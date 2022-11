For only the second time in school history, the Utah State Eastern women’s volleyball team will compete in the NJCAA National Tournament held in West Plains, Missouri. The Lady Eagles were awarded one of only two at-large bids that we were announced on Wednesday afternoon. The team will have less than a week to prepare before they head East to compete in the 16-team tournament held Nov. 17-19.

