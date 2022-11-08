Can’t wait for The Crown? Royal Mob delves into the opulent lives of Queen Victoria’s glamorous - and influential - granddaughters

Read full article on original website
Reason behind The Crown’s bombshell storyline showing Prince Charles plotting against the Queen explained
The Crown Season 5 premiered on Netflix yesterday to mixed reviews from critics, viewers and royal experts, with some taking issue with the early storyline showing King Charles III – then Prince Charles – (played by Dominic West) plotting against the Queen (Imelda Staunton). The first episode depicts...
King Charles III says the late Queen is still ‘watching over’ her subjects as he unveils statue
King Charles III paid a moving tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as he unveiled a statue in her honour at York Minster on Wednesday. King Charles, who was joined at the engagement by the Queen Consort, explained the statue - the first to be unveiled since her death in September - had initially been commissioned as a celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. ‘Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of that reign, it is unveiled in her memory, as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion,’ he said.
Princess Diana actress Elizabeth Debicki has a ‘Revenge Dress’ moment in Dior at The Crown premiere
She plays Diana, Princess of Wales, in Season 5 of The Crown, released on Netflix today, but it appears Elizabeth Debicki is drawing on the late royal for style inspiration off screen, too. The Australian actress, 32, channelled Diana’s infamous ‘revenge dress’ as she joined Dominic West (who plays Prince...
Revisiting Princess Märtha Louise of Norway’s life in the spotlight as she quits royal duties
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has announced her decision to give up her royal role, in order to ‘distinguish between myself as a private person on the one hand and as a member of the Royal Family on the other.’ The Norwegian princess is shifting away from her royal roots to pursue a life and career with her American spiritual healer fiancé, the self-described ‘shaman’ Durek Verrett. The latest announcement, however, is by no means the first indication of Märtha Louise’s commitment to following her own path. As she leaves royal duties behind, Tatler looks back at Märtha Louise’s major life milestones to date.
Dominic West’s son makes his acting debut beside his real-life father in The Crown
The Crown is back, with a fresh cast joining the historical drama as it proceeds through the years, tracking the Royal Family into the 1990s. With Dominic West taking over from Josh O’Connor to play the King (then Prince Charles), the show’s casting team looked close to home when it came to finding an actor to play a young Prince William: choosing West’s real-life son, 13-year-old Senan, for the role.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Princess of Wales is the picture of autumnal chic in a Hobbs military coat on a London engagement
The Princess of Wales showcased her signature autumnal chic style in an olive green coat as she stepped out for an engagement in west London on Wednesday. In typically sophisticated fashion, Kate, 40, opted for a head-to-toe monochrome ensemble for the outing to Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, on a visit hosted by the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Royal Opera House bans audience member who booed child performer’s aria on Alcina opening night
The Royal Opera House has banned an audience member for booing a 12-year-old performer’s aria in a new staging of Handel’s Alcina. Malakai M Bayoh was heckled by an unidentified person who shouted ‘rubbish’ as he took to the stage in Covent Garden on opening night on Tuesday. The Royal Opera House said in a statement that it had been ‘appalled’ by the behaviour and ‘steps have been taken to ensure the audience member in question does not return to the Royal Opera House’.
Former Tatler cover star, Anya Taylor-Joy, is bringing back this 1980s Princess Stéphanie of Monaco-approved trend
It was a glitzy night at the BFI Southbank where stars of the year’s most glamorous psychological horror congregated for the premiere of director Mark Mylod’s The Menu. A satirical take on a Noma-esque, ultra-exclusive dining experience that takes a macabre turn, the new film stars Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult and former Tatler cover girl, Anya Taylor-Joy.
King Charles III’s Remembrance Day wreath will pay touching tribute to the Queen and King George VI
Remembrance Day is a time to honour those who have lost their lives in conflict, but for many, it also serves as a period of reflection and remembrance for all of those who are no longer with us. It is fitting, therefore, that King Charles III has chosen to pay...
The Crown’s jewels: Tatler meets the vintage jewellery doyenne who accessorised Elizabeth Debicki et al.
The Crown viewers are racing through Season 5 after it dropped on Netflix this week, and Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki is the undisputed standout star as the embattled Diana, Princess of Wales, who is depicted suffering through her separation and divorce from Prince Charles (played by Dominic West). The Ghillies...
If You Don't Know These 39 "Facts," Then I'm Really Sorry To Say, But You Were Raised Wrong
We all knew HitClips sucked, but listening to 30 seconds of music on that tiny thing felt like the future.
A history of Royal Yacht Britannia: how the vessel - featured in The Crown - became the Queen’s escape on the high seas
The Crown Season 5 opens with a scene showing a young Queen Elizabeth II launching the Royal Yacht Britannia, a steam-propelled vessel that spent 44 years in the service of the Royal Family and sailed more than one million nautical miles around the world. As depicted in the Netflix series,...
How Rishi Sunak’s time at brilliant (but bonkers) Winchester College has shaped him as PM, by a proud former parent
When I first walked into my eldest son’s house at Winchester College, I burst into tears. Famous for being the ‘maverick’ choice (it was run by the poet/mathematician Nicholas MacKinnon) it had a giant hole in the entrance staircase, the bi-product of some ancient leak. The paint was peeling; the stench of sweat permeated every room. When I asked why the house was in such a state of disarray, the housemaster replied, ‘I have a budget. I can spend it on decoration, or I can spend it on expanding horizons.’
Inside Art X Lagos, the fair that brought glamour to the Nigerian city last weekend
Lagos captured global attention this weekend when Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright dazzled at the emotional Wakanda Forever premiere. But it wasn’t the only hot show in town. Just ask the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, who spent his pre-premiere downtime at Art X Lagos touring the booths in the company of the fair’s founder Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, taking a particularly reflective moment at Victor Ehikhamenor's special commission. For the uninitiated, Art X Lagos is Africa’s most talked about and glamorous art fair. It is a hub where the creative community of the African diaspora converges, and it has caught the attention of the art world elite.
The Empress returns: new Netflix sensation renewed for Season 2
From Bridgerton to The Crown, it’s no secret that Netflix viewers love a period drama. Nonetheless, few could have anticipated quite how warm a reception The Empress, a series dramatising the life of Empress Elisabeth ‘Sissi’ of Austria, would receive: becoming the most successful German original since war drama Barbarians, according to What’s on Netflix. Having garnered praise for its elegant aesthetic, gripping plot and affecting acting, Netflix has now confirmed that the show will return for a second series.
Queen Consort wears glittering brooch with special significance to the Field of Remembrance
The Queen Consort used her brooch to recognise one of her most important royal appointments as she visited the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. Camilla, who attended without her husband King Charles, was the picture of dignity in a forest green pleated coat from Fiona Clare Aldridge, a favourite piece from her wardrobe, which she paired with Launer knee-high boots and a bouclé hat from royal-approved milliner Philip Treacy, finished with a feather, for the occasion.
