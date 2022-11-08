ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Expands Ambassador Program to Include West Portal

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, San Francisco is expanding its ambassador program to include the city's West Portal neighborhood. The move is designed to give merchants and shoppers in the area piece of mind when it comes to safety. "We have been having a real challenge with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns

One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Amancay Tapia

The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year

SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sfstandard.com

Where Do Bartenders Drink? 5 Local Bars for Discerning Imbibers

When bartenders travel, they tend to visit—surprise!—bars. And when local barkeeps act as guides, they often steer their guests toward the best watering holes they know. We polled some top Bay Area mixologists, asking them to reveal their favorite spots and what makes them special. Smuggler’s Cove.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

