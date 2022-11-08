Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Police allege man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, say he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday,...
rigov.org
Arrest Made After Police Execute Drug Search Warrant
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. the Rock Island Police Department in coordination with the Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a narcotics search warrant for a residence located at 819 14th Street. The search warrant yielded a seizure of approximately one ounce of crack cocaine and a...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect paid for bag, not items inside, at Home Depot
A 36-year-old Muscatine woman is behind bars after police allege she put merchandise in a tote and paid only for the bag at the Bettendorf Home Depot checkout. Katie King faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second office, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. AUSTIN LEVIN, 27, 5’9”, 185 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for six...
977wmoi.com
“Lock Doors, Lock Cars, Lockup Personal Information”
Criminals and hackers look for weak points when it comes to their next move. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards encourages individuals to minimize that risk by locking down everything:. “We tell you to lock your doors, lock your car, now lockup your personal information as well. You have to take...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after leaving ID behind during alleged theft
An Iowa City woman who took a shopping cart full of items out of a HyVee without paying was taken into custody after leaving a bag with her ID behind. Police say 40-year-old Ashley Graper of Williams Street was seen on video at the 1st Avenue HyVee the afternoon of October 28th, walking past all points of sale with a full shopping cart. Store personnel estimated the amount of items stolen totaled nearly $450.00.
KCJJ
Iowa man arrested for OWI and drug charges after being found unconscious
An Iowa man was arrested last week after he was found unconscious behind the wheel and found to be under the influence. A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy found 51-year-old Thomas Meyer of Parnell on the ramp from US 218 North to Highway 1 just before 1am. After he woke up, Meyer reportedly performed poorly on field testing and showed measurable signs of impairment. A search of his person allegedly found a bag of suspected meth in his front right pocket, and a glass pipe in the left pocket with suspected meth residue. A second pipe was located under Meyer’s vehicle seat.
rigov.org
Warrant Issued for Fatal Hit and Run Traffic Crash
On Monday, November 7, 2022, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, born December 5, 1988 of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide,. Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor...
ourquadcities.com
Troopers allege suspect led traffic & foot pursuits, threw gun as he ran
A 21-year-old Davenport man faces charges after state troopers allege he led Iowa State Patrol in a vehicle pursuit, then threw a gun as he ran away. Jhakari Davis faces a felony charge of interference with officials acts – firearm, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 miles over the speed limit, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Arrest warrant in Nov. 1 Rock Island reckless homicide
On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, with bond set at $1 million (10% applies), according to a Monday release from Rock Island police.
KCJJ
IC man accused of breaking into car to steal pillow
An Iowa City man faces charges that he broke into a car in the middle of the night to steal a pillow. Arrest records indicate security video shows 19-year-old Xzavier Herman of Esther Court walking up to a 2006 Toyota Scion parked in a driveway on Burns Avenue just after 3:15am on September 22nd. Iowa City Police say the video shows Herman opening the door and taking out a pillow before leaving in another vehicle.
iheart.com
Linn County Teen Faces Multiple Charges After ATV Crash
(Bertram, IA) -- A Linn County teen is facing multiple charges after an ATV accident Monday afternoon. The Linn Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of the crash near Bertram, Iowa and found the ATV flipped onto its side. Crews found a 17 year old female who was driving the ATV and a 16 year old male passenger. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver faces the following charges:
'That's the type of guy he is' | Rock Island deputy goes 'Beyond the Badge' as resource officer
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in...
KCJJ
Police arrest 91-year-old local resident in West Branch vandalism incident
Authorities allege the person who caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a West Branch construction project is a 91-year-old man who lives near the site. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, reported to KCJJ that the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School sometime on Tuesday November 1st. They offered a $10,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of those involved.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect pointed loaded gun at bar patron
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron. Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
KWQC
Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday. Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police. Police said there was a verbal...
ourquadcities.com
East Moline man pleads guilty on failure to pay taxes
An East Moline man, Charles Stoutt, 39, of the 4000 block of 9 ½ Street, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2022, to two counts of failure to file tax returns. The information alleged that Stoutt failed to file tax returns with the federal government for the tax years 2019 and 2020, and failed to report over $1.8 million in income, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Justice Department. The guilty pleas require that Stoutt pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, which amount will be included in Stoutt’s sentencing.
KBUR
Burlington High School locked down briefly due to a fight
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says that Burlington High School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to a fight. According to a news release, Burlington Police Officers responded to Burlington High School at about 9 AM Wednesday, November 9th, for a fight just outside the school. The school...
Man wanted by Rock Island Police in fatal hit and run crash identified
Rock Island Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Marcus C. Holmes of Rock Island in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident near the Centennial Bridge on November 1. The crash killed Abbott Lee Perry, 52, of Davenport, when a stolen Hyundai Azera crashed into Perry's Chevrolet Aveo.
