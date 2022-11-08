Read full article on original website
Related
'We have managed the situation and it was really difficult': Antonio Conte insists Tottenham have done well to manage Harry Kane's workload... as he claims Gareth Southgate will have the same responsibility at the World Cup
Antonio Conte insists Tottenham have done a good job of managing England captain Harry Kane's extraordinary workload and the onus is on Gareth Southgate to do the same at the World Cup. Kane started Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest and Conte has dismissed the idea of dropping his...
Empoli edges away from Serie A drop zone with win
Empoli inched further away from the drop zone with a hard-fought 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Cremonese
Comments / 0