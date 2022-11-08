Read full article on original website
chelseaupdate.com
Nov. 12: Bake Sale for Mikey & Me Foster Organization
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Leah Herrick for the information in this story.) There will be a bake sale for Mikey & Me, a Chelsea foster organization, organized by the Chelsea Homemakers on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 7251 Jackson Road, Scio Township.
chelseaupdate.com
chelseaupdate.com
Publisher’s Message: Please Donate to Chelsea Update
Happy November, everyone. Long-time readers know how much I do not enjoy asking for non-tax deductible donations but this plea is necessary as the end of the year approaches. I do my best to limit these “begging” columns throughout the year and many readers are so wonderful about showing their appreciation of my efforts without them. But keep in mind, I do not charge a subscription and Chelsea Update is free on a daily basis to everyone. If everyone who read Chelsea Update made even a small donation, it would make a huge difference.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society traps 26 more cats at Mill Pond Village
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The large-scale cat rescue at Mill Pond Village is ongoing. The Capital Area Humane Society has been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its cat overpopulation problem. The shelter spent Tuesday spaying and neutering 26 cats that were trapped overnight. The cats will be...
chelseaupdate.com
Deer destroy tree farm in Grand Ledge
Deer gone wild. The owner of Reverman Farms tells me the deer have taken one bite too many out of their trees leaving them with little to sell this season.
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
Free gas given in Jackson via Mama Tu-Tu initiative to help with rising costs
JACKSON, MI -- Cars wrapped around the Valero gas station on Francis Street as Jackson residents lined up for free gas. As more and more passersby stopped to see what was happening, visitors began video recording and calling their friends to let them know. Soon enough the entirety of the block was filled with cheering onlookers and lined-up cars.
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Ingham Co. Sheriff welcomes new K9, Blaze
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new member of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. Blaze is a Belgian Malinois trained for patrol, tracking, and detecting narcotics. “K9 Blaze worked hard with seasoned K9 Handler, Deputy Macomber, to graduate from Mid-Michigan Police K9 school this October,” the department said.
East Lansing police looking for ‘malicious destruction of property’ subjects
The East Lansing Police Department is looking to speak to them regarding a malicious destruction of property case.
Tanger Outlets Howell Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Howell gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Columbia Sportswear, Under Armour and Levi’s– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
3 people charged for shooting 2 dogs in Lansing
On Aug. 4, 2022, Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) says it was sent out to the Boys and Girls Club on the 4300 block of Pleasant Grove Rd. in Lansing.
msu.edu
Grand Ledge business owners survive, adapt, move forward
Grand Ledge businesses are trying to move past the pandemic after a long two years. Businesses in Grand Ledge had mixed experiences during COVID-19. Some businesses enjoyed long months off, while others had to adapt and are still recovering. One business that didn’t suffer during COVID-19 was Preston’s Bar which...
WKHM
Free turkey drive-thru coming next week courtesy of Jackson Police Department
Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department is hosting a first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru next Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Commonwealth Commerce Center, 209 E. Washington Ave., in downtown Jackson. Jackson residents are invited to enter the Commonwealth Commerce Center parking lot using E....
Body found by dumpster in Lansing Township was dragged out of truck
Police are searching for two people in a pickup truck who allegedly abandoned a dead person next to a dumpster.
WILX-TV
Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
Police seeking help in trailer theft, homicide case
Police are asking for help in one trailer theft, one homicide, a retail fraud case and two people are wanted.
WILX-TV
House lost to fire in Henrietta Township
MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
