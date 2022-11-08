Can’t wait for The Crown? Royal Mob delves into the opulent lives of Queen Victoria’s glamorous - and influential - granddaughters

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has announced her decision to give up her royal role, in order to ‘distinguish between myself as a private person on the one hand and as a member of the Royal Family on the other.’ The Norwegian princess is shifting away from her royal roots to pursue a life and career with her American spiritual healer fiancé, the self-described ‘shaman’ Durek Verrett. The latest announcement, however, is by no means the first indication of Märtha Louise’s commitment to following her own path. As she leaves royal duties behind, Tatler looks back at Märtha Louise’s major life milestones to date.

