Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wins reelection
CONNECTICUT - Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, has won reelection in Connecticut. He defeated Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski in a political rematch from four years ago. The tense race focused on abortion, crime, parental rights, and affordability. Lamont and Stefanowski offered voters two starkly different portrayals of Connecticut throughout the...
fox5ny.com
With 2022 elections over, what's next for NY Democrats?
NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul won the governor's race with a margin of 6 percentage points against her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin. But Zeldin received the most votes out of any other Republican candidate for governor in New York since Nelson Rockefeller 52 years ago, with more than 2.6 million votes. He even outperformed George Pataki, who unseated Mario Cuomo in 1994.
fox5ny.com
New York elections overview
Democrats and Republicans both have things to celebrate about how the elections in New York shook out. Democrat Kathy Hochul won the race for governor. But a number of Republicans won seats in the U.S. House.
fox5ny.com
Kathy Hochul claims victory in NY governor race, defeats Lee Zeldin
NEW YORK - FOX News is reporting that Democrat Kathy Hochul has won a full term to serve as New York's governor as she defeated her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin. She won a race that was dominated by the issues of the economy and crime. Hochul focused much of...
fox5ny.com
What Kathy Hochul's victory means
The race was closer than expected, but Kathy Hochul prevailed. What this means for partly politics in New York.
fox5ny.com
Tracking Nicole for NY and NJ impacts
NEW YORK - The New York City metro area could see heavy rain and strong wind gusts from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole as it heads north after hitting Florida. Nicole, which is now a tropical depression, is moving into the Mid-Atlantic region on Friday. The air mass across the area will be warm and humid and thunderstorms could develop across the region.
fox5ny.com
New Jersey teen charged with threatening to attack synagogues
NEW JERSEY - A teen from Sayreville has been charged with posting a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Authorities say Omar Alkattoul, 18, was arrested Thursday morning. He has been charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.
fox5ny.com
Tracking Nicole: NY and NJ weather
Nick Gregory is tracking Nicole, which hit Florida as a hurricane and is now a tropical depression. The New York City metro area could see heavy rain and strong wind gusts from the remnants of Nicole as it heads north.
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
fox5ny.com
Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
fox5ny.com
Video across Florida: Tropical Storm Nicole devastates coastal, inland areas from Melbourne to Clearwater
Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts were felt from Daytona Beach to Melbourne to Polk County and over to the Florida West Coast. Power outages, flooded roadways, and crumbled piers were a reminder that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't quite over. Drone operators and local residents recorded videos of eroded beaches...
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend in the New York City area
NEW YORK - From rap and rock, to even some Latin flair and laughs, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. FRIDAY: Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, Mario and more take over Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!
Comments / 0