter Jack Fink breaks down what happened in the key races on election night.  Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Statewide race resultsAnother midterm election season in Texas ends with another sweep by Republicans of all statewide...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House

The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday's election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy