Nov. 12: Bake Sale for Mikey & Me Foster Organization

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Leah Herrick for the information in this story.) There will be a bake sale for Mikey & Me, a Chelsea foster organization, organized by the Chelsea Homemakers on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 7251 Jackson Road, Scio Township.
Publisher’s Message: Please Donate to Chelsea Update

Happy November, everyone. Long-time readers know how much I do not enjoy asking for non-tax deductible donations but this plea is necessary as the end of the year approaches. I do my best to limit these “begging” columns throughout the year and many readers are so wonderful about showing their appreciation of my efforts without them. But keep in mind, I do not charge a subscription and Chelsea Update is free on a daily basis to everyone. If everyone who read Chelsea Update made even a small donation, it would make a huge difference.
WILX-TV

Capital Area Humane Society traps 26 more cats at Mill Pond Village

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The large-scale cat rescue at Mill Pond Village is ongoing. The Capital Area Humane Society has been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its cat overpopulation problem. The shelter spent Tuesday spaying and neutering 26 cats that were trapped overnight. The cats will be...
Nov. 12: Chelsea Depot Artisans Market During Wine, Women and Shopping

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Marsi Darwin for the information in this story.) The Chelsea Depot Artisans Market is back for the tenth year during Wine, Women, Shopping this Saturday, Nov.12 from 10-5. Organizers Marsi Darwin and Michele Friss announced that 15 area artisans will display their wares, just...
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
WILX-TV

PHOTOS: Ingham Co. Sheriff welcomes new K9, Blaze

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new member of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. Blaze is a Belgian Malinois trained for patrol, tracking, and detecting narcotics. “K9 Blaze worked hard with seasoned K9 Handler, Deputy Macomber, to graduate from Mid-Michigan Police K9 school this October,” the department said.
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Howell Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Howell gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Columbia Sportswear, Under Armour and Levi’s– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
msu.edu

Grand Ledge business owners survive, adapt, move forward

Grand Ledge businesses are trying to move past the pandemic after a long two years. Businesses in Grand Ledge had mixed experiences during COVID-19. Some businesses enjoyed long months off, while others had to adapt and are still recovering. One business that didn’t suffer during COVID-19 was Preston’s Bar which...
WILX-TV

Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
WILX-TV

House lost to fire in Henrietta Township

MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
