Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
How a Bay Area home cook's Japanese food blog gained 5 million readers
"I actually like eating more than cooking," she said.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Expands Ambassador Program to Include West Portal
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, San Francisco is expanding its ambassador program to include the city's West Portal neighborhood. The move is designed to give merchants and shoppers in the area piece of mind when it comes to safety. "We have been having a real challenge with...
Retail CEO who called SF ‘city of chaos’ apologizes, reopens store
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of a retail chain who wrote a blog post trashing San Francisco as a “city of chaos” after closing a Hayes Valley location has apologized and reopened the SF store. Last month on LinkedIn, Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith published a post saying San Francisco had “descended into a city […]
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
KQED
What Do Mass Layoffs in the Tech Industry Mean for the Future of Mid-Market?
Mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk are putting an unknown number of Bay Area residents out of a job and placing the future of the company's San Francisco headquarters in the mid-Market neighborhood in question. The recent upheaval and chaos surrounding Musk’s Twitter takeover are also raising concerns about the future of mid-Market itself.
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
Buzzy Santa Cruz pop-up Holey Roller Bagels finds a brick-and-mortar home at new SF restaurant The Laundromat
The restaurant sold 3,000 bagels in its first weekend.
Boichik Bagels officially opens its second Bay Area store in Palo Alto
"There's a lot of hungry ex-pat New Yorkers here."
'House Full of Lies' shows plot hole in iconic San Francisco TV show
The video dives into an inconsistency with John Stamos' character.
Bay Area restaurants Hi Felicia, Itria and more added to Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants earned recognition from the Michelin Guide.
Quentin Tarantino makes bold statements on SF films at Castro Theatre
Tarantino said an iconic San Francisco movie "more or less created the modern-day action film."
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
sfstandard.com
The $4,000 Monstera: The Rise and Fall of San Francisco’s Rare Plant Craze
Plant aficionado Michelle Reed remembered a vendor selling a trendy monstera plant for a startling $4,000 on eBay. To her, this was the moment when San Francisco’s appetite for rare plants turned obsessive. Reed, who’s owned the plant shop Roots in San Francisco for over a decade, found herself...
Yahoo!
San Francisco club defends restraining measures security used on Black woman
Last week, Lauren Hopkins said she was placed in a chokehold by security at DNA Lounge in San Francisco and posted a video of the altercation on her Instagram. Now, the club has released a video of its own showing what they say led up to the encounter.
CBS News
San Mateo Japanese American cultural center to be razed for mixed-use development
The city of San Mateo has a new housing and mixed-use development in the works right now but that means the Japanese American community center will be torn down. Max Darrow reports. (11-10-22)
Greater Milwaukee Today
New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year
SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
sfstandard.com
Where Do Bartenders Drink? 5 Local Bars for Discerning Imbibers
When bartenders travel, they tend to visit—surprise!—bars. And when local barkeeps act as guides, they often steer their guests toward the best watering holes they know. We polled some top Bay Area mixologists, asking them to reveal their favorite spots and what makes them special. Smuggler’s Cove.
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
'Jeopardy!' tournament features Bay Area's greatest sports rivalry
Amy Schneider is one of three superchamps who is playing in this year's Tournament of Champions.
Comments / 0