Daily Mail

'We have managed the situation and it was really difficult': Antonio Conte insists Tottenham have done well to manage Harry Kane's workload... as he claims Gareth Southgate will have the same responsibility at the World Cup

Antonio Conte insists Tottenham have done a good job of managing England captain Harry Kane's extraordinary workload and the onus is on Gareth Southgate to do the same at the World Cup. Kane started Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest and Conte has dismissed the idea of dropping his...

